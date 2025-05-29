Scott Jennings Laughs at Dems Trying to Win Men's Votes with Tim Walz, Jazz Hands, and Dudes in Dresses

Republican commentator Scott Jennings recently ripped failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz before an amused audience. As the Democrats burn millions to learn how to talk to men, Jennings reminded those in attendance of Walz’s jazz hands on the campaign trail. Jennings' assessment of the lost Dems is hard, honest, and hilarious.

Have a look. (WATCH)

First it was Tim Walz “code talker.” Now it’s $20 million to “study” men. The Dems are truly lost when it comes to dudes who just want to be dudes. pic.twitter.com/EOSUA6jQxJ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 28, 2025

The Democrat Party sure loves men who pretend to be women.

Commenters say the real women in the Democrat Party also drive away male voters.

If they really want to learn 'how to talk to men', they could just ask me. I'll teach them for free.



Step one? Stop talking to us like this: pic.twitter.com/q1d1gR61jQ — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 28, 2025

I'm female, but I agree with you. — TRUMP IS MY PRESIDENT (@TRUMPUSAMAGAKAG) May 28, 2025

Screechy shrews are never ever welcomed anywhere. — Dogger Jackson (@DoggerJack1031) May 28, 2025

Finger-wagging, screeching schoolmarms are not attracting men over to the Democrats.

One poster has edited Tim Walz's ‘code talk’ video to include a laugh track. Too funny! (WATCH)

I fixed the Tim Walz clip by adding a laugh track



WALZ: "I could code talk to white guys.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/WiEfLaZw4t — jay plemons (@jayplemons) April 30, 2025

They can't do anything naturally. — Based Monkey (@laughnowmonkey) May 28, 2025

You can't fake authenticity. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 28, 2025

Their whole study is to learn to fool men into voting Democrat, not genuinely understand and cater to them.

Commenters have some suggestions to understand men that don’t cost millions.

$20 million to study dudes?



All you'd have to do is buy a couple rounds of beer for a group of men, and you'll learn all you need to know.



Cost: 20 men × $8 / beer × 2 rounds = $320 — Kaizen Ki ☀️ (@AwenEnergy) May 28, 2025

Take care of our family, work,

have pizza & beer, Rock Hard & Live Loud-



There!! that was free -



.. — PETER GRAIGS (@petergraigs) May 28, 2025

If the democrats want to reach men then quite trying to change the definition, that is a great starting point. — Blue Horseshoe (@green_KC1) May 28, 2025

The crux of the matter is there's no method of message to a guy that will get him to support men in girls' bathrooms or sports.

- There's no nuance code for ceding 2nd Amendment rights.

- Dems policies are diametrically opposed to the majority. No study can undo that reality. — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) May 28, 2025

Truth. Democrats demonized men for decades and then wonder why we don't vote for them? — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) May 28, 2025

If you need to hire a PR Firm to understand how to talk to men, you have zero business, and I mean ZERO business being an elected official. — Clint Lord (@lord_clint) May 28, 2025

The reality is that Democrats can not appeal to men because the party actively hates them. The things that the vast majority of men want and value (as detailed by the posters above) are spat upon by Democrats. Until the Dem Party ends the hate and changes its platform, it will continue to be shunned by sane men.