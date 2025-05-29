The More Hysterical Brian Stelter Gets Over Defunding PBS and NPR the More We Know It’s the Right Choice

‘Journalists’ are great communicators when it comes to unintentionally telling us important info through their words, actions, and hysterics. Brian Stelter’s reaction to PBS and NPR being defunded is the best indication that stopping taxpayer money from going to the two leftist ‘news’ outlets is the correct choice. Thanks, Brian!

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

A key indicator that the defunding of NPR/PBS is long overdue is the hysterical level at which Fake News propagandists like Brian Stelter are howling and crying about it. pic.twitter.com/cZYvf1LyFf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

He really is "fake news." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 28, 2025

The epitome of the term. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

He really is.

Commenters don’t understand how defunding PBS and NPR is controversial. No taxpayer money should ever go towards any news or ‘news’ outlet.

I will never, ever understand why anyone takes Brian serious.

NPR and PBS can report their left wing propaganda all they want, tax payers shouldn't have to pay for it. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 28, 2025

Let the leftwing foundations fund it. They have plenty of money in their propaganda/disinformation ops budget. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

Just this week, Democrats argued that not recommending a vaccine is “taking it away” and not funding State Media is somehow a First Amendment violation.



They are either very dumb think we are. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 28, 2025

This isn’t difficult. NPR and PBS do not have a constitutional right to federal funds.

The next poster makes a brilliant observation.

NPR: only a tiny percentage of our budget is funded by taxpayers, you guys.



Also NPR: Federal funding is *essential* for our operations.https://t.co/grw4dyCFUl pic.twitter.com/U7Zh3IEzmx — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) May 28, 2025

The government should not be funding any media outlet; the government and media should be kept separate.



You can't have a free press if it is being bought — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 28, 2025

The entitlement to taxpayer dollars is galling. Take your org private and do whatever you want. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

Exactly. Pay for your own production. — Rachel Stewart (@rachstew13) May 28, 2025

We don’t care if PBS or NPR exists. They can produce all the leftist, biased trash that they desire. Just stop using our money to do it. Thanks, that's all we want.