NPR’s Truth-Challenged Chief Katherine Maher Says Trump’s Defunding EO Violates the First...
VIP
Shelf-Serving Speech: Dem Cory Booker’s 25-Hour Senate Rant Is Being Turned into a...
The More Hysterical Brian Stelter Gets Over Defunding PBS and NPR the More...
President Trump Rejects $15 Million Settlement from CBS for Kamala Harris 60 Minutes...
Investigation Launched Into California Allowing Boys to Dominate Girls' Sports
VIP
UK Police Say Don’t Expect Them to Release Every Suspect’s Ethnicity (Just White...
Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM
President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Unvaxxed Military Officer Convicted for Not Followin...
University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'
San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan...
Black Judge Says If Defendants Can Say, ‘Wow, She Looks Like Me’ Then...
WATCH: Secret Service Agents on Obama’s Detail Get in a Catfight
VIP
'Attacks on Knowledge' Are Coming From Inside The Atlantic
Idris Elba Proposes Kitchen Knives With No Points to Reduce Knife Crime

Scott Jennings Laughs at Dems Trying to Win Men's Votes with Tim Walz, Jazz Hands, and Dudes in Dresses

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 29, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings recently ripped failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz before an amused audience. As the Democrats burn millions to learn how to talk to men, Jennings reminded those in attendance of Walz’s jazz hands on the campaign trail. Jennings' assessment of the lost Dems is hard, honest, and hilarious.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party sure loves men who pretend to be women.

Commenters say the real women in the Democrat Party also drive away male voters.

Finger-wagging, screeching schoolmarms are not attracting men over to the Democrats.

One poster has edited Tim Walz's ‘code talk’ video to include a laugh track. Too funny! (WATCH)

Recommended

Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM
Brett T.
Advertisement

Their whole study is to learn to fool men into voting Democrat, not genuinely understand and cater to them.

Commenters have some suggestions to understand men that don’t cost millions.

Advertisement

The reality is that Democrats can not appeal to men because the party actively hates them. The things that the vast majority of men want and value (as detailed by the posters above) are spat upon by Democrats. Until the Dem Party ends the hate and changes its platform, it will continue to be shunned by sane men.

Tags: DEMOCRAT ELECTION FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS MALE MASCULINITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM
Brett T.
University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'
Brett T.
NPR’s Truth-Challenged Chief Katherine Maher Says Trump’s Defunding EO Violates the First Amendment
Warren Squire
We Kind of Already Knew: King Charles Unintentionally Concedes That Canada Isn't a Legit Country
Grateful Calvin
The More Hysterical Brian Stelter Gets Over Defunding PBS and NPR the More We Know It’s the Right Choice
Warren Squire
San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan After One Day
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Activist Says Conservative Men Are Pro-Choice, Pro-Gay Marriage, and Pro-BLM Brett T.
Advertisement