Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on PBS

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Wednesday, Rep. Brandon Gill absolutely destroyed NPR CEO Katherine Maher by confronting her with a selection of her own tweets, saying things like, "America is addicted to white supremacy."

Courtesy of the Media Research Center's NewsBusters, Gill took to X to post a compilation of "the most vitriolic hate imaginable" from PBS over the years. Watch this and tell us that PBS doesn't have a far-left bias.

PBS is funded by taxpayers and spews some of the most vitriolic hate imaginable.



Here are some of their “greatest hits” over the years.



Today, in the @DOGECommittee hearing, they’ll have to answer for it.

pic.twitter.com/ihOAi3NYQ1 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 26, 2025

Damn.

Partially funded by taxpayers. — Harvy Warlock (@HarvyWarlock) March 26, 2025

We are not taking seriously the need to defund government assistance. It shouldn't take a hearing. Defund it. Period. — Lobbyist4taxpayers (@Nosuchluck55) March 26, 2025

Brainwashing propaganda — Pepe Deluxe 🐸 (@deluxe_pepe) March 26, 2025

US taxpayers shouldn't fund media outlets.



If PBS and NPR can sustain themselves, great. If not, they shouldn't exist. — Jesse Burcham (@TacoHammer) March 26, 2025

Taxpayers funded Nina Totenberg's salary so she could wish Jesse Helms would contract AIDS and the panel could laugh about it.

We’ve allowed this garbage too long. Defund! — Tangi Fletcher (@tmfletch9) March 26, 2025

Cut all their funding!! Taxpayers should not be forced to pay for this violent rhetoric!! — RedTXTrish (@RedTX2024) March 26, 2025

This should be played at the hearing. — Ivermectin cures (@CuresIvermecti2) March 26, 2025

Shut it down. It's an embarrassment. — Mike Ménard (@MikeMen2017) March 26, 2025

Take them to task. Expose. Defund. — Bless Your Heart (@BakerVanover) March 26, 2025

Can you tell me again, why we pay for this crap? — Virginia (@newyorkgirl1225) March 26, 2025

It's about time they’re held accountable for pushing propaganda on the taxpayers’ dime. Keep up the fight. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) March 26, 2025

It's astounding what they've gotten away with on PBS. Defund them. They'll still have plenty of money to operate, but at least it won't be taxpayers' dollars going to fund this sort of hate.

