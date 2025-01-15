Fingers Crossed (Again): NY Governor Kathy Hochul Says the NYC Subway is REALLY Safe This Time

Dereliction of Duty Duo: Nero Newsom ‘Fiddled’ While Mayor Karen Bass Sipped Cocktails...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:46 AM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

A few weeks ago, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was touting the safety of New York City’s subway system. Then reality struck and a woman was burned alive in a subway car, there were multiple stabbings and a man was pushed into the path of a speeding train. Now, Hochul is saying the subway will really be safe this time with a whole slew of new initiatives.

Here’s Hochul making the announcement. (WATCH)

Of course, posters remember the last time Hochul said the subway was safe. They’re doubtful. Can’t imagine why.

So, we’re learning that previous declaration of subway safety was either a lie or just wishful thinking. Commenters don’t expect it to be really safe this time either.

There’s a lot that Hochul could do on the front end to prevent crimes, but is choosing mostly reactive ‘solutions’ like over-policing and surveillance. Wow, riding the NYC subway sounds like a truly joyous experience!

The big push for these new ‘safety measures’ is that congestion pricing is essentially forcing commuters to take the subway instead of driving. Congestion pricing is a series of pricey new tolls meant to discourage people from driving their cars. Yes, that’s as oppressive as it sounds.

