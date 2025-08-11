Colorado DA Proves WHY President Trump's Crime Crackdown Is Absolutely Necessary

Fawning for Fossils: CNN’s Dana Bash Fan-Girls Over Bernie Sanders While Promoting His...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on August 11, 2025
Twitchy

This is why President Trump is taking over law enforcement in D.C. (and elsewhere).

Democrats have proven -- time and again -- that they can't control crime.

The entire post reads:

UPDATE: Colorado DA’s office has officially DROPPED all charges against Solomon Galligan, the registered s*x offender arrested for attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old boy during recess from an Elementary School.

Galligan is now being treated at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital for mental health issues but likely to eventually be RELEASED

His defense said, when receiving the proper treatment, Galligan is a kind person who likes music, cookies, burritos, and animals.

WTF Colorado

They'll let him go, and Galligan will harm another person.

Commies love the chaos that comes with unfettered crime.

Solid advice.

And then innocent people get hurt.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

There should also be laws that if you don't follow prescribed mental health treatment, you go to prison.

We're paying attention.

They sure did.

THIS.

It's long overdue.

Yup.

And then watch how quickly the Left cracks down on that.

You sure do. Democrats know this.

