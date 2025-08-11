Nancy Pelosi Gets All High and MIGHTY Lying About Trump, J6, and the Ntl. Guard and Oh HELL NO, Old Woman

Nancy Pelosi thinks we're all stupid.

That, or she's already drunk ...

Could be both.

We all know this is a lie; we all know she's the one who delayed the deployment of the National Guard on J6, and yet here she is, making the claim once again that it was Trump.

WE ALL KNOW BETTER, OLD WOMAN.

Donald Trump delayed deploying the National Guard on January 6th when our Capitol was under violent attack and lives were at stake.



Now, he’s activating the DC Guard to distract from his incompetent mishandling of tariffs, health care, education and immigration — just to name a… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 11, 2025

Her post continues:

... just to name a few blunders.

Blunders.

Sure, Nan, we all believe you.

*HIC*

We honestly had to look more than once to make sure this account wasn't an parody making fun of her, that's how bad this post is.

Really? Why are you admitting the exact opposite in this video? pic.twitter.com/aOfV4lrtOb — P K (@NEVERBOW) August 11, 2025

Oopsie.

Nope.

Go home Nancy, you're drunk again.

🤪 — Tom (@BoreGuru) August 11, 2025

*cough cough*

Oopsie again.

This is completely false. The emails of him requesting the National Guard on days prior to 1/6 have been released.



Instead of lying and gaslighting, why don't you go back to what you do best, which is insider trading and drinking. — Mark Hardy (@markhardyseeks) August 11, 2025

Tough (and informed) crowd, Nan.

Well, well, well ... what do you know?

Almost as if she's debunked her own lie. How inconvenient for HER.

