Nate Silver Wonders When the Pendulum Will Swing Back Toward Liberals

The nation is healing. President Joe Biden's doing as much as he can to cause as much damage as he can before he leaves office, but a week from today Donald Trump will be back in the Oval Office. As you know, in the 2024 election, not one single county in the United States flipped from red to blue. All seven battleground states went to Trump. The momentum is definitely with the conservatives.

Nate Silver started a poll to find out how soon until the pendulum swings back toward the liberals.

The pendulum/vibe shift has been in a conservative direction lately. When will it swing back toward liberals? — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 14, 2025

Any minute now, hang in there — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 14, 2025

As Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre the other day, once Biden leaves office, who is the head of the Democrat Party? Jean-Pierre was stumped, and it was a good question. Biden hasn't even been the face of the Democrat Party for the past several months, ever since he was pressured to drop out of the race. Is Kamala Harris leading the Democrats? Tim Walz, maybe? Gavin Newsom? Chuck Schumer?

It seems unlikely the vibe shift will return to the liberal side as long as the liberals keep up with the policies that cost them the election in 2024.

When they beam back down to reality. — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 14, 2025

Whenever they stop telling people not to believe their eyes or ears. — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) January 14, 2025





The issue is they have to eject intersectionality and the whole framework of administrative marxism, but that has become their sole rationale for power. — Steven woolery (@Stevenwoolery) January 14, 2025

I won't give a time table - but there are variables to follow on that question:



The economy.



The GOP messaging.



GOP legislative success - that registers with voters.



If the Democratic Party changes strategies or continues on the same path. — Calvin (@Realonstist) January 14, 2025

Fair point, although the Democrat Party has shown no sign that it's going to change its strategy.

It is going to be a while — Spence Rogers ✟ (@SpenceRogers) January 14, 2025

At least three presidential cycles — Marcus (@MarcusTheFifth) January 14, 2025

We're going through a cultural revolution similar to the 1960s, just in the other direction. It's going to trend in that direction for another generation. — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) January 14, 2025

When they start admitting boys can't actually become girls. https://t.co/ImwHYFPfp4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2025

Stop attempting to censor speech would be another one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2025

And admit there isn't really a climate crisis. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) January 14, 2025

This summer will be hot as usual, and the media will blame Trump for backing out of the Paris Accords.

It’s really just been back toward liberalism, away from leftism. — Cody Fields (@codyfields864) January 14, 2025

I have a feeling this is a generational one. Democrats will win again, but after they move right on a number of issues. — BOUTROS ⽊ (@boutros555) January 14, 2025

Depends on who is running next election. — The Science (@PentecostJesse) January 14, 2025

We've already had a look at the Democrats' bench … it doesn't look like they have much of one.

Get rid of wokeness then it may switch back. — Scott Thomas - 🗿 Chama Edition (@NotScottThomas3) January 14, 2025

It's a little early to be asking this question. Give Trump a year in office at least before trying to guess.

***