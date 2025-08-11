Nancy Pelosi's J6 Whopper: Fmr. Chief of Capitol Police Sund Smacks Down Her Lies with Cold, Hard Facts

Soft-on-Crime Gavin Newsom Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- President Trump Is Cleaning Up...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier today, we told you about lying liar who lies, Nancy Pelosi, and her tall tale about what happened on January 6th. Now, Chief Steven Sund is adding a bit more information to Nance's tweet. Sund was the Chief of the Capitol Police on January 6.

Oops! It sounds like Nancy is the one who dropped the ball, but we knew that. 

Then, there is that letter from Mayor Bowser.

Nancy is particularly afflicted with this issue.

Their policy stances are particularly bad. Their ideas aren't popular so they are looking for something to latch onto. 

Isn't that fascinating?

That is mission impossible for Nancy. If her lips are moving, she is lying. 

Oh, they'll put their heads in the sand, as usual. 

It's refreshing.

She doesn't have it in her to be honest and admit her own failing.

