Nate Silver Wonders When the Pendulum Will Swing Back Toward Liberals

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 14, 2025
Twitter

The nation is healing. President Joe Biden's doing as much as he can to cause as much damage as he can before he leaves office, but a week from today Donald Trump will be back in the Oval Office. As you know, in the 2024 election, not one single county in the United States flipped from red to blue. All seven battleground states went to Trump. The momentum is definitely with the conservatives.

Nate Silver started a poll to find out how soon until the pendulum swings back toward the liberals.

As Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre the other day, once Biden leaves office, who is the head of the Democrat Party? Jean-Pierre was stumped, and it was a good question. Biden hasn't even been the face of the Democrat Party for the past several months, ever since he was pressured to drop out of the race. Is Kamala Harris leading the Democrats? Tim Walz, maybe? Gavin Newsom? Chuck Schumer?

It seems unlikely the vibe shift will return to the liberal side as long as the liberals keep up with the policies that cost them the election in 2024.


Scott Jennings: Democrats Sent Their Dumbest Members and They Didn’t Land a Glove on Hegseth
Warren Squire
Fair point, although the Democrat Party has shown no sign that it's going to change its strategy.

This summer will be hot as usual, and the media will blame Trump for backing out of the Paris Accords.

We've already had a look at the Democrats' bench … it doesn't look like they have much of one.

It's a little early to be asking this question. Give Trump a year in office at least before trying to guess.

***

