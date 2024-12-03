WOKE Wipeout: Donald Trump, Jr. Says That DEI is DOA on Day One

Heebie-CGs: Snow White Movie Dwarfs Reveal is the Stuff of Nightmares
Warren Squire  |  7:45 PM on December 03, 2024
Grand Old Memes

Donald Trump, Jr. says that getting rid of DEI programs and initiatives is a priority in his father’s upcoming administration. President-Elect Donald Trump wants to wipeout WOKE in all corners of the U.S. government. He’s already set his sights on the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump, Jr. shares a bizarre cartoon currently being used by the VA. (WATCH)

It’s maddening that our veterans are being subjected to this crazy WOKE ideology. It’s not just in the media the VA uses. It’s everywhere.

Trump voters say it’s time to sweep out this nonsensical ideology that is not only detrimental to the function of the VA, but the mental health of the veterans it is suppose to serve.

Democrats have been screaming about systemic racism and oppression for decades, but as soon as they got power they put DEI in place.

Thankfully, Americans voted against DEI on Election Day.

Yes, Inauguration Day is just 48 days away. We’re all looking forward to the day that DEI finally dies.

