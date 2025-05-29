The More Hysterical Brian Stelter Gets Over Defunding PBS and NPR the More We Know It’s the Right Choice

NPR’s Truth-Challenged Chief Katherine Maher Says Trump’s Defunding EO Violates the First...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 29, 2025
CNN

‘Journalists’ are great communicators when it comes to unintentionally telling us important info through their words, actions, and hysterics. Brian Stelter’s reaction to PBS and NPR being defunded is the best indication that stopping taxpayer money from going to the two leftist ‘news’ outlets is the correct choice. Thanks, Brian!

See for yourself. (WATCH)

He really is.

Commenters don’t understand how defunding PBS and NPR is controversial. No taxpayer money should ever go towards any news or ‘news’ outlet.

This isn’t difficult. NPR and PBS do not have a constitutional right to federal funds.

The next poster makes a brilliant observation.

We don’t care if PBS or NPR exists. They can produce all the leftist, biased trash that they desire. Just stop using our money to do it. Thanks, that's all we want.

