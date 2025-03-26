Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK
President Trump Declassifies All FBI Documents Related to ‘Crossfire Hurricane’

Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on PBS

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 26, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Wednesday, Rep. Brandon Gill absolutely destroyed NPR CEO Katherine Maher by confronting her with a selection of her own tweets, saying things like, "America is addicted to white supremacy."

Courtesy of the Media Research Center's NewsBusters, Gill took to X to post a compilation of "the most vitriolic hate imaginable" from PBS over the years. Watch this and tell us that PBS doesn't have a far-left bias.

Damn.

Taxpayers funded Nina Totenberg's salary so she could wish Jesse Helms would contract AIDS and the panel could laugh about it.

It's astounding what they've gotten away with on PBS. Defund them. They'll still have plenty of money to operate, but at least it won't be taxpayers' dollars going to fund this sort of hate.

***

