Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break Into a Viral Video Moment (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on March 27, 2025
ImgFlip

A local Fox News affiliate in Philadelphia decided to have some fun with an unfortunate water main break in New Castle, Delaware. It happened Wednesday morning on FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia. We owe the following hilarious viral video to green screen and men never growing up.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Commenters were immediately impressed by the older man’s youth-like control and flow.

One commenter says the man is on the wrong coast. They could have used him to fight those wildfires in California a few months back.

Of course, the spraying man looks like Tim Walz but thankfully without the jazz hands.

Some posters think it was a setup but it looks planned to us.

The two guys were having a huge laugh.

We men never truly grow up. We live for stuff like this.

