Former Dem Policy Advisor Has NASTY Message for Those Afraid of D.C. Crime (WATCH)

For the longest time, the Left told us we had to respect everyone's 'lived experience.'
Right up until those lived experiences collided with the Left's policies and agendas. Then, suddenly, how certain people felt about things -- like feeling unsafe in crime-ridden D.C. -- didn't matter.
We've told you quite a bit about the Left's meltdown over President Trump federalizing the D.C. police force in response to crime.
Now Jim Kessler, former policy director for Chuck Schumer, is telling people concerned about D.C. crime to vacation elsewhere:
Former policy director for Chuck Schumer shames those who don't feel safe in Washington D.C., telling them to "leave their fears someplace else."— DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) August 11, 2025
"If people are afraid to come to D.C., go to Disney World, get fat, eat French fries. I have lived here for 37 years. I am not… pic.twitter.com/jfHH8essMa
What a nasty man.
Odds that "Former policy director for Chuck Schumer" lives in or even transits Southeast DC?— Blad (@tlindblad) August 11, 2025
Slim to none.
My daughter lives in DC, when I visit, I leave my wedding rings, diamond stud earrings and diamond necklace at home. I also leave my designer handbags home too, or I wear them underneath my non-discript coat in the winter.— JoycieG 💙 (@Joyceeegeee) August 11, 2025
You're smart.
He needs to prove it. Walk alone on a Fri or Sat evening in every neighborhood just not his elite street.— Alexandria (@Alexandriathink) August 11, 2025
He'll never do that.
This is grotesque to shame ppl for wanting to stay alive.— @PawsQuiVive (@PawsQuiVive) August 11, 2025
A couple in Northwest D.C. was shot five times each during an attempted carjacking on Colorado Ave. NW.
The boyfriend shielded his girlfriend, suffering severe injuries, including a punctured lung. pic.twitter.com/XBbJgJ0IAh
He should have 'left his fear at home.'
Go to Disney World, get fat, eat French fries, I don't care.— Chip White (@Chip_White2) August 11, 2025
A former policy director for Chuck Schumer ladies and gentlemen.
'Why do Democrats have 19% approval?'
Total. Mystery.
Pitting DC vs Disney for vacays is hilariously stupid. https://t.co/ZKw0aZNTDm— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 11, 2025
It's very hilarious.
He’s shaming people who take their family on a safe, fun vacation like Disney? Why? What a nasty thing to say.— Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) August 11, 2025
Oh, Disney is safe and wonderful because our Governor @GovRonDeSantis ensures the rule of law is followed. https://t.co/6b4jhtfv2U
He sure does.
“Executive think tank VPs making $400,000 a year” DC is not the bad DC. I’m sure crime is very low in Chevy Chase village or wherever he lives. https://t.co/b2yqzZ8YIX— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 11, 2025
It is, which is why he feels safe.
Less wealthy D.C. residents? Not so much.
My hair stylists was carjacked in front of her salon while taking large decorative flowers out of her trunk.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 11, 2025
After women experience violence they should leave their fear someplace else? https://t.co/pBpQWuVC3V
That's what the Democrats tell us.
You evil right wingers don't know what you're talking about. Just because they spent more money than they reduced from the budget in overtime because they can't recruit officers and they are 1/4 below their projected numbers to protect the city doesn't mean anything. https://t.co/1JK1mND9Dh pic.twitter.com/9Suwi2LYUM— 🇺🇸McCarthy was right about commies (@oifoeffml) August 11, 2025
We see what you did there.
Holy moly. These people are really, really out of touch. https://t.co/cmR73Gi1dy— Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) August 11, 2025
So incredibly out of touch.
