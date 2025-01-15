Dense, Repeat: Nero Newsom Takes His Wildfire PR Battle to MSNBC Instead of Providing Real Leadership

California Governor Gavin Newsom is sounding like a broken record. Yet again, he’s blaming everything and anyone for the wildfires - except himself. He continues to view the current crisis as a PR battle. It’s truly bizarre to behold.

Tuesday, he did his tired song and dance for MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. (WATCH)

NEW: Nero Newsom blames “disinformation” about LA fires for “dividing a country."



“These wild eyed fantasies that somehow…we have reservoirs - that are at or near historic highs, full, completely full - that somehow there's a magical spigot in, California, in Northern… pic.twitter.com/yVxrohCmrF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2025

Again, Newsom continues to think he can talk his way out of the ‘leadership’ hole he has dug himself into. Another few shovelfuls and he’ll have a deep well we can fill with water for the next inevitable wildfire crisis.

Other commenters see this.

This is the 3rd time he's ran the "trying to divide a country" schtick.



No Gavin. No one's "trying to divide the country". The country is wide awake to what's happened. Which is gross mismanagement that hangs around your neck like an albatross.



You're attempting to weave a… — Based Opinions (@Based_Opinion_) January 15, 2025

Gavin has spent the vast, vast majority of his time engaged in crisis management PR since the fires broke out.



His smoldering political career has been his main concern. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2025

"Los Angeles is burning -- this could be very damaging to me."



-- Gavin Newsom's internal monologue — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) January 15, 2025

The man is incapable of accepting responsibility. Posters noticed this is not just a Newsom feature, but apparently a feature of the entire Democrat Party.

Wow!!!! Newsom blaming ‘disinformation’ for the fires is peak California leadership: dodge responsibility, sprinkle in buzzwords, and point fingers at Elon Musk. Meanwhile, the only ‘hurricane force winds’ are coming from his press conferences. — CMG$$ (@BoomerG2892) January 15, 2025

Leftists can NEVER admit they were wrong or made a mistake. I cannot remember one case where a leftist politician admitted they were wrong in their governing decisions. — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) January 15, 2025

The cause was not climate change.

The cause was not misinformation.



The cause was the ABANDONMENT of decades of science-based forestry management, driven by insane leftist climate policy.



It was further compounded by Nero Newsom’s stubborn (and stupid) refusal to address water… — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) January 15, 2025

What a piece of work. It’s not disinformation that Newsom caused water shortages or that he refused to control the forests.



The wildfires are his fault. The lives lost are his fault.



Shame on him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 15, 2025

Yes, several commenters noticed the rejection of effective forest management and the adoption of leftist ‘climate change’ nonsense has been disastrous for California on multiple levels.

Blessed are the meme-makers. (WATCH)

Nothing says cowardice like a leader trying to silence dissent to his failed policies.



This guy's gotta go. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 15, 2025

A recall is mostly a non-starter. Newsom has survived a recall before. Newsom is a lame duck governor due to term limits. He terms out in January 2027. Democrats still have presidential aspirations for him so resignation is off the table as well. It looks like California is stuck with this narcissistic idiot for two more years.