NPR’s Truth-Challenged Chief Katherine Maher Says Trump’s Defunding EO Violates the First Amendment

NPR Chief Katherine Maher, who has told us in the past that truth is an obstacle, is out peddling the absurd lie that she works for a ‘non-partisan news organization.’ Along with that nonsense is the argument that ending taxpayer funding of NPR somehow violates the First Amendment.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

🚨NPR Chief Katherine Maher: Trump defunding Executive Order is “retaliation” — violates the First Amendment due to “viewpoint discrimination."



“We're a non-partisan news organization."



No one is buying that lie, no matter how many times they tell it. Defund. pic.twitter.com/FiYGst39TH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

PBS is far from non-partisan.

Katherine may have to get a real job since she won’t be living off the taxpayers anymore. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 29, 2025

If you notice, she has to constantly refer to her script. She can’t even articulate the spin without it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

She has to keep her lies straight somehow.

Commenters are surprised by how easily Democrats like Maher can lie.

How does she say this with a straight face? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 29, 2025

This ‘interview' is with PBS — you can imagine how this whole thing went — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

It's a c****-jerk. NPR says PBS is non-partisan. PBS says NPR is non-partisan. So therefore they are both non-partisan... the other said so! — TANSTAAFL (@TANSTAAFLUSA) May 29, 2025

Because Democrats have perfected the ability to lie with a straight face.

See Gavin Newsome. — Boneman 11 (@BonemanJoe) May 29, 2025

We’ve seen Newsom. He’s a master of lying with a straight face.

One poster provides a good video overview of who Maher is. (WATCH)

Reminder, this is who Katherine Maher really is. She hates truth. pic.twitter.com/QvX6GF3nPN — Whiskey Hell News (@Whiskey_Hell) May 29, 2025

Truth is definitely a distraction to NPR/PBS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

Yep — and NPR actively spread disinformation designed to aid their preferred presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/1HfET1alU6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025

That ‘Hunter Biden Laptop’ post is NPR declaring to the world that it is NOT an actual news organization. One of the rare times it told the truth.