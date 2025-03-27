Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in...
Earthly Reward: Bishop Who Went on Political Screed During Inauguration Prayer Service Get...
Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break...
VIP
NPR Media Guy Defends Network’s Decision Not to Cover the Hunter Biden Laptop...
The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks If a Black Lesbian Soldier Had Texted Attack...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK
Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on...
Leftwing Palestinian Activists Lose Their MINDS Over Peaceful Pro-Israel Protesters Standi...
Politico Columnist Says No Other SecDef Would Survive This in Another Administration
That PBS, NPR 'Serves Rural Communities' Myth Again
Congressmen Display 'Fire Elon, Save Elmo' Sign, Ask If Elmo Is a Communist
VIP
Ayanna Pressley Thinks We Should Roll Out the Red Carpet for Hamas Fans—Hard...
Jasmine Crockett Defends Taxpayer-Funded NPR and PBS in Profane Rant with Obligatory Fox...
DEMOCRACY: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Is LIVID Voters Might Enshrine Voter ID Into WI...

Vance Visits Marines and Fires Weapons Providing Stark Contrast to Walz’s Viral Shotgun Campaign Flub

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo

Vice President JD Vance visited with young Marines in Quantico on Wednesday. He was touting the Trump administration's ending of racist and sexist DEI policies in the U.S. military. Vance is a Marine veteran and spent time firing various weapons with the troops. It provided a stark contrast between Vance and former vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, who struggled with loading a shotgun on the campaign trail.

Advertisement

Check out this video. (WATCH)

We don’t even want to imagine Walz and Kamala Harris in the White House.

The weapons practice allowed Vance to show off his superb shooting skills. (WATCH)

He also manned the big guns as well. (WATCH)

Recommended

Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in the Toilet
Warren Squire
Advertisement

You know they did.

Vance has a natural affinity with our nation’s troops. So does Trump. Our nation would be a nightmare with Harris and Walz at the helm. Commenters agree.

We sure did. We cannot imagine these young Marines being equally excited over a visit from President Harris or Vice President Walz.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GUN KAMALA HARRIS LEADERSHIP MILITARY NATIONAL GUARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in the Toilet
Warren Squire
Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on PBS
Brett T.
Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break Into a Viral Video Moment (WATCH)
Warren Squire
The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks If a Black Lesbian Soldier Had Texted Attack Plans
Brett T.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK
Brett T.
Leftwing Palestinian Activists Lose Their MINDS Over Peaceful Pro-Israel Protesters Standing Quietly
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in the Toilet Warren Squire
Advertisement