Former Dem Policy Advisor Has NASTY Message for Those Afraid of D.C. Crime (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 11, 2025
Twitter

For the longest time, the Left told us we had to respect everyone's 'lived experience.' 

Right up until those lived experiences collided with the Left's policies and agendas. Then, suddenly, how certain people felt about things -- like feeling unsafe in crime-ridden D.C. -- didn't matter.

Advertisement

We've told you quite a bit about the Left's meltdown over President Trump federalizing the D.C. police force in response to crime.

Now Jim Kessler, former policy director for Chuck Schumer, is telling people concerned about D.C. crime to vacation elsewhere:

What a nasty man.

Slim to none.

You're smart.

He'll never do that.

Advertisement

He should have 'left his fear at home.'

'Why do Democrats have 19% approval?'

Total. Mystery.

It's very hilarious.

He sure does.

It is, which is why he feels safe.

Less wealthy D.C. residents? Not so much.

Advertisement

That's what the Democrats tell us.

We see what you did there.

So incredibly out of touch.

