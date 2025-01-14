No One Is Above the Law? Planned Parenthood Violated Federal Law by Giving Kamala Campaign Workspace

Huh. This writer supposes when you're a radical supporter of murdering unborn babies in the womb at all stages of pregnancy, pesky little things like following federal law seem positively quaint.

But after years of the Left -- up to and including President Biden -- screamed at us that no one is above the law, the fact their darling Planned Parenthood broke federal law in providing workspace to the Kamala Harris campaign should result in an investigation and charges.

Democrats have no problem using federal law to throw pro-lifers in prison for violating the FACES Act.

More from LifeNews:

A local Planned Parenthood abortion business in Florida reportedly broke the law by providing a working space for Kamala Harris and her campaign during the presidential election. A pro-life group has filed a complaint with the ITS alleging that a Planned Parenthood chapter in Florida violated its nonprofit status, which forbids it to support political campaigns. 40 Days for Life, one of the country’s leading pro-life organizations, says in the complaint that Planned Parenthood “potentially prohibited political activities that may impact the tax-exempt status.” The 42-page IRS complaint also alleges “Planned Parenthood’s activities, in this case, are starkly different from permissible lobbying.”

Only the radical Left cared about abortion this election. Other Americans cared about the fact their eggs cost $6 a dozen and they can't afford gas.

And yet the very racist behavior of Margaret Sanger doesn't bother the Left, who sees race in the most innocuous things. Because they love abortion more than being 'anti-racist.'

Remember: Kamala Harris, while California AG, opened an investigation into David Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress because Daleiden exposed Planned Parenthood's criminal trade of aborted baby body parts. This writer is still horrified having to write that sentence.

So the fact her campaign broke federal law along with Planned Parenthood is no surprise.

There must be consequences.