Vance Visits Marines and Fires Weapons Providing Stark Contrast to Walz’s Viral Shotgun Campaign Flub

Vice President JD Vance visited with young Marines in Quantico on Wednesday. He was touting the Trump administration's ending of racist and sexist DEI policies in the U.S. military. Vance is a Marine veteran and spent time firing various weapons with the troops. It provided a stark contrast between Vance and former vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, who struggled with loading a shotgun on the campaign trail.
Tim Walz trying to load a shotgun vs. JD Vance laying down fire with a machine gun pic.twitter.com/DWTXyl4Lpb— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 26, 2025
Tampon Tim has no idea what he’s doing.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 26, 2025
About….anything— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 26, 2025
We don’t even want to imagine Walz and Kamala Harris in the White House.
The weapons practice allowed Vance to show off his superb shooting skills. (WATCH)
🔥 Dang, our VP can REALLY shoot.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 26, 2025
“Hit! Headshot!”
Nicely done, @JDVance.
pic.twitter.com/BOan8yvfEL
Headshot! This is what a VP does, he boosts the morale of our military at the order of the commander in chief.— Rightsideandfree (@rightsidefreee) March 26, 2025
BOOM HEADSHOT— Heather ‘Jenn Fir’ Jones 🌲 (@jnnfir) March 26, 202
that’s our Marine. OORAH
Spot on! @JDVance is a sharpshooter—great to see our VP nailing it! 🎯🇺🇸— Garbage Deplorable (@GarbageMAGAman) March 26, 2025
He also manned the big guns as well. (WATCH)
Just got done firing a Howitzer, too 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/VDlk9uC4vn— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 26, 2025
Some VPs have pronouns in their bio. This VP has precision and backbone.— Unfiltered Social Worker (@UnfilteredSW) March 26, 202
The troops must love this— The Judge (@rando_street) March 26, 2025
You know they did.
Vance has a natural affinity with our nation’s troops. So does Trump. Our nation would be a nightmare with Harris and Walz at the helm. Commenters agree.
Incredible contrast. What a different version of America we would be if Kamala had won the election.— The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) March 26, 2025
Where would we be with a Harris-Walz dilemma…?— Scott Donnell (@ScottDonnell13) March 26, 2025
Two coasts at war with a heartland.
The VPOTUS was the right choice 👍🏻
We dodged a bullet. pic.twitter.com/mUzs07gLJv— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 26, 2025
We sure did. We cannot imagine these young Marines being equally excited over a visit from President Harris or Vice President Walz.
