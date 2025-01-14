206 Democrats Vote Against 'Cruel' House Bill Banning Men from Competing in Girls' Sports

'Thank You, Ron!' Trump Praises DeSantis Special Session on Immigration, Tells Other Gover...
Brett T.  |  3:50 PM on January 14, 2025
Twitchy

While the Senate was busy Tuesday with the confirmation hearings for Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, the House was busy with other official duties. On the House floor Tuesday was a bill that would ban biological males from participating on girls' sports teams at schools that received federal funding. The bill passed, but not to the satisfaction of 206 Democrats who voted against it. Two Democrats voted in favor.

Letting girls have their own sports teams doesn't seem like something that would be a partisan issue, and yet it is. Democrats are all for letting a biological male play on a girls' sports team and then hit the locker room and the showers together afterward. The idea of "women's spaces" seems to be lost on the party that has championed "safe spaces."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler rose to oppose the "cruel attack on transgender children," under which girls would supposedly have to go through humiliating examinations. As far as we know, school girls need to have physicals done before they can participate in a sport.

Nadler even throws in the "suicide" card for good measure. 

We weren't even beginning to talk about it 20 years ago, but now Democrats are going to the mat to allow boys to invade girls' spaces and claiming they support women.

HOUSE TRANSGENDER JERRY NADLER TITLE IX

