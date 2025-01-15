KJP Dismisses State Dept. Spox As 'Random Person' to Avoid Crediting Trump for Hostage Deal

Earlier today Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Joe Biden and Donald Trump for their part in securing a hostage deal:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is speaking separately with both US President-elect Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden to thank them for their help in securing a ceasefire-hostage release deal, his office says. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu thanks Trump for his “help in advancing the release of the hostages and helping Israel to bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families.” Netanyahu also thanks the incoming US president for his comments earlier today that Gaza will “NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven.” The pair agreed to meet soon in Washington, the PMO says.

The Biden White House, desperate for any kind of non-negative legacy, would rather keep all the credit for themselves, and no doubt in the outgoing president's farewell address tonight he'll take full credit. Biden has already asked a reporter if her question about Trump deserving some credit was "a joke."

Trump had previously promised that all hell would come down on Hamas if the hostages weren't released by the time he took office, so the situation is not unlike when Iran released the Embassy hostages just as Ronald Reagan took office in January of 1981.

At the State Department, spokesman Matthew Miller said Trump's involvement was critical in getting the deal done:

🚨 Biden's @StateDeptSpox Matthew Miller: "When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump's team, it's been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line." pic.twitter.com/q1StZgX5TE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich noted that runs counter to Biden mocking a question about Trump:

Meanwhile, from @StateDeptSpox: "When it comes to the involvement of president elect Trump's team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line." https://t.co/uK4cOSLptC — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 15, 2025

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held her last press briefing today and was trying to hit the one millionth lie milestone. KJP was asked about what the State Dept. spox said and obviously didn't want any unwelcome narratives thrown into the mix, especially coming from their own administration:

Reporter: Your colleague in the State Dept said Trump was critical in getting the ceasefire deal over the line.



KJP: I'm not going to speak to a random person



Reporter: It's literally your colleague. pic.twitter.com/SzVSZq0p5h — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 15, 2025

Jean-Pierre is so desperate to keep Biden's one final chance at a "legacy" that they're calling the State Department spokesman a "random person"? KJP is going out the same way she entered the job: Shameless and a complete liar.

WATCH: KJP dismisses the State Department spokesman Matt Miller as just some “random person” inside the Biden administration....



Bloomberg’s @Jendeben: “Karine, we’re sort of dancing around who gets to take credit for this deal.”



KJP: “No one’s dancing around here!”



Leonard:… pic.twitter.com/rdmfSc8FuS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2025

WATCH: KJP insults Biden State Department spox Matt Miller as just some "random person."



REPORTER: "He's literally your colleague."



KJP: "I don't know who this person is."



Folks across the Biden admin must hate each other.pic.twitter.com/gJcOZZ8MvY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2025

It's almost comical how dishonest these people have to be in order to pretend this deal was entirely because of Biden.