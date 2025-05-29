NPR’s Truth-Challenged Chief Katherine Maher Says Trump’s Defunding EO Violates the First Amendment

NPR Chief Katherine Maher, who has told us in the past that truth is an obstacle, is out peddling the absurd lie that she works for a ‘non-partisan news organization.’ Along with that nonsense is the argument that ending taxpayer funding of NPR somehow violates the First Amendment.
🚨NPR Chief Katherine Maher: Trump defunding Executive Order is “retaliation” — violates the First Amendment due to “viewpoint discrimination."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025
“We're a non-partisan news organization."
No one is buying that lie, no matter how many times they tell it. Defund. pic.twitter.com/FiYGst39TH
PBS is far from non-partisan.— Farm Girl Carrie 👩🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 29, 2025
Katherine may have to get a real job since she won’t be living off the taxpayers anymore.
If you notice, she has to constantly refer to her script. She can’t even articulate the spin without it.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025
She has to keep her lies straight somehow.
Commenters are surprised by how easily Democrats like Maher can lie.
How does she say this with a straight face?— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 29, 2025
This ‘interview' is with PBS — you can imagine how this whole thing went— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025
It's a c****-jerk. NPR says PBS is non-partisan. PBS says NPR is non-partisan. So therefore they are both non-partisan... the other said so!— TANSTAAFL (@TANSTAAFLUSA) May 29, 2025
Because Democrats have perfected the ability to lie with a straight face.— Boneman 11 (@BonemanJoe) May 29, 2025
See Gavin Newsome.
We’ve seen Newsom. He’s a master of lying with a straight face.
One poster provides a good video overview of who Maher is. (WATCH)
Reminder, this is who Katherine Maher really is. She hates truth. pic.twitter.com/QvX6GF3nPN— Whiskey Hell News (@Whiskey_Hell) May 29, 2025
Truth is definitely a distraction to NPR/PBS— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025
Yep — and NPR actively spread disinformation designed to aid their preferred presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/1HfET1alU6— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2025
That ‘Hunter Biden Laptop’ post is NPR declaring to the world that it is NOT an actual news organization. One of the rare times it told the truth.
