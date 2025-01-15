Fingers Crossed (Again): NY Governor Kathy Hochul Says the NYC Subway is REALLY Safe This Time

A few weeks ago, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was touting the safety of New York City’s subway system. Then reality struck and a woman was burned alive in a subway car, there were multiple stabbings and a man was pushed into the path of a speeding train. Now, Hochul is saying the subway will really be safe this time with a whole slew of new initiatives.

Here’s Hochul making the announcement. (WATCH)

Gov. Hochul unveils proposal to put NYPD on every overnight NYC subway as transit violence soars https://t.co/8obc7ZB7F0 pic.twitter.com/WqxPmKYPmM — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2025

Of course, posters remember the last time Hochul said the subway was safe. They’re doubtful. Can’t imagine why.

I thought she said it was already safe? — Antithetical People (@AntitheticalWay) January 15, 2025

i thought the subways were safe… — Axel Freed (@SUMR8R) January 15, 2025

I thought she said the subway was safe - 🤡 — Where Lilies Bloom (@liliesbloominNC) January 15, 2025

But..but..didn’t she say a couple weeks ago the subway was safe? I’m confused — Maureen Kemp (@Maureen61110736) January 15, 2025

So now genius, Kathy Hochul is admitting the subway isn’t safe. She needs hundreds of NYPD on the subway 24/7. And get rid of soft on crime Alvin Bragg. Until then, NYC will never be safe. — Solena1207🇺🇸 (@solena1207) January 15, 2025

So, we’re learning that previous declaration of subway safety was either a lie or just wishful thinking. Commenters don’t expect it to be really safe this time either.

Why? If they arrest anyone, they're just gonna get released. — Dr. Grumpy Peach, esq ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱🐘 (@grumpypeach89) January 15, 2025

So the police can arrest the same people night after night when they are released without bail the next day. 👏 Great job fixing crime — Moe57 (@MoeLake57) January 15, 2025

Start holding criminals accountable and end “bail reform”. Prosecute. — Freedom And Teeps (@freedomandteeps) January 15, 2025

There’s a lot that Hochul could do on the front end to prevent crimes, but is choosing mostly reactive ‘solutions’ like over-policing and surveillance. Wow, riding the NYC subway sounds like a truly joyous experience!

I can't imagine how unsafe NYC subway riders feel right now, given all the crimes and violence. — Brandon Duck (@thebrandonduck) January 15, 2025

Hypocrisy every day. How blind are the people supporting being treated like a 5 year old — Sporting Some Sarcasm (@thesportsgenius) January 15, 2025

Or you could deport the illegal criminals and incarcerate the domestic ones. She is as bright as Gavin Newsom. — subversivevegan (@subversivevegan) January 15, 2025

Hochul tries to force us into the subways with congestion pricing and then essentially announces that the subways are unsafe. 🤦‍♀️ — A/B Test (@AB20080701) January 15, 2025

The big push for these new ‘safety measures’ is that congestion pricing is essentially forcing commuters to take the subway instead of driving. Congestion pricing is a series of pricey new tolls meant to discourage people from driving their cars. Yes, that’s as oppressive as it sounds.