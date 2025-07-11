CRAY-CRAY: Deranged Leftist Woman Thinks Her Side Would Win a MAGA Civil War Because of Water

The Left loves to cosplay as rebels against the eeeeeevvvvvviiiiiilllllllll Trump administration.
They're not.
But they are delusional and downright nuts.
One of the fantasies they keep sharing is having a civil war against MAGA and that they'd win.
Liberal women to MAGA: “Don’t you understand? If we have another civil war, all the blue states control fresh water.”— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 10, 2025
pic.twitter.com/vCvwyXSkOh
LOL.
Okay.
We've got the guns, so we'll just take the fresh water, toots.
July 10, 2025
Thanks, guys!
Actually... there are no "blue states." There are only blue cities. And cities don't control water... or food...— Roy Nathanson (@roy_nathanson) July 10, 2025
It'd be all over in a couple of days.
YUP.
Not quite. You control the cities. We control everything else (including the farmland and fresh water). We also have most of the firepower.— Syco (@twitchy_bro) July 10, 2025
In other words... try it b***h! pic.twitter.com/pCI6YBPYE7
Let us know how it goes for you.
They're literally all, every single one of them, bats**t crazy. pic.twitter.com/ieuP46LUhx— Jack Dorsey's Ghost (@DorseyGhost) July 10, 2025
It's always in the eyes, too.
We’re shakin in our boots, Susan.— Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) July 11, 2025
Absolutely terrified.
Not.
I remember Rush Limbaugh speculating about what would happen if we just split the country in half - one side for the left and the other side for conservatives. “How long do you think it would be before they were climbing over the wall to get to our side?”— Clayton D. Campbell (@DefenseLawyerC) July 11, 2025
About five minutes.
Why do they all have the same eyes, the same smile? Why do they all grin like that when they’re saying evil things that would result in mass deaths? Creepy, no? https://t.co/3fSK6nZAJP— Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) July 11, 2025
So creepy.
Fun fact, all that water is in red districts https://t.co/9B5JhNXsS5 pic.twitter.com/QqWIrGdRkr— 🌈anchyMc🌈anch (Parody) (@ranchymcranch) July 10, 2025
Heh.
We ever have a civil war blue states will be gone in one day https://t.co/8qWG15vq3N— Bobby (@BobbyPatriot11) July 11, 2025
They're offended by pronouns, and they think they'll win a civil war.
That's adorable.
The largest aquifer in the United States is the Ogallala Aquifer, also known as the High Plains Aquifer. It underlies parts of eight states in the Great Plains region:— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 11, 2025
Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas https://t.co/4zOESXbKKK
Whoops.
And all the red states have guns and can come and get your fresh water https://t.co/vLIb5pdAS6— sasafras (@sasafra90284022) July 11, 2025
Yeah, she didn't think this through.
At all.
Blue states control fresh water?— RedDawn🇺🇲 (@TKINATO_Q) July 11, 2025
Not only is that face truly demented, tell me how many red states have coastal access and water treatment plants... https://t.co/sLPEtkBLon pic.twitter.com/rF9lR4Y60H
Lots of them.
Liberal woman openly advocates mass war crimes. Conservatives are all tied up thinking about how her pro war crime strategy won’t work as a practical matter and skip noting that she’s openly advocating evil. https://t.co/OPXIFEPjOs— TMLutas (@TMLutas) July 11, 2025
Oh, we're not skipping over it.
She's evil and insane.
But she's also a dim bulb if she thinks water is how they win the fan-fic civil war they've dreamed up.
