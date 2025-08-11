Former Dem Policy Advisor Has NASTY Message for Those Afraid of D.C. Crime (WATCH)

For the longest time, the Left told us we had to respect everyone's 'lived experience.'

Right up until those lived experiences collided with the Left's policies and agendas. Then, suddenly, how certain people felt about things -- like feeling unsafe in crime-ridden D.C. -- didn't matter.

We've told you quite a bit about the Left's meltdown over President Trump federalizing the D.C. police force in response to crime.

Now Jim Kessler, former policy director for Chuck Schumer, is telling people concerned about D.C. crime to vacation elsewhere:

Former policy director for Chuck Schumer shames those who don't feel safe in Washington D.C., telling them to "leave their fears someplace else."



"If people are afraid to come to D.C., go to Disney World, get fat, eat French fries. I have lived here for 37 years. I am not… pic.twitter.com/jfHH8essMa — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) August 11, 2025

What a nasty man.

Odds that "Former policy director for Chuck Schumer" lives in or even transits Southeast DC? — Blad (@tlindblad) August 11, 2025

Slim to none.

My daughter lives in DC, when I visit, I leave my wedding rings, diamond stud earrings and diamond necklace at home. I also leave my designer handbags home too, or I wear them underneath my non-discript coat in the winter. — JoycieG 💙 (@Joyceeegeee) August 11, 2025

You're smart.

He needs to prove it. Walk alone on a Fri or Sat evening in every neighborhood just not his elite street. — Alexandria (@Alexandriathink) August 11, 2025

He'll never do that.

This is grotesque to shame ppl for wanting to stay alive.

A couple in Northwest D.C. was shot five times each during an attempted carjacking on Colorado Ave. NW.



The boyfriend shielded his girlfriend, suffering severe injuries, including a punctured lung. pic.twitter.com/XBbJgJ0IAh — @PawsQuiVive (@PawsQuiVive) August 11, 2025

He should have 'left his fear at home.'

Go to Disney World, get fat, eat French fries, I don't care.



A former policy director for Chuck Schumer ladies and gentlemen. — Chip White (@Chip_White2) August 11, 2025

'Why do Democrats have 19% approval?'

Total. Mystery.

Pitting DC vs Disney for vacays is hilariously stupid. https://t.co/ZKw0aZNTDm — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 11, 2025

It's very hilarious.

He’s shaming people who take their family on a safe, fun vacation like Disney? Why? What a nasty thing to say.



Oh, Disney is safe and wonderful because our Governor @GovRonDeSantis ensures the rule of law is followed. https://t.co/6b4jhtfv2U — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) August 11, 2025

He sure does.

“Executive think tank VPs making $400,000 a year” DC is not the bad DC. I’m sure crime is very low in Chevy Chase village or wherever he lives. https://t.co/b2yqzZ8YIX — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 11, 2025

It is, which is why he feels safe.

Less wealthy D.C. residents? Not so much.

My hair stylists was carjacked in front of her salon while taking large decorative flowers out of her trunk.



After women experience violence they should leave their fear someplace else? https://t.co/pBpQWuVC3V — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 11, 2025

That's what the Democrats tell us.

You evil right wingers don't know what you're talking about. Just because they spent more money than they reduced from the budget in overtime because they can't recruit officers and they are 1/4 below their projected numbers to protect the city doesn't mean anything. https://t.co/1JK1mND9Dh pic.twitter.com/9Suwi2LYUM — 🇺🇸McCarthy was right about commies (@oifoeffml) August 11, 2025

We see what you did there.

Holy moly. These people are really, really out of touch. https://t.co/cmR73Gi1dy — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) August 11, 2025

So incredibly out of touch.

