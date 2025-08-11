Hochul’s Icy Burn: Dodging a Mamdani Endorsement with a Smug Side-Eye
Gray-Haired Grandstanding: The 8-Mile Human Chain of Leftist Virtue-Signaling Boomers
Ten Year Amnesia: Attorney for Letitia James Hilariously Claims Trump’s DOJ Is Weaponized...
Eric Holder: Gerrymandering Is a Threat to Democracy but Dems Must Gerrymander to...
Bernie Sanders: JD Vance Who Grew Up Poor Doesn’t Have Anything to Say...
VIP
Fostering Delusion Isn't Decency; It's Destructive
The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and...
Hire Me! Stephen Colbert Kisses Up to Netflix and Amazon as His Canceled...
Bristol MP Says 'Far-Right' Not Welcome In Her Town for Opposing Unfettered Immigration...
VIP
Where Obama Is Still President? Novelist Walter Kirn Peers into The New Yorker...
Utterly USELESS: U.N. Report Finds U.N. Reports Are Not Widely Read (Gee, We...
They Play You Pay: Activist Environmental Law Firm Donates Money to the Same...
The Party of Science Strikes Again: Nature Journal Seeks to Instill 'Indigenous Agenda'...
Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fan...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on August 11, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It's annoying, nobody likes it, but it just keeps coming back. Yes, we're talking about Monday - the Beto O'Rourke of weekdays.

We can't stop Mondays, but we can help make them better. We here at Twitchy work feverishly every week to bring you the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we can find on Twitter/X to brighten your Monday. It's seriously hard work. It's not like we can get a monkey to do it …

Advertisement

Okay, it's not that hard. Let's do this!

'My crush confessing she also has a crush on me.' LOL.

That's the kind of thing that happens on Monday morning.

'I believe I can fly.' 😂

Maybe Monday wouldn't seem that bad if you'd been bludgeoned by water on your weekend.

It was sherbet, but otherwise … completely accurate.

HAHA! That goat had it in for her!

Wheezing! 😂😂😂

How did we not know until now that there was a 'Crap Taxidermy' account? We followed them because …

… they understand Mondays.

Yeah, we think it's probably fake, but the very existence of Mondays means it's at least possible. 😂

Recommended

Gray-Haired Grandstanding: The 8-Mile Human Chain of Leftist Virtue-Signaling Boomers
justmindy
Advertisement

If you remember the classic tweet about AOC, you laughed like we did. 😂

(Language Warning)

That's probably the most interesting math will ever be to that boy.

Yes, we laughed. 😂

You all just be quiet, ladies. We don't act like that … Fine. Whatever. 😂

'Please, may I have zee … how you say … boarding of water now? Anyting but dees!'

(Language Warning)

The donkey picking on the poor dog was definitely a Democrat, but folks … the flamingo … 💀

The glove caught us off guard and got us laughing. 😂

LOLOLOL!

You're all sick! That's why we're friends.

It's funny because it's true.

Advertisement

The kid gave a valid answer. We will die on this hill.

It's a genius move. Change our minds.

We're just saying, they better have ordered something good.

You don't risk it all for some Long John Silver's.

Can confirm. LOL. This was SO good.

Harsh, but fair. 😂

Bwahaha!

Been there, done that … except it was that very obnoxious iPhone alarm sound and we were on a nuclear submarine.

Calling this tool a 'Sawzall' was marketing genius. They just wouldn't have sold well if they used the more accurate name 'Sawzeverythingbut'.

Advertisement

Middle Aged men just can't catch a break!

We did not expect this to be so accurate. 😂

We can't, of course, forget that President Trump created yet another iconic photo this past week, and it will forever be fun.

LOL. Nice.

She loves it. She's doing a nice job of playing it straight, but she wants to laugh so bad. 😂

Sounds too good to be true.

So, we're trying to keep it mostly safe for work here, so we're just going to let that one speak for itself and leave that particular topic alone. 😂

That's just mean. LOL.

HAHAHA!

Advertisement

Perfect! 😂

Solid answer.

Have you ever wondered why your Baby Boomer grandpa or father, or even your older GenX dad, randomly blurts out 'Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger!'?

Well, here you go! It's our classic comedy skit for the week.

SNL launched a lot of comedians' careers back in the day.

Whatever you do this Monday, hopefully it's more successful than this dude's ability to apply sunscreen. 😂

That's it, friends. Another Monday of memes in the books. All that is left now is for all of us to grind through the worst day of the week, powered by some early morning laughs. See you next Monday!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gray-Haired Grandstanding: The 8-Mile Human Chain of Leftist Virtue-Signaling Boomers
justmindy
Hochul’s Icy Burn: Dodging a Mamdani Endorsement with a Smug Side-Eye
justmindy
The UN Releases the Reason There's a Lack of Food in Gaza and Here's a Hint: It's Not Israel
Eric V.
Ten Year Amnesia: Attorney for Letitia James Hilariously Claims Trump’s DOJ Is Weaponized Against Her
Warren Squire
Bernie Sanders: JD Vance Who Grew Up Poor Doesn’t Have Anything to Say to Working-Class Voters
Warren Squire
Swalwell’s Jealous Jab at J.D. Vance’s Work-Life Balance Backfires: Hypocrisy and Fang Fang Jokes Fly
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gray-Haired Grandstanding: The 8-Mile Human Chain of Leftist Virtue-Signaling Boomers justmindy
Advertisement