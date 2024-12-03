Swing and a Miss! No One Is Happy With Proposed MLB 'Golden at-Bat'...
You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into the Joke Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday, we told you about Donald Trump's meeting with Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. During that meeting, Trudeau told Trump tariffs would harm the Canadian economy and Trump joked the nation should become the 51st state.

However, Lefties can't take a joke, and at least one Canadian has his feathers all ruffled by this.

But never fear. X users set Bret straight:

Heh.

There are pandemic levels of TDS out there.

We like 'Trumpistan' or 'Trumpatoba', really.

It's basically America's hat.

Exactly.

We do not.

We love the meme.

That would be funny.

Bret really, really does.

LOL

Tim Walz will be thrilled.

Ha! Well done!

