President Trump Rejects $15 Million Settlement from CBS for Kamala Harris 60 Minutes Editing Scandal

President Donald Trump seems adamant about getting $20 billion out of CBS for allegedly deceptively editing a 60 Minutes interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris to make her sound coherent. On Wednesday, he rejected an insulting $15 million settlement offer from CBS. Nice try.

Here’s a reminder of what 60 Minutes did. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has REJECTED CBS’ $15 MILLION settlement offer for editing Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview



Trump is seeking $20 BILLION from the fake news outlet.



Keep pushing, President Trump. EXPOSE and bankrupt these corrupt losers! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JHopfJamgW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2025

🚨 WSJ: Paramount, owner of CBS, has offered Trump $15M to settle his lawsuit against the company for deceitfully editing Kamala Harris’s 60 Minutes interview.



Trump reportedly wants more than $25 million AND an apology from CBS News.



Absolute baller. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lp0PH4NzUC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 28, 2025

There should be no settlement. I want discovery. I want it all out in the open. — Propaganda Check (@SystemRupture) May 28, 2025

We want everything exposed.

Posters agree that the offer is embarrassingly low.

No, Paramount and CBS, $15 million settlement offer for a $20 billion lawsuit is just stupid lowball. — mercime (@mercime_one) May 28, 2025

$25M to Trump personally, $100M to the Trump Library, a formal admission on air that they intentionally doctored the footage to swing the election to Kamala (knowing she was incapable of handling the job). This is rerun every Sunday 2x an hour from 4 pm - 8 pm for 4 years. — John Gormally (@jsgormally) May 28, 2025

Ok, that sounds perfect!

Several commenters are hoping Trump takes the lawsuit to trial because of what they believe it will reveal about CBS.

He may want to take this to trial to expose CBS' corruption. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) May 28, 2025

Pressing forward to a jury trial will mean CBS will be compelled to provide pre trial discovery. 😂 — Deke (@DadLAMPSMKIII) May 28, 2025

No matter what happens, commenters say there’s one thing that must be included in any ruling or settlement.

It needs to be a public apology and acknowledgment that they were trying to change the outcome of a debate. — Susan Cleary Rittger (@ClearyRittger) May 28, 2025

Yes. An apology/acknowledgement of deception will absolutely be a requirement of the settlement. — Brendon Peak (@BrendonPeak1) May 28, 2025

CBS and the fake news cartel have been weaponizing lies for years, and it’s about time someone held them accountable with real consequences. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) May 28, 2025

Honestly, CBS is a huge corporation. Trump is one of the few people in the world who can mount this type of lawsuit against the monstrous media outlet. In doing so, he’s the proxy for all the Americans who have been wronged by CBS over the years but lacked the financial means to seek justice. If he wins, it's a win for all of us.