Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage...
He Has a SWAY With Words: Parody Video Gives Gavin Newsom’s Hollywood Moves...
GOOD NEWS: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Announces She's Officially Cancer-Free
Hang It in the Louvre: Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Hegseth Re-Create the Screaming...
'Thank You, Ron!' Trump Praises DeSantis Special Session on Immigration, Tells Other Gover...
Scott Jennings: Taxpayers Should Not Give California Democrats a ‘Blank Check’ to Fuel...
CBS News Adds 'Suburban Sprawl' to List of What Caused L.A. Wildfires but...
206 Democrats Vote Against 'Cruel' House Bill Banning Men from Competing in Girls'...
Raging Hypocrite Tim Kaine Has (D)ifferent Views on Conduct in Marriage When It...
SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in...
Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She...
Democrat Mazie Hirono Proves Why She's the Dumbest Senator
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified...
Pete Hegseth Vows to Reinstate Military Heroes Biden Booted Over COVID Vaccine Refusal

No One Is Above the Law? Planned Parenthood Violated Federal Law by Giving Kamala Campaign Workspace

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher, File

Huh. This writer supposes when you're a radical supporter of murdering unborn babies in the womb at all stages of pregnancy, pesky little things like following federal law seem positively quaint.

Advertisement

But after years of the Left -- up to and including President Biden -- screamed at us that no one is above the law, the fact their darling Planned Parenthood broke federal law in providing workspace to the Kamala Harris campaign should result in an investigation and charges.

Should.

Will it?

Democrats have no problem using federal law to throw pro-lifers in prison for violating the FACES Act.

More from LifeNews:

A local Planned Parenthood abortion business in Florida reportedly broke the law by providing a working space for Kamala Harris and her campaign during the presidential election.

A pro-life group has filed a complaint with the ITS alleging that a Planned Parenthood chapter in Florida violated its nonprofit status, which forbids it to support political campaigns. 40 Days for Life, one of the country’s leading pro-life organizations, says in the complaint that Planned Parenthood “potentially prohibited political activities that may impact the tax-exempt status.”

The 42-page IRS complaint also alleges “Planned Parenthood’s activities, in this case, are starkly different from permissible lobbying.”

Recommended

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Well, this did happen in Florida, so maybe there will be justice.

Ron DeSantis doesn't play.

Only the radical Left cared about abortion this election. Other Americans cared about the fact their eggs cost $6 a dozen and they can't afford gas.

Shocker, we know.

Exactly this. That which is rewarded is repeated.

It sure is.

It wasn't Kamala -- it was the media. But yes. They lied.

Also not a shock.

Advertisement

And yet the very racist behavior of Margaret Sanger doesn't bother the Left, who sees race in the most innocuous things. Because they love abortion more than being 'anti-racist.'

Yes they are.

Remember: Kamala Harris, while California AG, opened an investigation into David Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress because Daleiden exposed Planned Parenthood's criminal trade of aborted baby body parts. This writer is still horrified having to write that sentence.

So the fact her campaign broke federal law along with Planned Parenthood is no surprise.

There must be consequences.

Tags: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IRS KAMALA HARRIS LAW PLANNED PARENTHOOD 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It
Amy Curtis
Hang It in the Louvre: Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Hegseth Re-Create the Screaming Cat Lady Meme
Grateful Calvin
He Has a SWAY With Words: Parody Video Gives Gavin Newsom’s Hollywood Moves a Bollywood Vibe
Warren Squire
Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified Candidate for DOD EVER (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings: Taxpayers Should Not Give California Democrats a ‘Blank Check’ to Fuel More Wildfires
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage and X Is NOT Having It Amy Curtis
Advertisement