Paging J.B. Pritzker! $30M Program Aimed at DEI Hiring FAILED Audit As HALF...
'How'd It Work Out?' Scott Jennings HILARIOUSLY Destroys Clintonista Karen Finney
Miami Bishop Says Politicians Who Enforce Immigration Laws Are 'Corrosive to the Common...
That's NOT How This Works, Karen! Bass Issues Executive Order Demanding ICE Report...
Cali's ABC7 Station Continues Left's Attacks on ICE With Misleading Post About Injured...
California State University's LA Campus Starts REMOTE Learning to Protect Illegal Students...
LAWFARE ALERT: WA State Anti-Trump Prosecutor Just Got FELONY Conviction for Unmasked GOP...
LIE-Kota Man Has Questions About Mayflower Pilgrims, Then Locks Replies 'Cause He Didn't...
BOOM! Here's Some U.S. Treasury News That Blows Up More Democrat Fearmongering
THERE IT IS: Cannabis Farm Raided by ICE Donated LOTS of Money to...
Nebraska State Senator Doubles Down on Protecting Criminals In Profanity-Laced Rant
Michigan Deacon Who Stopped CrossePointe Church Shooter With His Truck Gifted New Ford...
Memo Status: SENT! Media Spin on ICE Raid at CA Weed Farm Seems...
VIP
DHS Posts Perfect Response to the Kind of Anti-ICE Insanity Dems Are Defending...

CRAY-CRAY: Deranged Leftist Woman Thinks Her Side Would Win a MAGA Civil War Because of Water

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 11, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left loves to cosplay as rebels against the eeeeeevvvvvviiiiiilllllllll Trump administration.

They're not.

But they are delusional and downright nuts.

One of the fantasies they keep sharing is having a civil war against MAGA and that they'd win.

Advertisement

LOL.

Okay.

We've got the guns, so we'll just take the fresh water, toots.

Thanks, guys!

YUP.

Let us know how it goes for you.

It's always in the eyes, too.

Absolutely terrified.

Not.

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

About five minutes.

So creepy.

Heh.

They're offended by pronouns, and they think they'll win a civil war.

That's adorable.

Whoops.

Yeah, she didn't think this through.

At all.

Advertisement

Lots of them.

Oh, we're not skipping over it.

She's evil and insane.

But she's also a dim bulb if she thinks water is how they win the fan-fic civil war they've dreamed up.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP GOP GUN RIGHTS LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
'How'd It Work Out?' Scott Jennings HILARIOUSLY Destroys Clintonista Karen Finney
Grateful Calvin
That's NOT How This Works, Karen! Bass Issues Executive Order Demanding ICE Report Raids to Her Office
Amy Curtis
Paging J.B. Pritzker! $30M Program Aimed at DEI Hiring FAILED Audit As HALF of Jobs Sat Vacant for YEARS
Amy Curtis
LIE-Kota Man Has Questions About Mayflower Pilgrims, Then Locks Replies 'Cause He Didn't Like the Answers
Amy Curtis
LAWFARE ALERT: WA State Anti-Trump Prosecutor Just Got FELONY Conviction for Unmasked GOP Poll Watcher
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement