Protesters in Downtown Los Angeles Given Ten Minutes to Disperse

Brett T. | 6:35 PM on June 09, 2025
Sarah D.

OK, this isn't going to happen, but a crowd of pro-illegal protesters gathering at an intersection in downtown Los Angeles has been deemed an unlawful assembly and has been given 10 minutes to disperse. It's only 3 p.m. there … they all must have gotten out of work early.

That's a lot of cops, but not enough. How soon until the mostly peaceful protesters throw rocks at them and shoot commercial-grade fireworks toward them?

They need numbers.

If Gov. Gavin Newsom had been doing his job, he would have activated the National Guard himself.

They're obviously organizing these protests online … there's nothing grassroots about it. They've been told where to show up and at what time. 

***

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES RIOTS

