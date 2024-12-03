Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Jury Deliberates More Than Daniel Penny's Fate
Unbelievable! Biden’s Handing Out Disaster Aid in Africa While Americans Still Suffer in...

Flashback: Leslie Stahl Laughed When Trump Talked About Hunter's Crimes (Wonder What She'd Say Now?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 03, 2024
Journalism meme

We really don't despise the media enough. Over the weekend, when President Joe Biden pardoned Hunter Biden for 'any and all' crimes during a ten-year period, the same media who said that Biden would never do such a thing changed their tune right quick. They also spent years calling the Hunter Biden crime stories 'misinformation' and 'discredited' in an effort to dismiss the claims and absolve themselves of doing actual journalism.

And now they pretend like none of that happened.

But we cannot let them get away with it so easily.

Here's Leslie Stahl, for example:

We don't despise the media enough.

Never.

It's also important to remember, this isn't really about Hunter. This was Joe Biden protecting Joe Biden.

Hunter was just the bag man.

We hope he doesn't hold his breath.

Completely ignored.

It sure was.

Everyone. Even the journalists.

