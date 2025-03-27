Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break Into a Viral Video Moment (WATCH)

A local Fox News affiliate in Philadelphia decided to have some fun with an unfortunate water main break in New Castle, Delaware. It happened Wednesday morning on FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia. We owe the following hilarious viral video to green screen and men never growing up.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Check out this water main break in New Castle, DE this morning 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8nUz1pbPWL — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 26, 2025

Local news. 🤣 — Alongapojoe (@_OneF_) March 27, 2025

lol i can't stop laughin — toolgal46&2 (@ToolGal462) March 27, 2025

Commenters were immediately impressed by the older man’s youth-like control and flow.

He has got some pressure and range!!! — Troop (@troopmeta) March 26, 2025

I'm not a urologist, but I think his prostate is fine. — habestam (@onlyascientist) March 26, 2025

Crossed arm peeing is a pretty boss move there, old sport. — ova 🙃 (@stuffed) March 26, 2025

Impressive! 😂 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 26, 2025

One commenter says the man is on the wrong coast. They could have used him to fight those wildfires in California a few months back.

Wow, pretty clear! That’s a sign of good hydration! — The Duke of Kewpie (@TheDukeofKewpie) March 26, 2025

Should have sent him to one of the wildfires! — TBell82C (@TreyBell573118) March 27, 2025

Of course, the spraying man looks like Tim Walz but thankfully without the jazz hands.

Tim Walz thinks he's peeing on a Tesla. pic.twitter.com/9DCtkwJdQg — Postalker (@postal_ker) March 26, 2025

Tim Waltz springs a leak😂 — James T (@Synjunsmythe) March 27, 2025

First glance I thought it was Tim Walz and Mitch McConnel. — 3DCre8r (@3DCre8r) March 26, 2025

Some posters think it was a setup but it looks planned to us.

Producer: “ hey Bill , go up and stand in front of the green screen and help with this report.” Bill: “ but I always sit at the desk.” Producer: “ trust me” — Matt (@BlaineDeFrancia) March 27, 2025

Like that wasn't intentional 😂 — Mike Tacular (@MikeTacular33) March 26, 2025

Right? He can see himself in the monitor 🤣 — robin (@robinjanasik) March 26, 2025

The two guys were having a huge laugh.

No man ever truly ages beyond 14 years old.

That's why we're so happy. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) March 27, 2025

I was an immature 14 year old so you're probably right! — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) March 27, 2025

We men never truly grow up. We live for stuff like this.