The View’s Sunny Hostin Justifies Violence Towards ICE Agents, Says a ‘Reckoning’ is Coming

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on July 11, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Sunny Hostin of ABC’s The View went out of her way on Friday to excuse and justify her party’s foot soldiers attacking ICE agents. She says it’s deserved because ICE agents are wearing masks while rounding up her Democrat Party’s precious illegal aliens. See, federal agents are not carrying out the law like she prefers. She also warns that a ‘reckoning’ is coming. Again, with the threats! It’s all so tiresome.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Which is saying something when there is so much violence-justifying Democrat scum to choose from on air.

ICE agents wear masks to protect their identities from the violent pro-illegal alien hordes that Hostin and her party incite. Posters note she seems okay with her team wearing masks.

FuzzyChimp
Democrats are trying to pass a law that will force ICE to be unmasked so their ‘troops’ can identify them and more easily target them and their families.

Despite the recent attacks on ICE agents, Hostin appears to be leading the charge for more violence.

That’s exactly what ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats want to happen. They can’t wait to spin it.

