'Is That a Joke?' Biden Asked If He or Trump Should Get Credit for the Ceasefire Deal

Maybe because this was breaking news, President Joe Biden's handlers didn't have enough time to set up the teleprompter quickly enough. As you've probably heard, there's been a ceasefire deal announced by Hamas and Israel. It's important not to confuse this with a hostage exchange: 33 hostages — 23 of whom are assumed to be alive — will be returned in exchange for Israel releasing some 1,300 terrorists imprisoned for crimes against the people of Israel.

Biden thought it was very good news, and was so excited he mistook Hezbollah for Hamas as the perpetrator of the October 7 massacre that started this whole mess.

Biden: "I can announce a cease fire and a hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas for more than 15 months of conflict that began with *Hezbollah's* brutal massacre on October the 7th."



Um, what? pic.twitter.com/njnORwUiI5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2025

Maybe he'll have it straightened out before his big farewell speech later on Wednesday.

A lot of people question the timing. This deal seems to have been reached just as Biden was on his way out the door and President-elect Donald Trump was to return to the Oval Office. Biden was not impressed when asked who should get the credit.

Reporter: Who deserves credit for this deal Mr. President, you or Trump?



Biden: Is that a joke? pic.twitter.com/ofYAf6XP6t — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2025

If it was a joke, no one was laughing.

Joe Biden reads from notes as he pretends he is responsible for the ceasefire deal, not Donald Trump who is truly responsible here when he warned Hamas that "all hell will break out and it will not be good for Hamas."



It's why this deal didn't happen last May, but today. pic.twitter.com/tDuUEZWsWx — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 15, 2025

Biden's list of "accomplishments" that Trump actually did is growing. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) January 15, 2025

Biden is taking full credit:

🚨Joe Biden has taken credit for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire:



“My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done.” pic.twitter.com/2t2TVBNPt6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2025

No, it's not a joke.



It's coming straight from people in the room. pic.twitter.com/kgFFFz5L8H — Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 15, 2025

Would the deal have happened had Kamala won the election?



Granted, that's a hypothetical. But I'm leaning towards no on that one. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 15, 2025

They will be released before Trump takes the oath on the 20th. It will mirror the hostage situation in 1981 when Ronald Reagan took office. Jimmy Carter took the credit, just as Joe Biden will do this time. — Ryan Reacts (@ItsRyanReacts) January 11, 2025

Biden is so happy he voted for Trump now. — Jolly Roger (@dontcallmeraylo) January 15, 2025

We all knew he would take credit. — ☘️ERIC♎8️⃣ (@starside8) January 15, 2025

We need to know the name of this brave soul. They deserve some praise. — Bryce Mayer (@BryceMayer10) January 15, 2025

Kudos to that reporter for speaking up.

Joe Biden is a joke. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 15, 2025

The interns running the @POTUS account will be adding this to Biden's amazing list of accomplishments that certainly would have gotten him reelected if any of them were true.

