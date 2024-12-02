Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin
'Republicans Pounce': The Single Phrase That Captures the Desperation of the Dead Legacy...
The Look on Rep. Goldman's Face Watching Video of Himself Denying There'd Be...
Sour Grapes: Watch As Neil Degrasse Tyson Dumps on Elon Musk's Plan to...
Here's Adam Schiff Saying a President Pardoning His Son COULD Be an Attempt...
Morally BANKRUPT: Denver Spends $356 MILLION on Illegal Immigrants

RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:40 PM on December 02, 2024
Twitchy

It has been 422 days since Hamas terrorists took hundreds of hostages on October 7, 2023, a day on which they also slaughtered more than 1,200 Israelis, including the horrific and cruel executions (some of which they filmed) of women and children. 

Since that time, the Biden administration has made every effort to undermine Israel's response to this pogrom, all while lying to Americans that they were doing everything they could to get the hostages released, some of whom are American citizens. 

It was all politics as usual, of course, since little to no effort was actually being made by Joe Biden or Antony Blinken to get the hostages released. What's worse, Hamas KNEW that it was all politics as usual. 

Well, guess what, terrorists? There is a new sheriff in town and he just gave you a countdown clock to your own obliteration.

Today, President-elect Donald Trump issued a BLISTERING statement on his Truth Social platform, delivering a powerful ultimatum to Hamas and any other bad actors in the Middle East [cough-Iran-cough]. The post left very little to the imagination about what would happen to them if all surviving hostages in Gaza were not released before January 20, 2025, the date of Trump's inauguration. 

Whoa. Seriously ... WHOA. 

This is what a President says. Not a demented old man whose administration is being run by unelected bureaucrats (including some bureaucrats who are on Hamas' side).

Jesse Kelly is correct. 

In ancient times, if a Roman was waylaid abroad, all he had to do was utter the words, 'I am a Roman citizen' to ensure fair and legal protection under Roman law. 

Welp. Donald Trump just declared that Hamas is Carthage and he is Scipio Africanus.

It feels good, doesn't it? 

And we know that Trump is not just idly talking here. He is not even President yet, but he warned Mexico and Canada that he would impose crippling tariffs against them if they didn't do their part to end the U. S. border crisis. 

The left predictably melted down about that (something about avocados), but guess what happened? Within days, the Mexican President caved and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew down to Mar-a-Lago to bend the knee.

They know what a real leader sounds like and Biden wasn't it. Kamala Harris was even less 'it.'

LOL. Les Grossman. That's perfect. 

Warning: We have to apologize for the NSFW language in the clip below, but this speech is too good to pass up. 

Yep. That's pretty much what Trump just said to Hamas and Iran. 

Playtime. Is. OVER. 

It's amazing how great it feels to have an actual president again. 

We all know the answer to that question. 

Oh, we noticed. We think the ayatollahs noticed as well. 

We can't confirm it, but we have also heard rumors that Trump had this message delivered directly to Hamas higher-ups in Qatar. 

That country may not be a safe place for them to hide with their billions of dollars for very much longer. 

Not even a little bit. 

And the timing wasn't an accident either. Just yesterday, it was reported that Hamas had murdered another American hostage. 

The reason the difference is stark is that only one of those reactions is actual leadership. 

And what's even better, when the usual suspects on the left tried to use Trump's statement against him, Twitter wasn't having ANY of it. 

Unbelievable coping from the left. But good for Twitter to tell them all to stuff it. 

God bless the American voters for making the correct choice on November 5. 

We certainly don't want to start another war, but something tells us, we won't have to. If Hamas and Iranian leaders know that they are not protected anymore, we wouldn't be surprised to see all surviving hostages released before January 20. 

And if they don't release them, they can't say they weren't warned.

Tags: AMERICANS DONALD TRUMP HAMAS HOSTAGES THREAT

