Rep. Ted Lieu Reminds Servicemen Not to Obey Unlawful Orders and Invade Greenland

After Delta Force captured Nicolás Maduro and brought him and his wife to the United States to face justice, talk among the less sane suggested that President Donald Trump was going to invade Greenland next. First, Trump isn't going to "invade" Greenland. He might make an offer to its citizens to purchase it and make them American citizens. If you're a Twitchy VIP member, and you should be, our own Just Mindy laid out a solid case for why America always should have owned Greenland.

Rep. Ted Lieu got in front of C-SPAN's cameras on Wednesday to let service members know that if they participated in the use of military force in Greenland without the authorization of Congress, they'd be following illegal orders.

.@RepTedLieu: "If any military member, including the generals on down...participate in the use of military force against Greenland without congressional authorization, they are following illegal orders." pic.twitter.com/5nS0hJnNCK — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2026

What a loser. He's trying to emulate the Seditious Six?

lol! No one is talking military. You all just like to make up 💩💩to sow more dissension — gannotti (@StMichaelsForge) January 7, 2026

lame — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 7, 2026

At this point @realDonaldTrump and @PamBondi need to arrest @RepTedLieu .. he is knowingly, as a former JAG officer, pushing lies with the intent of causing an insurgency in our own military. — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) January 7, 2026

Ted has the authority of a blueberry muffin. pic.twitter.com/Ko5eGRexQC — Aussie Bot (@AussieMAGABot) January 7, 2026

because Ted Lieu said so LOL — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) January 7, 2026

No one has said that Trump plans to order the military to use force against Greenland except Democrats. Suggesting a future event that is framed to gaslight your base for no reason whatsoever is evil. — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) January 7, 2026

That doesn't stop them.

Nobody is charging Greenland with 🔫 blazing you insurrectionist propaganda-spreading traitor. — W.R. Schock, QBD (@iontecs_pemf) January 7, 2026

This is going to be the most epic troll ever. — Bret 🇺🇸 (@BretSalmon) January 7, 2026

Ted here is taking a pretty bold stand against something that nobody is suggesting. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) January 7, 2026

So brave. So stunning.

Why do they keep doing this kind of nonsense — Brent Camponi (@Brent_Camponi) January 7, 2026

More imaginary problems — Edward (@TheEdwardB) January 7, 2026

Who ever mentioned military force against Greenland? — KP (@Kerric123456) January 7, 2026

All they do it talk about hypotheticals instead of trying to forge solutions. That's what should be illegal. — badpatch (@badpatch) January 7, 2026

The only people talking about military force in Greenland are not in the government. — JackHudler (@JackHudler) January 7, 2026

The President already said if it happened, it would be a purchase. — Everett, West Seattle (@EverettRockford) January 7, 2026

We could own Greenland for less than what Minnesota has lost to fraud.

57,000 Greenlanders. If we paid them one million dollars each, it would be 57 billion. Throw in American citizenship . That’s a bargain considering we’d get access to their rare earths, oil and crucial location in Arctic. https://t.co/IzpGmc0ARK — KT McFarland (@realKTMcFarland) January 7, 2026

These idiots fall for it every time. Haven’t they learned every time they overreact Trump wins, and they look bad. — Scuba Steve (@Scuba15Steve) January 7, 2026

Of course, the only sane take from the Democrats is from Sen. John Fetterman:

I believe Greenland has massive strategic benefits for the United States.



I do not support taking it by force.



America is not a bully.



Ideally, we purchase it—similar to our purchases of Alaska or the Louisiana Purchase.



Acquiring Greenland is a many decades old conversation. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 7, 2026

No one's taking it by force.

