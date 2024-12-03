WOKE Wipeout: Donald Trump, Jr. Says That DEI is DOA on Day One

Donald Trump, Jr. says that getting rid of DEI programs and initiatives is a priority in his father’s upcoming administration. President-Elect Donald Trump wants to wipeout WOKE in all corners of the U.S. government. He’s already set his sights on the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump, Jr. shares a bizarre cartoon currently being used by the VA. (WATCH)

DEI is DOA. On Day One.



Just look at the woke garbage coming out of the Biden VA -funded by your tax $$$



Our veterans & our heroes deserve so much better.



January 20th can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/piUNfZy4yj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 3, 2024

It’s maddening that our veterans are being subjected to this crazy WOKE ideology. It’s not just in the media the VA uses. It’s everywhere.

What did I just watch? A young white woman explaining some narcissistic espousal of a fairy tale to an older black woman? These liberals have to be the most racist beings ever. — Chad Smith (@RedHeadedPicker) December 3, 2024

They literally have a rainbow colored sign hanging up in the VA pharmacy asking for your pronouns so they don’t offend you.🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) December 3, 2024

Trump voters say it’s time to sweep out this nonsensical ideology that is not only detrimental to the function of the VA, but the mental health of the veterans it is suppose to serve.

DEI insanity erodes morale, creates apathy towards achievement and leads to decreased productivity (not to mention quality!). Teams thrive in a meritocratic system where hard work and talent are rewarded. DEI policies lead to a sense of unfairness, frustration, and actually… — America The Beautiful 🇺🇸 (@heartofau197) December 3, 2024

DEI is systemic racism. — American Nerd 🇺🇸 (@American_N3rd) December 3, 2024

Democrats have been screaming about systemic racism and oppression for decades, but as soon as they got power they put DEI in place.

Thankfully, Americans voted against DEI on Election Day.

We got rid of DEI November 5th pic.twitter.com/Hqi683zlv5 — phil (@therealphillipp) December 3, 2024

We are counting down the days to Jan 20th. — Mr. Sandman (Abby’s Dad) (@mr_sandman007) December 3, 2024

Yes, Inauguration Day is just 48 days away. We’re all looking forward to the day that DEI finally dies.