AOC Goes ABC: Trump's Been Called This Before and He Made Them Pay

New York congresswoman and former second-place nematode science fair winner, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, sounded a Bronx cheer on Twitter/X this afternoon when she referred to President Trump as a 'rapist'.

People were quick to remind AOC that the other three-letter windbag of leftist lunacy, ABC, was made to pay dearly when anchor George Stephanopulous claimed President Trump was convicted of rape during a broadcast.

Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2025

Shortly after the comments were made, Trump sued ABC and Stephanopulous for defamation, resulting in a settlement of $15 million in Trump's favor.

Oops, indeed. Sandy may be playing with fire here.

You realize your X account doesn't carry the same protections to defame people that you enjoy during congressional proceedings? https://t.co/mwHcxiZGvv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2025

Democrats always think they're immune. Let's face it, slander is the primary political strategy of the modern Democrat Party. They know little else.

It is simply the strangest thing for them to do this after staying silent for the four years they could have released the files. https://t.co/jTADbtEhGf — Magills (@magills_) July 11, 2025

There are plenty of people on the right who are unhappy about the seemingly sudden silence on the Epstein matter, but Democrats certainly don't get to act like they care now.

This is a LIE and I hope Trump sues you into oblivion. You are despicable. https://t.co/lhFQV0Ib3f — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 11, 2025

Juanita knows a thing or two about this topic.

Senator, there are at least two and maybe three HIPPA violations in this tweet



Delete this or I will report you — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 11, 2025

Get her, Coach!

You'd think AOC would be in favour of grabbing the means of reproduction. https://t.co/bzHwSt7x32 pic.twitter.com/WdbFDkFMQW — The Artist Formerly Known (@aresteanu) July 11, 2025

We don't care who you are … that's just funny.

Should Trump send your defamation subpoena to the Bronx or Yorktown Heights? — Based Bandita (@MissVega8888) July 11, 2025

The reality is, unless Trump just wants to make an example of her, the closest the socialist queen of Queens has come to a Millionaire is the occasional cocktail she mixed at the bar. There's not much to sue her for, and she may not be worth Trump's time (he does have a few other things going on).

It sure would be fun to watch, though.

