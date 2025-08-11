Playing GOD?! Abigail Spanberger's LATEST Pro-Death Blunder May Be Her Most DISTURBING Yet...
Nancy Pelosi Gets All High and MIGHTY Lying About Trump, J6, and the Ntl. Guard and Oh HELL NO, Old Woman

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nancy Pelosi thinks we're all stupid.

That, or she's already drunk ... 

Could be both.

We all know this is a lie; we all know she's the one who delayed the deployment of the National Guard on J6, and yet here she is, making the claim once again that it was Trump. 

WE ALL KNOW BETTER, OLD WOMAN.

Her post continues:

... just to name a few blunders.

Blunders.

Sure, Nan, we all believe you.

*HIC*

We honestly had to look more than once to make sure this account wasn't an parody making fun of her, that's how bad this post is.

Oopsie.

*cough cough*

Oopsie again.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tough (and informed) crowd, Nan.

Well, well, well ... what do you know?

Almost as if she's debunked her own lie. How inconvenient for HER.

============================================================

