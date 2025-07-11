The View’s Sunny Hostin Justifies Violence Towards ICE Agents, Says a ‘Reckoning’ is...
CNN Panel Tries To Shame Scott Jennings for Backing Trump Because They Say He’s Not a Real Republican

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:02 PM on July 11, 2025
Twitchy

There’s not much in this world more insufferable than demented Democrats trying to shame someone for supporting President Donald Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings fought off a cadre of such creatures recently on CNN’s NewsNight. They claim Trump's not a real Republican. Jennings was having none of it.

Have a look. (WATCH)

They’re incapable of learning.

Jennings laughs at the idea that people who voted for living train wrecks Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have the gall to question his choices.

It’s because they are purely emotional beings.

Posters were confused by the guy with the weird hair.

We think he looks like someone’s lesbian aunt.

Democrats can’t stand that the milquetoast Republican Party they spent decades walking over no longer exists.

The Never-Trumpers are the sad remnants of the old Republican Party. They’re so beaten that they are Democrats at this point. Of course, Democrats ‘respect’ them. They're on the same team.

