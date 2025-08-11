Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's annoying, nobody likes it, but it just keeps coming back. Yes, we're talking about Monday - the Beto O'Rourke of weekdays.

We can't stop Mondays, but we can help make them better. We here at Twitchy work feverishly every week to bring you the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we can find on Twitter/X to brighten your Monday. It's seriously hard work. It's not like we can get a monkey to do it …

Okay, it's not that hard. Let's do this!

'My crush confessing she also has a crush on me.' LOL.

That's the kind of thing that happens on Monday morning.

'I believe I can fly.' 😂

Maybe Monday wouldn't seem that bad if you'd been bludgeoned by water on your weekend.

It was sherbet, but otherwise … completely accurate.

We already have chickens, but at some point, I want to get some goats.



Please don't show @DoniTheMisfit this video because she might change her mind. pic.twitter.com/FRCcxwT6D5 — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 4, 2025

HAHA! That goat had it in for her!

Me looking at myself on facetime while the other person is talking.... pic.twitter.com/6yT2h0k2s2 — Crap Taxidermy (@CrapTaxidermy) August 4, 2025

Wheezing! 😂😂😂

How did we not know until now that there was a 'Crap Taxidermy' account? We followed them because …

… they understand Mondays.

Yeah, we think it's probably fake, but the very existence of Mondays means it's at least possible. 😂

If you remember the classic tweet about AOC, you laughed like we did. 😂

(Language Warning)

This teacher was almost in trouble!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😅😆 Listen & laugh! 😂😆 pic.twitter.com/BZLBmJRP0y — PammsyNow (@NowPammsy) August 5, 2025

That's probably the most interesting math will ever be to that boy.

Yes, we laughed. 😂

This is so accurate that I'm almost wheezing. pic.twitter.com/zZwlgHKFIq — Tooth Chipper (@Tooth_Chipper) August 7, 2025

You all just be quiet, ladies. We don't act like that … Fine. Whatever. 😂

'Please, may I have zee … how you say … boarding of water now? Anyting but dees!'

(Language Warning)

Animals are always so graceful. Well, most of the time. That poor dog, though. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/CvZOLSiW2c — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) August 8, 2025

The donkey picking on the poor dog was definitely a Democrat, but folks … the flamingo … 💀

The glove caught us off guard and got us laughing. 😂

LOLOLOL!

You're all sick! That's why we're friends.

It's funny because it's true.

The kid gave a valid answer. We will die on this hill.

You Spouse is your pic.twitter.com/QNHI74CM9w — De Christian Life (@DeChristianLife) August 8, 2025

It's a genius move. Change our minds.

We're just saying, they better have ordered something good.

You don't risk it all for some Long John Silver's.

🐶 Dogs when you say the “walk” word! pic.twitter.com/SWCc9FCP2c — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) August 10, 2025

Can confirm. LOL. This was SO good.

I saw my wife, slightly drunk, yelling at the TV: "Don't go in there! Don't go in the church, you moron!"



She is watching our wedding video again. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) August 10, 2025

Harsh, but fair. 😂

Can’t stop watching this 😂 pic.twitter.com/cmCEXvCkpJ — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) August 10, 2025

Bwahaha!

Been there, done that … except it was that very obnoxious iPhone alarm sound and we were on a nuclear submarine.

That was a close one, he almost missed it. pic.twitter.com/6Ccvp4GIai — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) August 9, 2025

Calling this tool a 'Sawzall' was marketing genius. They just wouldn't have sold well if they used the more accurate name 'Sawzeverythingbut'.

Middle Aged men just can't catch a break!

We did not expect this to be so accurate. 😂

We can't, of course, forget that President Trump created yet another iconic photo this past week, and it will forever be fun.

90% of bald people still own a comb.



They just can't part with it — Weekday Jokes (@weekdayjokes) August 10, 2025

LOL. Nice.

Gm gm yall



This dude’s wife is sooo done with him

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OgVrTOpy9Y — Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝔟к (@__bee_kay__) August 10, 2025

She loves it. She's doing a nice job of playing it straight, but she wants to laugh so bad. 😂

Sounds too good to be true.

So, we're trying to keep it mostly safe for work here, so we're just going to let that one speak for itself and leave that particular topic alone. 😂

A british man has been killed by shark whilst honeymooning in Australia.



Reports say he didn't suffer for too long as he'd only been married 5 days.

😅😂😅😂😅😂😅😂😅 — 💂🏻‍♀️👋🏻вєαя🍻🇬🇧™ (@BigBearF1) August 9, 2025

That's just mean. LOL.

HAHAHA!

Literally every single red light pic.twitter.com/yDpcmm63ex — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) August 9, 2025

Perfect! 😂

Solid answer.

Have you ever wondered why your Baby Boomer grandpa or father, or even your older GenX dad, randomly blurts out 'Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger!'?

Well, here you go! It's our classic comedy skit for the week.

A classic SNL all about the cheeseburger … when comedy was comedy … pic.twitter.com/dAeGswsX76 — BUTTERS…. (@BUTTERSIAM1) August 3, 2025

SNL launched a lot of comedians' careers back in the day.

Whatever you do this Monday, hopefully it's more successful than this dude's ability to apply sunscreen. 😂

That's it, friends. Another Monday of memes in the books. All that is left now is for all of us to grind through the worst day of the week, powered by some early morning laughs. See you next Monday!

Until we meme again …

