President Trump Declassifies All FBI Documents Related to ‘Crossfire Hurricane’

Leftwing Palestinian Activists Lose Their MINDS Over Peaceful Pro-Israel Protesters Standing Quietly

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene | 10:15 PM on March 26, 2025
imgflip

A more perfect example of how the leftwing/Palestinian activist mind works is unlikely to be found. Picture it, a young woman, standing quietly, draped in an Israeli flag, as a swarm of pro-Palestinian activists march around her. She looks them directly in the eye as they pass. She says nothing.

Cut to hysterical, howling lunatic leftists.

Typically, this kind of bravery would be swooned over by the protest-obsessed left. A single protester standing up for what she believes in against an overpowering crowd of opposition.

But she's on the wrong side, so they're losing their minds at her very existence.

Apparently merely standing next to a parade of pro-Palestinian activists draped in an Israeli flag is, 'seeking confrontation.' Interesting admission, don't you think?

Adam, who describes himself as an analyst and commentator, is so outraged by the very existence of this young woman he can barely contain his distain for her. 'Performative victimhood,' he demands as he mocks the lack of compassion or empathy from the crowd swarming around her.

Quite the take from someone who calls himself Satan: 'My goodness that is an excellent representation of of all Israelis. Trying desperately to be a victim where there is no threat'

Seems everyone is enjoying fantasizing about what she must be thinking or planning rather than actually talking to her.

Ah yes, the glorious courage of protesters marching for what is already widely popular with absolutely no opposition.

Isn't that what a protest is for? To show your support or opposition to something? Oh, only the side they want to see is allowed to protest. Got it.

One post so vile it can only be quoted and linked: 'I know d*mn well I would have punched her and beat her ugly disgusting *s'

Yeah, that proves your argument she is a performative victim right there. Excellent work.

The young woman is literally standing still and being quiet. Yet they cannot contain their rage at seeing her.

Seems the argument here is she was in a dangerous situation by standing nearby with an Israeli flag.

Again, standing quietly, doing absolutely nothing.

Yes. All the people losing their minds over a girl with an Israeli flag standing quietly at a protest.

This movement is so consumed with hatred they can't even allow their opposition to exist without violent fantasies, outraged accusations and the most extreme rhetoric.

All because someone dared oppose them, peacefully.

