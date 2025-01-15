Dense, Repeat: Nero Newsom Takes His Wildfire PR Battle to MSNBC Instead of Providing Real Leadership

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

California Governor Gavin Newsom is sounding like a broken record. Yet again, he’s blaming everything and anyone for the wildfires - except himself. He continues to view the current crisis as a PR battle. It’s truly bizarre to behold.

Tuesday, he did his tired song and dance for MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. (WATCH)

Again, Newsom continues to think he can talk his way out of the ‘leadership’ hole he has dug himself into. Another few shovelfuls and he’ll have a deep well we can fill with water for the next inevitable wildfire crisis.

Other commenters see this.

The man is incapable of accepting responsibility. Posters noticed this is not just a Newsom feature, but apparently a feature of the entire Democrat Party.

Yes, several commenters noticed the rejection of effective forest management and the adoption of leftist ‘climate change’ nonsense has been disastrous for California on multiple levels.

Blessed are the meme-makers. (WATCH)

A recall is mostly a non-starter. Newsom has survived a recall before. Newsom is a lame duck governor due to term limits. He terms out in January 2027. Democrats still have presidential aspirations for him so resignation is off the table as well. It looks like California is stuck with this narcissistic idiot for two more years.

