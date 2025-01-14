Democrat Mark Kelly Has Positive Words for Pete Hegseth on Policy but Will...
Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove on Hegseth

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Democrats decided to launch their most abrasive, toxic and stupid members at President-Elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, today at his confirmation hearing. Yes, the Dems have become the Dodgeball movie meme: ‘It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for ‘em.’

Advertisement

Republican commentator, Scott Jennings, stated the obvious after the Democrats’ ridiculous display. (WATCH)

Some posters’ comments were dripping with sarcasm about the ‘immense intelligence’ of the Democrat cadre.

Yes, that’s more like it!

These Senate members were the dumbest of the dumb.

When you want a dirty job done you send the people whose reputations are already cemented as demented and dumb.

Drinking on the job was a topic at the confirmation hearing. Despite being directed at Hegseth, many were asking if Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii was drunk since she kept slurring her words. It was so bad memers made parody videos of her. (WATCH)

If you have any questions about alcohol at the Capitol direct them to Nancy Pelosi.

Some commenters are wondering why these confirmation hearings are televised to the public. Posters weigh-in.

Advertisement

Yes, these hearings are usually disgusting, but they do allow the public to witness the depths elected officials (usually Democrats) will go to destroy nominees they don’t like. It’s horrible to watch, but we need to know who our elected officials really are.

Tags: CONFIRMATION CONFIRMATION HEARING DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP NOMINEE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

