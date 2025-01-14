Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove on Hegseth

Senate Democrats decided to launch their most abrasive, toxic and stupid members at President-Elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, today at his confirmation hearing. Yes, the Dems have become the Dodgeball movie meme: ‘It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for ‘em.’

Republican commentator, Scott Jennings, stated the obvious after the Democrats’ ridiculous display. (WATCH)

.@ScottJenningsKY: "Pete Hegseth kicked their asses today. It wasn't even close. They didn't even lay a glove on Hegseth... The Democrats on the committee acted in such a bizarre and unprofessional way." pic.twitter.com/BpBuTkqbhI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 14, 20

Some posters’ comments were dripping with sarcasm about the ‘immense intelligence’ of the Democrat cadre.

these are the best they have, especially Mensa members like @maziehirono and @SenWarren — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 14, 2025

Did you mean MENTAL instead of MENSA? 🤷‍♀️ — Robin Paxton (@conservativefrk) January 14, 2025

Yes, that’s more like it!

These Senate members were the dumbest of the dumb.

Scott…I dare you to name me 8 Democrat members that aren’t dumber than the ones on display today.



Ready, GO! — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) January 14, 2025

Ill do one...Fetterman. — Anne S (@AnneS103) January 14, 2025

i'm done... — Van Trieu (@VanTrie52209800) January 14, 2025

Gotta send people with no shame to do the embarrassing dirty work. — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) January 14, 2025

When you want a dirty job done you send the people whose reputations are already cemented as demented and dumb.

Drinking on the job was a topic at the confirmation hearing. Despite being directed at Hegseth, many were asking if Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii was drunk since she kept slurring her words. It was so bad memers made parody videos of her. (WATCH)

Was Hirono sober when she was questioning Hegseth?



How many members of Congress have been drinking on the job? — A (@A0448492963657) January 14, 2025

I guess they just set up a bar at the capitol so they can be delivered beer, wine, etc. to their offices. — gardening angel (@Lolly3535) January 14, 2025

If you have any questions about alcohol at the Capitol direct them to Nancy Pelosi.

Some commenters are wondering why these confirmation hearings are televised to the public. Posters weigh-in.

These hearings should be closed to the public and camera free. Every Senator, on both sides, uses their time for political nonsense instead of actually vetting nominees. — Zac Green (@CazNeerg) January 14, 2025

Sorry but they work for US. We have a right to see them and all their insanity. — watchingdaisies (@watchingdaisies) January 14, 2025

That is the exact reason why they should be televised. Let the clowns expose themselves. — 🌼PS (@paige_sellick) January 14, 2025

I disagree. I’d rather everyone see these clowns be exposed. — Dan Stuart (@ExposeHateNow) January 14, 2025

Yes, these hearings are usually disgusting, but they do allow the public to witness the depths elected officials (usually Democrats) will go to destroy nominees they don’t like. It’s horrible to watch, but we need to know who our elected officials really are.