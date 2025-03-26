Grab Your Popcorn! Watch Rep. Brandon Gill Absolutely Destroy NPR CEO Over Her Past 'Anti-Racist' Posts

Today, PBS and NPR faced some tough questions during a hearing on Capitol Hill about the network's biases. This comes amid talks that President Trump is open to defunding these outlets, which we'd be fine with.

Advertisement

NPR CEO Katherine Maher was grilled by Rep. Brandon Gill about her old tweets, and it did not go well for Maher at all.

WATCH:

Rep. Brandon Gill brings up all of Katherine Maher's old tweets claiming that "America is addicted to white supremacy" and supporting looting, reparations, and BLM.



This woman is the blonde version of Robin DiAngelo. pic.twitter.com/w5BRyMJlHd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 26, 2025

What a masterclass.

'I don't think I ever read that book.'

'You tweeted about it.'

BOOM.

That's how you do it.

Leftist trash. Our tax dollars should not prop up these bad people. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) March 26, 2025

No, they shouldn't be.

Rep Gill: do you believe this exact quote you said in 2020?

Katherine: I don’t believe that at all, and I am not familiar with that.

Rep Gill: ok well you tweeted it. How about this exact quote in 2020 where you said this and that, do you still believe that quote?

Katherine: I… — ZENNY (@zenny_bets) March 26, 2025

Just *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

It’s interesting how she uses white supremacy to elevate her own power. To me it always seemed like a con job when you have whites that propagate this ideology and then benefit from it. It’s one of the most Machiavellian grifts I have seen — Why so serious? (@DeltaXR9) March 26, 2025

Leftists always use white supremacy to advance their careers and increase their wealth, arguing that because they profess 'anti-racist' views, they aren't white supremacists.

This reminds of medieval times when thieves were caught and tied up on a pole for interrogation, thieves would confess whole-heartedly that their beliefs and acts until the moment of getting caught were wrong and they are a whole new person after getting caught. — Bala (@skorpien) March 26, 2025

That's exactly what this reminded us of.

This is a take down.



Sure, let's give them another few hundred million. https://t.co/xQDwNoOl9h — kirk rogers (@rogerskirk1) March 26, 2025

Some judge will rule we have to keep funding them.

This is America. Maher can read what she wishes, say what her beliefs are, and post on X all she wants. However, NPR and PBS should not be supported with our tax dollars. https://t.co/7dNafI2aHm — Devildocmom🇺🇸🇮🇱🩺 (@Devildocmom1) March 26, 2025

THIS.

So much this.

As uncomfortable as it is to watch, people in her position should be made to answer in person for the bold words that they so casually tweet.



The reaction when watching this may be “how mean…what a jerk he is”, but her mindset, running places like NPR and Wikimedia, is toxic… https://t.co/BYMLW5IIC4 — Scott G (@scttfrnks) March 26, 2025

Advertisement

They need to be held accountable.

The 'reporters' at NPR would have no qualms about digging through the old posts of a Republican to find anything 'problematic', then holding every Republican accountable for it.

Make them play by their own rules.

Her keeping her job after her comments about the First Amendment and what truth means is enough to justify pulling government funding. She just has a complete misunderstanding of institutional purpose and her staying there reveals no one there does either. https://t.co/S15yHLV0Bn — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) March 26, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Her unconvincing denial act is reason alone to pull NPR's funding. https://t.co/AMWXtnQ6s5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2025

Her views have not changed over the last five years.

She believes everything she posted, and she's lying to protect her job and taxpayer-funded lucre.