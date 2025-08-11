Nancy Pelosi's J6 Whopper: Fmr. Chief of Capitol Police Sund Smacks Down Her Lies with Cold, Hard Facts

Earlier today, we told you about lying liar who lies, Nancy Pelosi, and her tall tale about what happened on January 6th. Now, Chief Steven Sund is adding a bit more information to Nance's tweet. Sund was the Chief of the Capitol Police on January 6.

Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people. On January 3, I requested National Guard assistance, but your Sergeant at Arms denied it. Under federal law (2 U.S.C. §1970), I was prohibited from calling them in without specific approval. That same day, Carol… https://t.co/3GLihtK7ul — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) August 11, 2025

Oops! It sounds like Nancy is the one who dropped the ball, but we knew that.

Here is the letter Mayor Bowser wrote on J5 rejecting Trump's offer to have Nat Guard at J6 rally to keep the peace. Kash Patel used the letter as evidence in the case in CO trying to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot. Bowser even posted the letter herself on X that same day with… pic.twitter.com/QoFyyKxCFK — The Edison Zero (@EdisonZeroEvent) August 11, 2025

Then, there is that letter from Mayor Bowser.

Clearly she forgets about the leaked video with her and her daughter in the back of the limo where she says she was responsible.



The lies from these people are simply exhausting. — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) August 11, 2025

Evidently, a key requirement to be a democrat politician: pic.twitter.com/Y4CE7Dsai0 — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) August 11, 2025

Nancy is particularly afflicted with this issue.

This should be reposted to Lying Nancy Pelosi at least once a day, every day. — PigWar (@PigWar62030) August 11, 2025

Proof the Dems wanted Jan 6th to happen so they could use it to smear Trump, while also believing they could prevent the truth from coming out - because they were sure once Trump was out there would be no Trump sequel. As they are on a lot of things, they were wrong here, too. https://t.co/zCtxUyKlF4 — Sheepdog-Rex (@BlueTRex1) August 11, 2025

Their policy stances are particularly bad. Their ideas aren't popular so they are looking for something to latch onto.

Nancy sounds like she has memory loss from all her heavy drinking. Absolutely owned here. https://t.co/05W5JUwSkM — RJM🇺🇲 (@BearDawgIV) August 11, 2025

Trump is demonstrating how quickly the Capital can be secured — when the Speaker of the House isn’t trying to set you up for an insurrection. https://t.co/B0obRe0MVj — Sam Mirejovsky (@whatsrightsam) August 11, 2025

Isn't that fascinating?

Tell the truth, Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/xQxaXZknYU — Becki Ulmer (@beckiulmer) August 11, 2025

That is mission impossible for Nancy. If her lips are moving, she is lying.

I thought you would like to see this information about J6. @DanaBashCNN @RepRaskin . You should be familiar with @ChiefSund https://t.co/3WMDbVzwtg — Elizabeth (@Elizabe57370385) August 11, 2025

Oh, they'll put their heads in the sand, as usual.

I like Chief Sund. Honesty runs so rare in D.C. This is nice to see. https://t.co/90YCxs19vw — Lee (@Lee_LovingLife) August 11, 2025

It's refreshing.

She would have to have moral decency to be honest. We all know that is not an asset of hers https://t.co/1O6wyq09Qu — American Girl 🇺🇸 (@PataSurfKat) August 11, 2025

She doesn't have it in her to be honest and admit her own failing.

