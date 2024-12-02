RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum

It has been 422 days since Hamas terrorists took hundreds of hostages on October 7, 2023, a day on which they also slaughtered more than 1,200 Israelis, including the horrific and cruel executions (some of which they filmed) of women and children.

Since that time, the Biden administration has made every effort to undermine Israel's response to this pogrom, all while lying to Americans that they were doing everything they could to get the hostages released, some of whom are American citizens.

It was all politics as usual, of course, since little to no effort was actually being made by Joe Biden or Antony Blinken to get the hostages released. What's worse, Hamas KNEW that it was all politics as usual.

Well, guess what, terrorists? There is a new sheriff in town and he just gave you a countdown clock to your own obliteration.

Today, President-elect Donald Trump issued a BLISTERING statement on his Truth Social platform, delivering a powerful ultimatum to Hamas and any other bad actors in the Middle East [cough-Iran-cough]. The post left very little to the imagination about what would happen to them if all surviving hostages in Gaza were not released before January 20, 2025, the date of Trump's inauguration.

🚨BREAKING🚨 President Trump: If the abductees are not released by the day I take office, January 20, 2025, the consequences will be unprecedented in the Middle East, and those responsible for the kidnapping will be beaten more than anyone else in the history of the United… pic.twitter.com/EaydvNgyST — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 2, 2024

Whoa. Seriously ... WHOA.

This is what a President says. Not a demented old man whose administration is being run by unelected bureaucrats (including some bureaucrats who are on Hamas' side).

This is how every president should speak about every American who’s ever held hostage in any part of the world. Your government OWES that to you. An American passport should strike fear in people.



You want your entire bloodline removed? Touch an American and see what happens. pic.twitter.com/5jx4Xct5gt — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 2, 2024

Jesse Kelly is correct.

In ancient times, if a Roman was waylaid abroad, all he had to do was utter the words, 'I am a Roman citizen' to ensure fair and legal protection under Roman law.

Welp. Donald Trump just declared that Hamas is Carthage and he is Scipio Africanus.

We are so freaking back you guys … 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n0bGV1NgDt — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 2, 2024

It feels good, doesn't it?

And we know that Trump is not just idly talking here. He is not even President yet, but he warned Mexico and Canada that he would impose crippling tariffs against them if they didn't do their part to end the U. S. border crisis.

The left predictably melted down about that (something about avocados), but guess what happened? Within days, the Mexican President caved and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew down to Mar-a-Lago to bend the knee.

They know what a real leader sounds like and Biden wasn't it. Kamala Harris was even less 'it.'

LOL. Les Grossman. That's perfect.

Warning: We have to apologize for the NSFW language in the clip below, but this speech is too good to pass up.

Yep. That's pretty much what Trump just said to Hamas and Iran.

"Speak softly and carry a big stick."



"Actually, f*ck the 'softly' -- we've had enough." https://t.co/s5YaErz5b7 — W.S. Gosset (@w_s_gosset) December 2, 2024

Playtime. Is. OVER.

Now that's a true leaders message to terrorists, it should been published by the current administration on Oct 8th 2023, but that would have required moral and courage

Sir @realDonaldTrump thank you for speaking up for hostages libération 🇮🇱🙏 https://t.co/mnWDKf33Wz — Cynthia 🎗🇮🇱🗽📟 (@SurfinCyn) December 2, 2024

It's amazing how great it feels to have an actual president again.

Joe Biden could have said something like this at any time in the past 13 months. Why didn’t he???? https://t.co/o7ijr6elSC — ShipofTheseus (@JewishSpaceLazr) December 2, 2024

We all know the answer to that question.

Please note President Trump said the MIDDLE EAST. Not just Gaza, folks. — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) December 2, 2024

Oh, we noticed. We think the ayatollahs noticed as well.

🚨 In one post, Trump promoted a hostage deal much more than the Biden administration in the last year.



THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP! https://t.co/c7pwGxMq74 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 2, 2024

We can't confirm it, but we have also heard rumors that Trump had this message delivered directly to Hamas higher-ups in Qatar.

That country may not be a safe place for them to hide with their billions of dollars for very much longer.

Trump is not playing! https://t.co/sTkoMec68O — Dave Gunkul - founder of GobGunk (@GobGunk) December 2, 2024

Not even a little bit.

And the timing wasn't an accident either. Just yesterday, it was reported that Hamas had murdered another American hostage.

Timeline:

The Hamas murder of an American hostage is revealed.



Biden releases statement: “our hearts are heavy.”



Trump releases statement: “free the hostages or there will be ALL HELL TO PAY.”



Love Trump or hate him, the difference in leadership could not be more stark. — ShipofTheseus (@JewishSpaceLazr) December 2, 2024

The reason the difference is stark is that only one of those reactions is actual leadership.

Incredible commanding statement by President Trump on the hostages being held in the Middle East. These evil doers know that President Trump will follow through very powerfully on his words! Such a dramatic contrast between his leadership and Biden‘s gross inability and weakness- pic.twitter.com/58I5xvlfN3 — Liz Joy (@LizLemeryJoy) December 2, 2024

And what's even better, when the usual suspects on the left tried to use Trump's statement against him, Twitter wasn't having ANY of it.

These babies are still held hostage by Hamas. President Trump's statement is the correct response. pic.twitter.com/XyzFcupmjr — The Book of Kels-ey (@kelseymatchen) December 2, 2024

Unbelievable coping from the left. But good for Twitter to tell them all to stuff it.

He means business! So glad to see some actual strength in America again. The past administration was so weak, it’s so sad.



God bless Israel 🇮🇱

God bless America 🇺🇸 — Mdw (@Mdw37683404) December 2, 2024

God bless the American voters for making the correct choice on November 5.

We certainly don't want to start another war, but something tells us, we won't have to. If Hamas and Iranian leaders know that they are not protected anymore, we wouldn't be surprised to see all surviving hostages released before January 20.

And if they don't release them, they can't say they weren't warned.