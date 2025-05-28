San Francisco's 'Grading Equity' Flop: City Scraps No-Homework, No-Attendance Grading Plan After One Day

University Admin Caught Bragging About Doing DEI Work That Is 'Covert'
justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 PM on May 28, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier today, we told you about San Francisco's plan to scrap actual grading and replace it with what they labeled 'grading equity'. It was a mess. After roundly being mocked by both sides of the aisle, the silly little creatures in San Fran have walked back that terrible idea. 

San Francisco school officials took a sudden U-turn Wednesday on an initiative that would have effectively let students skip homework, cut class, and re-take their exams.

Parents and politicians alike – including SF Mayor Daniel Lurie – trashed the experimental “Grading for Equity” initiative as soon as the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) unveiled it on Tuesday.

Things like class attendance and homework wouldn’t have affected a student’s final grade under the new system — instead, grades would have been left up to a final exam, which students would be allowed to redo, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “Grading for Equity” would have also lowered the point threshold for letter grades.

Under a similar system at the nearby San Leandro Unified School District – which SFUSD officials have praised – students need a score of just 80% to get an A, and a score of 41% earns them a C, according to The Voice of San Francisco.

The purpose of the alternative grading approach was to minimize the impact of challenges that disproportionately affect low-income students, such as traveling to school and finding time and space to do homework.

But critics on both sides of the political spectrum said “Grading for Equity” was not the answer.

“My immigrant dad asked me where the missing 10% went when I scored a 90. He came to America for the chance to work hard & pursue excellence,” Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat, posted on X. “Giving A’s for 80% & no homework is not equity—it betrays the American Dream and every parent who wants more for their kids,” he continued.

That may be the fastest walk back ever. 

This is why school choice is a must. 

Hopefully, it is to their benefit. 

At the end of the day, kids are kids and nothing changes. 

The opportunities are endless with Democrats. 

Just when you think they cannot sink any lower, they find new ways. 

Mississippi is actually doing something to address the problem. San Francisco is burying their heads in the sand. That's the difference between the two. 

