Time to Pay Up, Kid: Scott Presler Calls Out Alyssa Farah Griffin on Her Pledge to Wear a MAGA Hat

Let's take a little trip in the Wayback Machine, Twitchy readers. The year was 1979. Thousands of miles away, the Iranian Revolution took place, installing radical Islamists led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in power and ousting the monarchy of Mohammad Reza Shah. Part of that revolution, as everyone of 'an age' remembers, included kidnapping 52 Americans at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and holding them hostage for 444 days.

Then President Jimmy Carter floundered during the crisis. It was the final nail in the coffin of his failed administration. He and his team (including Mikla Brzezinski's father) staged one failed rescue attempt, botched a second planned attempt, and basically accomplished nothing to resolve the situation during his final year in office. But when Ronald Reagan won the 1980 election, the hostages were all freed minutes after he delivered his inaugural address on January 20, 1981.

If this sounds eerily familiar, let's fast-forward back to the present. Yesterday, Twitchy reported that a hostage deal had been brokered between Israel and Hamas, coincidentally just days before Donald Trump is set to be sworn in. Joe Biden can try to take credit for it, but everyone knows who is responsible for this deal. It was the same man who promised 'All Hell To Pay' for the terrorists and the regimes who support them if the hostages were not set free by Inauguration Day.

All of this brings us to Alyssa Farah Griffin of The View, who recently made an interesting pledge on her show if Trump managed to free the hostages as he promised. She may have forgotten her own words (in fact, she almost certainly has), but Scott Presler was more than happy to remind her last night. With video.

Watch:

Dear @Alyssafarah,



You said on The View that “if he [President Trump] does good



— if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for 1 day on this show



& say thank you for doing it.”



We look forward to the safe return of the hostages.



✌️ pic.twitter.com/ZlJpiKuDlZ — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 15, 2025

Whoops. Time to put your hat on, Alyssa. We just know you will look GREAT in red.

Presler always brings the most wonderful receipts.

Hold them to their promises 👇 https://t.co/4IQ0gwsgJc — Garry J Carlson (@garryjcarlson) January 15, 2025

Indeed. And what a great moment it would be.

The only problem is that we're sure Griffin and the rest of the brain trust on The View will flat-out refuse to give credit to the man who deserves it.

Something tells me The View will credit Joe Biden. https://t.co/QTEdXdnMGv — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) January 15, 2025

Biden doesn't even know the NAME of the terrorist group holding hostages. It's true. He called Hamas Hezbollah in his announcement of the deal yesterday.

But that won't stop the ladies on The View from fawning over him. Never mind the fact that Bibi Netanyahu himself went on Twitter to thank Trump.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families. pic.twitter.com/nSkK6Emfk8 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 15, 2025

No one in their right mind thinks Biden (or even Secretary of State Antony Blinken) had anything to do with this.

But Twitter sure had some fun with Griffin's pledge.

Coming soon to the View near you. pic.twitter.com/I2vP0UjP9G — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 15, 2025

See? We told you she looks great in red. Or at least Grok's version of her does.

They should *all* have to wear MAGA hats. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zhvLttFx9n — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) January 15, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

That would be hilarious. Especially because we are pretty sure all of those women would react to wearing a MAGA hat the same way that Linda Blair reacted to having Holy Water sprinkled on her in The Exorcist.

Nothing like digital receipts...

What time is that show on? https://t.co/Obmy72FBlv — Matt Griffin (@mdgriffin02) January 15, 2025

The View airs at 11 AM on the East Coast. If Griffin follows through on her promise, they might even actually get some viewers for once.

This is going to be glorious https://t.co/n3MNDZZXG8 — Greg Foreman (@gforemanBCP) January 16, 2025

Well, don't count too much on it happening. As we said, Griffin will perform Olympic-level mental gymnastics to avoid saying something nice about Trump ... or wearing his hat.

Gotta order it and wear it https://t.co/57WuGaylTh — TheBeardAlmeida (@TheBeardAlmeida) January 15, 2025

There was no shortage of people on Twitter ready to pony up the cost of the hat for Griffin.

But one user had an even better idea.

I think @realDonaldTrump should send her a signed hat for sure. — Rob Kennedy (@TheRobKennedy) January 15, 2025

Now, THAT would be glorious indeed. Even Presler thought so.

It's really not all that big a deal. Heck, even Biden wore a MAGA hat during the presidential campaign. Of course, that was after Kamala Harris defenestrated him and inserted herself as the Democrat nominee in 2024. So, he may have been holding a bit of a grudge there.

But for Griffin and her show, wearing the MAGA hat would be the ultimate lunch of crow.

We'll soon find out whether she will make good on her pledge.

We're guessing she won't. And, for that reason, she and everyone else on The View will remain a laughingstock, even compared to the rest of the dead legacy media.