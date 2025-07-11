The View’s Sunny Hostin Justifies Violence Towards ICE Agents, Says a ‘Reckoning’ is Coming

Sunny Hostin of ABC’s The View went out of her way on Friday to excuse and justify her party’s foot soldiers attacking ICE agents. She says it’s deserved because ICE agents are wearing masks while rounding up her Democrat Party’s precious illegal aliens. See, federal agents are not carrying out the law like she prefers. She also warns that a ‘reckoning’ is coming. Again, with the threats! It’s all so tiresome.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Sunny Hostin brushes off leftwing violent attacks on federal agents — says a “RECKONING” is coming:



“If you mask yourself because you don't want to be seen, there will be a reckoning for some of the actions law enforcement have done."



They want more of this. pic.twitter.com/VVKSkKmb0M — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin claims 'reckoning' coming for masked ICE agents carrying out deportations https://t.co/fNpNhptKw8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2025

Which is saying something when there is so much violence-justifying Democrat scum to choose from on air.

ICE agents wear masks to protect their identities from the violent pro-illegal alien hordes that Hostin and her party incite. Posters note she seems okay with her team wearing masks.

Democrats are trying to pass a law that will force ICE to be unmasked so their ‘troops’ can identify them and more easily target them and their families.

Despite the recent attacks on ICE agents, Hostin appears to be leading the charge for more violence.

Democrats want to push the limits until they get a reaction from law enforcement on camera that they can spread all over the fake news in order to demonize Federal Agents. — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) July 11, 2025

That’s exactly what ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats want to happen. They can’t wait to spin it.