Investigation Launched Into California Allowing Boys to Dominate Girls' Sports
VIP
UK Police Say Don’t Expect Them to Release Every Suspect’s Ethnicity (Just White...
Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM
President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Unvaxxed Military Officer Convicted for Not Followin...
University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'
San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan...
Black Judge Says If Defendants Can Say, ‘Wow, She Looks Like Me’ Then...
WATCH: Secret Service Agents on Obama’s Detail Get in a Catfight
VIP
'Attacks on Knowledge' Are Coming From Inside The Atlantic
Idris Elba Proposes Kitchen Knives With No Points to Reduce Knife Crime
Chris Cillizza Keeps Digging as More of the Truth About Joe Biden Is...
Trump and Rubio’s Visa Smackdown: Yeeting CCP Brainiacs to Save America’s Secrets
DEEP IMPACT: New York Post Warns Three 'City Killing' Asteroids Could Strike Earth...
Uh-Oh: David Hogg Denies Misusing DNC Databases to Support His PAC

President Trump Rejects $15 Million Settlement from CBS for Kamala Harris 60 Minutes Editing Scandal

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on May 28, 2025
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump seems adamant about getting $20 billion out of CBS for allegedly deceptively editing a 60 Minutes interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris to make her sound coherent. On Wednesday, he rejected an insulting $15 million settlement offer from CBS. Nice try.

Advertisement

Here’s a reminder of what 60 Minutes did. (WATCH)

We want everything exposed.

Posters agree that the offer is embarrassingly low.

Ok, that sounds perfect!

Several commenters are hoping Trump takes the lawsuit to trial because of what they believe it will reveal about CBS.

Recommended

Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM
Brett T.
Advertisement

No matter what happens, commenters say there’s one thing that must be included in any ruling or settlement.

Honestly, CBS is a huge corporation. Trump is one of the few people in the world who can mount this type of lawsuit against the monstrous media outlet. In doing so, he’s the proxy for all the Americans who have been wronged by CBS over the years but lacked the financial means to seek justice. If he wins, it's a win for all of us.

Tags: 60 MINUTES CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS KAMALA HARRIS LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM
Brett T.
University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'
Brett T.
We Kind of Already Knew: King Charles Unintentionally Concedes That Canada Isn't a Legit Country
Grateful Calvin
San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan After One Day
justmindy
WATCH: Secret Service Agents on Obama’s Detail Get in a Catfight
Aaron Walker
THEY ALL KNEW, GLOBALLY: X User Shares Excerpts From 'Original Sin' In DAMNING Thread
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM Brett T.
Advertisement