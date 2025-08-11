Colorado DA Proves WHY President Trump's Crime Crackdown Is Absolutely Necessary

This is why President Trump is taking over law enforcement in D.C. (and elsewhere).

Democrats have proven -- time and again -- that they can't control crime.

UPDATE: Colorado DA’s office has officially DROPPED all charges against Solomon Galligan, the registered s*x offender arrested for attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old boy during recess from an Elementary School



Galligan is now being treated at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital… https://t.co/EL3tgCHZjr pic.twitter.com/MGNm1QePxV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025

The entire post reads:

They'll let him go, and Galligan will harm another person.

I don't even have the words...



This is why so much of America is unsafe:



Suicidal empathy.



I am a HUGE FAN of treating people with grace who have mental health issues... but letting them out on the streets after they committed HORRIFIC crimes is itself insane.



NO. NO. NO!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 11, 2025

Commies love the chaos that comes with unfettered crime.

Get out of CO while you still can... The predators are on the streets with no consequences — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 11, 2025

Solid advice.

Mental issues are never an excuse to drop charges. If they don't convict then it won't be on their record and people like that will be released early by "empathetic" mental health professionals that think they're cured. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) August 11, 2025

And then innocent people get hurt.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Likely the DA decided there was no chance of conviction and the Insane plea would hold up.



It's been suggested that there be a middle ground 'Guilty but Insane' and you get your sentence and if released by medical you finish the time in a jail cell. — Wes Macc (@Wes_Macc) August 11, 2025

There should also be laws that if you don't follow prescribed mental health treatment, you go to prison.

So a registered child predator tries to kidnap an 11-year-old boy…

And instead of prison, Colorado drops the charges, calls it “mental health,” and plans to set him free.



If that doesn’t make you furious, you’re not paying attention. — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) August 11, 2025

We're paying attention.

If “likes music, cookies, and animals” is now a legal defense, every predator in America just got a PR makeover.



Justice isn’t therapy, it’s accountability. And Colorado just told every parent their kids aren’t safe. 🚨 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 11, 2025

They sure did.

Anarcho-tyranny strikes again.



If you don't understand yet that this is intentional and will continue until you stop it, I can't help you. https://t.co/9w55oDJdPD — NJ1 (@NJankov1) August 11, 2025

THIS.

I don’t care what’s wrong inside of homies head. I truly do not give a single f**k. This is evil. The people who released him are evil. The system there is evil too.



The only question really is when do we all collectively say we’ve had enough? https://t.co/1Puw6icT6I — Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) August 11, 2025

It's long overdue.

This is how vigilante groups begin https://t.co/zSGC6IsAVe — Louis vil LeGun 🍌 📟 (@LouisvilleGun) August 11, 2025

Yup.

And then watch how quickly the Left cracks down on that.

You get more of what you reward. https://t.co/pG36ThLjS1 — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 11, 2025

You sure do. Democrats know this.

