Protesters in Downtown Los Angeles Given Ten Minutes to Disperse

OK, this isn't going to happen, but a crowd of pro-illegal protesters gathering at an intersection in downtown Los Angeles has been deemed an unlawful assembly and has been given 10 minutes to disperse. It's only 3 p.m. there … they all must have gotten out of work early.

The protests are not subsiding. 🚨



Another UNLAWFUL assembly has formed in DTLA. They have 10 minutes to disperse , and a second massive crowd is allegedly forming near the freeway again.



THIS is why the National Guard is necessary.



pic.twitter.com/SyRrEwqpVV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

That's a lot of cops, but not enough. How soon until the mostly peaceful protesters throw rocks at them and shoot commercial-grade fireworks toward them?

NEW: Unlawful assembly declared by LAPD at Alameda/Commercial in DTLA. Crowd being given 10 minutes to disperse. Huge crowd another block away getting close to freeway again. pic.twitter.com/4ISDk02WQg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 9, 2025

Oh they’re early today — Robb Aragón (@robbaragonleon) June 9, 2025

Get some popcorn. Going to be an entertaining night. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 9, 2025

This is why Los Angeles needs the National Guard and Marines. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 9, 2025

They need numbers.

Overwhelming force please — Thomas A 🇺🇸™️ (@tamccormick) June 9, 2025

So lawlessness shuts down freeways in broad daylight, guess that’s just another “peaceful protest” until someone waves an American flag. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 9, 2025

10 minutes means 10 minutes. This needs to be stopped. — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) June 9, 2025

Stopping the riot before it can begin is smart. It would be smarter to barricade the area. — PT Grimes (@pt_grimes) June 9, 2025

On Saturday they gave them 10 minutes to disperse, then they gave them another 10 minutes after that 10 minutes had expired. Then they sat aside and watched the shitshow happen for the following 12 hours — Luke Slywaker (@LukeSlywaker) June 9, 2025

THIS is why the National Guard is necessary. — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) June 9, 2025

If Gov. Gavin Newsom had been doing his job, he would have activated the National Guard himself.

We need to get more "mostly peaceful" cops in there to overwhelm this bullshit. — Rando Coleman (@RandoColeman) June 9, 2025

But they won’t do anything to deter the violence. They declare this now and this nonsense will go on well into the night. — David (@davidinnb) June 9, 2025

Start arresting people. — LIBERAL TEARS (@BrockSteeleUSA) June 9, 2025

They need to be arrested.

Get those zip ties ready.

Lock them up & charge them with sedition. — Lott's_TakeOurNationBack (@USA_Lott22) June 9, 2025

Go on offense. Investigate, find, prosecute and jail the funders of these coordinated attacks on democracy and rule of law. Cut off the head of the serpent. — NashJack (@vegasjack) June 9, 2025

They're obviously organizing these protests online … there's nothing grassroots about it. They've been told where to show up and at what time.

***