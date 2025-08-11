Colorado DA Proves WHY President Trump's Crime Crackdown Is Absolutely Necessary

This is why President Trump is taking over law enforcement in D.C. (and elsewhere).
Democrats have proven -- time and again -- that they can't control crime.
UPDATE: Colorado DA’s office has officially DROPPED all charges against Solomon Galligan, the registered s*x offender arrested for attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old boy during recess from an Elementary School— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025
Galligan is now being treated at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital… https://t.co/EL3tgCHZjr pic.twitter.com/MGNm1QePxV
The entire post reads:
UPDATE: Colorado DA’s office has officially DROPPED all charges against Solomon Galligan, the registered s*x offender arrested for attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old boy during recess from an Elementary School.
Galligan is now being treated at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital for mental health issues but likely to eventually be RELEASED
His defense said, when receiving the proper treatment, Galligan is a kind person who likes music, cookies, burritos, and animals.
WTF Colorado
They'll let him go, and Galligan will harm another person.
I don't even have the words...— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 11, 2025
This is why so much of America is unsafe:
Suicidal empathy.
I am a HUGE FAN of treating people with grace who have mental health issues... but letting them out on the streets after they committed HORRIFIC crimes is itself insane.
NO. NO. NO!!!
Commies love the chaos that comes with unfettered crime.
Get out of CO while you still can... The predators are on the streets with no consequences— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 11, 2025
Solid advice.
Mental issues are never an excuse to drop charges. If they don't convict then it won't be on their record and people like that will be released early by "empathetic" mental health professionals that think they're cured.— Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) August 11, 2025
And then innocent people get hurt.
Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
Likely the DA decided there was no chance of conviction and the Insane plea would hold up.— Wes Macc (@Wes_Macc) August 11, 2025
It's been suggested that there be a middle ground 'Guilty but Insane' and you get your sentence and if released by medical you finish the time in a jail cell.
There should also be laws that if you don't follow prescribed mental health treatment, you go to prison.
So a registered child predator tries to kidnap an 11-year-old boy…— Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) August 11, 2025
And instead of prison, Colorado drops the charges, calls it “mental health,” and plans to set him free.
If that doesn’t make you furious, you’re not paying attention.
We're paying attention.
If “likes music, cookies, and animals” is now a legal defense, every predator in America just got a PR makeover.— Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 11, 2025
Justice isn’t therapy, it’s accountability. And Colorado just told every parent their kids aren’t safe. 🚨
They sure did.
Anarcho-tyranny strikes again.— NJ1 (@NJankov1) August 11, 2025
If you don't understand yet that this is intentional and will continue until you stop it, I can't help you. https://t.co/9w55oDJdPD
THIS.
I don’t care what’s wrong inside of homies head. I truly do not give a single f**k. This is evil. The people who released him are evil. The system there is evil too.— Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) August 11, 2025
The only question really is when do we all collectively say we’ve had enough? https://t.co/1Puw6icT6I
It's long overdue.
This is how vigilante groups begin https://t.co/zSGC6IsAVe— Louis vil LeGun 🍌 📟 (@LouisvilleGun) August 11, 2025
Yup.
And then watch how quickly the Left cracks down on that.
You get more of what you reward. https://t.co/pG36ThLjS1— Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 11, 2025
You sure do. Democrats know this.
