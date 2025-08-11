BEYOND PARODY: You'll NEVER Guess Why a MS-13 Gang Member Is Suing the Trump Administration

Fawning for Fossils: CNN’s Dana Bash Fan-Girls Over Bernie Sanders While Promoting His...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on August 11, 2025
meme

We can't make this up, because if we did, no one would believe us.

A former member of the violent MS-13 gang is suing the Trump administration, and not over its immigration policies.

Advertisement

No, this gang member is trans, you see, and he's suing because the government won't indulge his delusions:

More from REDUXX:

A former gang member serving a 21-year prison term for charges related to the 2016 abduction and murder of a 14 year-old has filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) alleging that he is being discriminated against on the basis of his “gender identity.” Oscar Contreras Aguilar is claiming that the BOP “refuses to recognize” him as a woman.

Under the alias “Atrevido,” Contreras Aguilar was a member of the international criminal network known as Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, one of the most notorious and violent transnational gang syndicates which operates in an estimated 10-15 countries. MS-13 was established in the 1980’s by El Salvadorean immigrants to the United States, and currently cooperates with Mexican cartels in drug distribution schemes. The gang also facilitates the sex trafficking of women and children, and is known for its extreme brutality, requiring inductees to commit murders by machete, or to torture and dismember rivals.

In recent years, MS-13 has been active on the US east coast. In the DC Metropolitan area, members have been accused of horrific crimes, including the brutal slaying of a Montgomery County man who was decapitated, stabbed over 100 times, and had his heart removed, as well as multiple incidents of the videotaped torture and slaughter of young teens in Fairfax County.

Advertisement

What a time to be alive.

Yes, they are. And the Left is fine with this.

Heh.

Women don't matter.

That Rowling is a smart lady.

Yes, it is.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Yes, it does.

Advertisement

It's very common logic.

Which is why the Left doesn't get it.

We like that idea.

Parody has become reality.

Yeah, this is just to get out of men's prison and victimize women.

It's actually comical.

