CNN Panel Tries To Shame Scott Jennings for Backing Trump Because They Say He’s Not a Real Republican

There’s not much in this world more insufferable than demented Democrats trying to shame someone for supporting President Donald Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings fought off a cadre of such creatures recently on CNN’s NewsNight. They claim Trump's not a real Republican. Jennings was having none of it.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Watch as an entire panel of leftists attempt to shame Scott Jennings for supporting President Trump.



"Very respectable Republicans would probably not even shake hands with the Scott Jennings that's sitting here." pic.twitter.com/ZRm3U5zUkb — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 11, 2025

My favorite part is how democrats learned nothing from the last election. — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) July 11, 2025

They’re incapable of learning.

Jennings laughs at the idea that people who voted for living train wrecks Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have the gall to question his choices.

Love it when people who endorsed Biden & Harris try to explain the dynamics of the Republican Party to me — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 11, 2025

Beating cops? What is he even talking about? If he won’t even acknowledge the setup, why even communicate? — Coldcutplay (@coldcutplay) July 11, 2025

They still haven't figured out that the self righteous lectures don't work. — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 11, 2025

It’s because they are purely emotional beings.

Posters were confused by the guy with the weird hair.

Who’s the white dude that looks like my aunt? — ATRQ (@ALLTHERQ) July 11, 2025

A communist. — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 11, 2025

Fugelsang going for that Beethoven look. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) July 11, 2025

We think he looks like someone’s lesbian aunt.

Democrats can’t stand that the milquetoast Republican Party they spent decades walking over no longer exists.

Why do they always say it’s not the Republican Party they remember?If people do the same thing they did 40 years ago they would never evolve. Maybe this is what’s wrong with them. Do different things, try different ways. We are behind because of this . We need Leaders not egos — Lena (@Lena_Camiolo) July 11, 2025

They also never acknowledge that the Democrats have turned into foaming at the mouth lunatics in the span of about 15 years. Never hear “This isn’t the Democrat party I remember!" — EndangeredMises (@Endangered97293) July 12, 2025

Those morons don't even know who there own party is anymore let alone act like they know who Republicans are they live in elite DC bubbles — Tha Duece (@jsnjarrell76) July 11, 2025

When they say "very respectable Republicans", they're referring to the handful of GOP never Trumpers still running around. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) July 11, 2025

The Never-Trumpers are the sad remnants of the old Republican Party. They’re so beaten that they are Democrats at this point. Of course, Democrats ‘respect’ them. They're on the same team.