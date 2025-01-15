Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: Check Out What Pope Francis...
'Is That a Joke?' Biden Asked If He or Trump Should Get Credit for the Ceasefire Deal

Brett T.  |  4:50 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Maybe because this was breaking news, President Joe Biden's handlers didn't have enough time to set up the teleprompter quickly enough. As you've probably heard, there's been a ceasefire deal announced by Hamas and Israel. It's important not to confuse this with a hostage exchange: 33 hostages — 23 of whom are assumed to be alive — will be returned in exchange for Israel releasing some 1,300 terrorists imprisoned for crimes against the people of Israel.

Biden thought it was very good news, and was so excited he mistook Hezbollah for Hamas as the perpetrator of the October 7 massacre that started this whole mess.

Maybe he'll have it straightened out before his big farewell speech later on Wednesday.

A lot of people question the timing. This deal seems to have been reached just as Biden was on his way out the door and President-elect Donald Trump was to return to the Oval Office. Biden was not impressed when asked who should get the credit.

If it was a joke, no one was laughing.

Biden is taking full credit:

Kudos to that reporter for speaking up.

The interns running the @POTUS account will be adding this to Biden's amazing list of accomplishments that certainly would have gotten him reelected if any of them were true.

***

