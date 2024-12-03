You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into the Joke Instead

Yesterday, we told you about Donald Trump's meeting with Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. During that meeting, Trudeau told Trump tariffs would harm the Canadian economy and Trump joked the nation should become the 51st state.

However, Lefties can't take a joke, and at least one Canadian has his feathers all ruffled by this.

Trump told Trudeau that Canada should become the 51st state, but I bet he couldn't even name this Canadian province. pic.twitter.com/JEA3cx3JaY — Bret 🍁 (@Bret_Sears) December 3, 2024

But never fear. X users set Bret straight:

That’s Saskachatoba, everyone knows that. — ✨Krystal✨ (@FeralFawcett8) December 3, 2024

Heh.

The fact anyone took the comment seriously, shows the level of TDS out there — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 3, 2024

There are pandemic levels of TDS out there.

No need. Trump will rename it. — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) December 3, 2024

We like 'Trumpistan' or 'Trumpatoba', really.

No one can because Canada isn't important. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) December 3, 2024

It's basically America's hat.

We don't much care about the boundaries the natives have before we conquer them. We'll make our own. — Area Man (@lheal) December 3, 2024

Exactly.

It was a joke. No one wants 40 million liberals, & two liberal senators added to our Republic. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) December 3, 2024

We do not.

Wait, that's not America already?? pic.twitter.com/htAZF6kaOl — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) December 3, 2024

We love the meme.

We should rename whatever that is to New New Mexico just for fun. — eskomobar (@eskomobar) December 3, 2024

That would be funny.

Bret really, really does.

You think we’d keep the names? We’d name it Franklin after our greatest president. https://t.co/LahmA3Zd6d — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 3, 2024

LOL

It doesn't matter really since it'll be called North Minnesota in a few months. https://t.co/CMOupHCBMH — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) December 3, 2024

Tim Walz will be thrilled.

It's either Alcouver, Vanberta, Maniskatchewan, or Saskatoba. I confuse them sometimes myself. https://t.co/neviTnXK44 — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 3, 2024

Ha! Well done!