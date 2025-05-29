NPR’s Truth-Challenged Chief Katherine Maher Says Trump’s Defunding EO Violates the First Amendment

Scott Jennings Laughs at Dems Trying to Win Men's Votes with Tim Walz,...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

NPR Chief Katherine Maher, who has told us in the past that truth is an obstacle, is out peddling the absurd lie that she works for a ‘non-partisan news organization.’ Along with that nonsense is the argument that ending taxpayer funding of NPR somehow violates the First Amendment.

Take a look. (WATCH)

She has to keep her lies straight somehow.

Commenters are surprised by how easily Democrats like Maher can lie.

We’ve seen Newsom. He’s a master of lying with a straight face.

One poster provides a good video overview of who Maher is. (WATCH)

That ‘Hunter Biden Laptop’ post is NPR declaring to the world that it is NOT an actual news organization. One of the rare times it told the truth.

