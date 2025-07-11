AOC Goes ABC: Trump's Been Called This Before and He Made Them Pay

The View’s Sunny Hostin Justifies Violence Towards ICE Agents, Says a ‘Reckoning’ is...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 10:30 PM on July 11, 2025

New York congresswoman and former second-place nematode science fair winner, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, sounded a Bronx cheer on Twitter/X this afternoon when she referred to President Trump as a 'rapist'.

People were quick to remind AOC that the other three-letter windbag of leftist lunacy, ABC, was made to pay dearly when anchor George Stephanopulous claimed President Trump was convicted of rape during a broadcast.

Shortly after the comments were made, Trump sued ABC and Stephanopulous for defamation, resulting in a settlement of $15 million in Trump's favor.

Oops, indeed. Sandy may be playing with fire here.

Democrats always think they're immune. Let's face it, slander is the primary political strategy of the modern Democrat Party. They know little else.

There are plenty of people on the right who are unhappy about the seemingly sudden silence on the Epstein matter, but Democrats certainly don't get to act like they care now.

Juanita knows a thing or two about this topic.

Get her, Coach!

We don't care who you are … that's just funny.

The reality is, unless Trump just wants to make an example of her, the closest the socialist queen of Queens has come to a Millionaire is the occasional cocktail she mixed at the bar. There's not much to sue her for, and she may not be worth Trump's time (he does have a few other things going on).

It sure would be fun to watch, though.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

