Rep. Ted Lieu Reminds Servicemen Not to Obey Unlawful Orders and Invade Greenland

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 07, 2026
House Television via AP

After Delta Force captured Nicolás Maduro and brought him and his wife to the United States to face justice, talk among the less sane suggested that President Donald Trump was going to invade Greenland next. First, Trump isn't going to "invade" Greenland. He might make an offer to its citizens to purchase it and make them American citizens. If you're a Twitchy VIP member, and you should be, our own Just Mindy laid out a solid case for why America always should have owned Greenland.

Rep. Ted Lieu got in front of C-SPAN's cameras on Wednesday to let service members know that if they participated in the use of military force in Greenland without the authorization of Congress, they'd be following illegal orders.

What a loser. He's trying to emulate the Seditious Six?

That doesn't stop them.

So brave. So stunning.

We could own Greenland for less than what Minnesota has lost to fraud.

Of course, the only sane take from the Democrats is from Sen. John Fetterman:

No one's taking it by force.

***

