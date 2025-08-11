BEYOND PARODY: You'll NEVER Guess Why a MS-13 Gang Member Is Suing the Trump Administration

We can't make this up, because if we did, no one would believe us.

A former member of the violent MS-13 gang is suing the Trump administration, and not over its immigration policies.

No, this gang member is trans, you see, and he's suing because the government won't indulge his delusions:

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



A transgender ex-member of MS-13 is suing President Donald Trump for discrimination because the federal government "refuses to recognize" him as a woman.



Oscar Contreras Aguilar is serving a 21-year sentence for the murder of a teen boy.https://t.co/1ZGr4NUSA2 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 11, 2025

More from REDUXX:

A former gang member serving a 21-year prison term for charges related to the 2016 abduction and murder of a 14 year-old has filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) alleging that he is being discriminated against on the basis of his “gender identity.” Oscar Contreras Aguilar is claiming that the BOP “refuses to recognize” him as a woman. Under the alias “Atrevido,” Contreras Aguilar was a member of the international criminal network known as Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, one of the most notorious and violent transnational gang syndicates which operates in an estimated 10-15 countries. MS-13 was established in the 1980’s by El Salvadorean immigrants to the United States, and currently cooperates with Mexican cartels in drug distribution schemes. The gang also facilitates the sex trafficking of women and children, and is known for its extreme brutality, requiring inductees to commit murders by machete, or to torture and dismember rivals. In recent years, MS-13 has been active on the US east coast. In the DC Metropolitan area, members have been accused of horrific crimes, including the brutal slaying of a Montgomery County man who was decapitated, stabbed over 100 times, and had his heart removed, as well as multiple incidents of the videotaped torture and slaughter of young teens in Fairfax County.

What a time to be alive.

Women are used as both shields and collateral damage sacrificed to protect dangerous men. pic.twitter.com/PHcuDXgfCi — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) August 11, 2025

Yes, they are. And the Left is fine with this.

Clearly if this poor man had been supported through his transition sooner he wouldn’t have turned to a life of crime and murder. It’s our fault really. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 11, 2025

Heh.

Women don't matter.

When society grants the ultimate immunity card to absolutely anyone who wants it, what predator wouldn’t exploit such a golden opportunity?? pic.twitter.com/iJNfPDDpBu — NoMalarkeyMom 🇺🇸 (@NoMalarkeyMom) August 11, 2025

That Rowling is a smart lady.

This is going to be hilarious to watch. — JC (@JC1964JC) August 11, 2025

Yes, it is.

It’s great that this nonsense is exposed exactly like this. — Don't Listen to words. Watch their actions. (@wakeuptotheleft) August 11, 2025

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

I actually love these kinds of cases because it forces the courts to define what a woman is. — Chem Geek (@7GOATrings) August 11, 2025

Yes, it does.

Hear me out, including libtards, if the man has committed any crimes, perhaps it shouldn’t be legal for them to “trans” themselves as it opens the door to women’s spaces, and likely opens the door for women to be victimized by such criminals. Fairly common logic. https://t.co/fyS9SgAVmk — Josie (@josieelllis) August 11, 2025

It's very common logic.

Which is why the Left doesn't get it.

Easy solution. Send him to CECOT. https://t.co/HqA2rihOoL — AJ (@AJNoiter) August 11, 2025

We like that idea.

This is like something a ✵clever✵ snarky comedian would create as a parody of a GOP election ad.



This is the 2020s. Jokes are now real… https://t.co/fJLznhrHM5 — Working Class of the Coding Class (@DozTk421) August 11, 2025

Parody has become reality.

“His legal complaint against the former US Attorney General Merrick Garland was dismissed at the beginning of 2024. Months later, Contreras Aguilar began claiming to identify as a “female,” calling himself “Fendi G. Skyy,”…” https://t.co/bzXho7AGnq — Herstory - destroy the cage (@eilidhfife) August 11, 2025

Yeah, this is just to get out of men's prison and victimize women.

It's actually comical.

