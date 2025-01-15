COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants...
Adam Schiff Begs Pam Bondi to Stop Trump Making Fun of His ‘Watermelon...
CNN Poll: Biden Leaves Office With His Approval Rating at Its Lowest
Phase One of Hostage Release to Include TWO of THREE Cherished American Captives...
Try Locking Up the CRIMINALS Instead! Walgreens CEO Says Shoplifting Prevention Led to...
California Dreamin': How the Left Destroyed Life in the Golden State
Karine Jean-Pierre Ends Tenure as Mouthpiece for the King of Lies
CRY HARDER, Chucky! Schumer Warns Trump's Energy Secretary Is a Fossil Fuel Executive...
VIP
A Desperate Plea from a Fellow Mom of Redheads: Join Me in Praying...
Hits Us DIRECTLY in the Feels: Twitter User Shares Heartwarming Story About L.A....
Pam Bondi Tells Sen. Alex Padilla She Will Not Be Bullied by Him
Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: Check Out What Pope Francis...
'Is That a Joke?' Biden Asked If He or Trump Should Get Credit...
'Pure Savage!' GOP Rep Uses His Phone to Test Witness' Claim SSA Telework...

KJP Dismisses State Dept. Spox As 'Random Person' to Avoid Crediting Trump for Hostage Deal

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on January 15, 2025
Screen shot

Earlier today Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Joe Biden and Donald Trump for their part in securing a hostage deal:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is speaking separately with both US President-elect Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden to thank them for their help in securing a ceasefire-hostage release deal, his office says.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu thanks Trump for his “help in advancing the release of the hostages and helping Israel to bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families.”

Netanyahu also thanks the incoming US president for his comments earlier today that Gaza will “NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven.” The pair agreed to meet soon in Washington, the PMO says.

Advertisement

The Biden White House, desperate for any kind of non-negative legacy, would rather keep all the credit for themselves, and no doubt in the outgoing president's farewell address tonight he'll take full credit. Biden has already asked a reporter if her question about Trump deserving some credit was "a joke."

Trump had previously promised that all hell would come down on Hamas if the hostages weren't released by the time he took office, so the situation is not unlike when Iran released the Embassy hostages just as Ronald Reagan took office in January of 1981. 

At the State Department, spokesman Matthew Miller said Trump's involvement was critical in getting the deal done:

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich noted that runs counter to Biden mocking a question about Trump:

Recommended

COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants to Break Things
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held her last press briefing today and was trying to hit the one millionth lie milestone. KJP was asked about what the State Dept. spox said and obviously didn't want any unwelcome narratives thrown into the mix, especially coming from their own administration: 

Jean-Pierre is so desperate to keep Biden's one final chance at a "legacy" that they're calling the State Department spokesman a "random person"? KJP is going out the same way she entered the job: Shameless and a complete liar.

Advertisement

It's almost comical how dishonest these people have to be in order to pretend this deal was entirely because of Biden. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants to Break Things
Amy Curtis
Adam Schiff Begs Pam Bondi to Stop Trump Making Fun of His ‘Watermelon Head’ in Hilarious Parody Video
Warren Squire
Pam Bondi Tells Sen. Alex Padilla She Will Not Be Bullied by Him
Brett T.
'Pure Savage!' GOP Rep Uses His Phone to Test Witness' Claim SSA Telework Improved Customer Service
Doug P.
Try Locking Up the CRIMINALS Instead! Walgreens CEO Says Shoplifting Prevention Led to Decline in Sales
Amy Curtis
CNN Poll: Biden Leaves Office With His Approval Rating at Its Lowest
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants to Break Things Amy Curtis
Advertisement