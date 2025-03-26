This Tweet From NPR's CEO Is Making the Rounds During Her Failed Attempts...
Grab Your Popcorn! Watch Rep. Brandon Gill Absolutely Destroy NPR CEO Over Her Past 'Anti-Racist' Posts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on March 26, 2025
Townhall Media

Today, PBS and NPR faced some tough questions during a hearing on Capitol Hill about the network's biases. This comes amid talks that President Trump is open to defunding these outlets, which we'd be fine with.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher was grilled by Rep. Brandon Gill about her old tweets, and it did not go well for Maher at all.

WATCH:

What a masterclass.

'I don't think I ever read that book.'

'You tweeted about it.'

BOOM.

That's how you do it.

No, they shouldn't be.

Just *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Leftists always use white supremacy to advance their careers and increase their wealth, arguing that because they profess 'anti-racist' views, they aren't white supremacists.

That's exactly what this reminded us of.

Some judge will rule we have to keep funding them.

THIS.

So much this.

They need to be held accountable.

The 'reporters' at NPR would have no qualms about digging through the old posts of a Republican to find anything 'problematic', then holding every Republican accountable for it.

Make them play by their own rules.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Her views have not changed over the last five years.

She believes everything she posted, and she's lying to protect her job and taxpayer-funded lucre.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
