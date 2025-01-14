206 Democrats Vote Against 'Cruel' House Bill Banning Men from Competing in Girls' Sports

While the Senate was busy Tuesday with the confirmation hearings for Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, the House was busy with other official duties. On the House floor Tuesday was a bill that would ban biological males from participating on girls' sports teams at schools that received federal funding. The bill passed, but not to the satisfaction of 206 Democrats who voted against it. Two Democrats voted in favor.

BREAKING: House passes bill banning men from competing in girl's sports in schools that receive federal funding.



206 Democrats voted against it.



Democrats hate women and girls. pic.twitter.com/BrV5ZWsE5U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 14, 2025

Letting girls have their own sports teams doesn't seem like something that would be a partisan issue, and yet it is. Democrats are all for letting a biological male play on a girls' sports team and then hit the locker room and the showers together afterward. The idea of "women's spaces" seems to be lost on the party that has championed "safe spaces."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler rose to oppose the "cruel attack on transgender children," under which girls would supposedly have to go through humiliating examinations. As far as we know, school girls need to have physicals done before they can participate in a sport.

The proposed federal ban on trans girls participating in school sports is cruel and poorly thought out. Forcing kids to undergo humiliating physical exams by strangers to "verify" their sex? That’s an attack on their dignity & privacy. I plan to reject this hateful legislation. pic.twitter.com/o0dgR3zsdX — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) January 14, 2025

Thank you to the normal members of Congress. It’s crazy such a bill is needed. — Sherry Morris (@RomComMystery) January 14, 2025

I’m glad they were forced to put their insanity on record. That’s 206 seats that have easy fodder for the next election — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 14, 2025

Republicans passed the protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, a bill banning transgender individuals from women’s sports in schools, with the help only two Democrats.



Tell me again…which party is committed to protecting women? — Christian Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Blessed_Patriot) January 14, 2025

Nadler even throws in the "suicide" card for good measure.

When I played sports in school in the 70s and 80s it was common for schools to administer physical exams before the first practice by outside doctors. That should have never changed. — Mark A. Mihalko (@ScarletCircus) January 14, 2025

Men shouldn't compete in women's sports. The fact that this even has to be legislated shows what kind of world we now live in. — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) January 14, 2025

Protect our Daughters! 💪 — BlueCollarPatriot🇺🇸 (@JustinSutliffe) January 14, 2025

This is amazing news! One step closer to ending wokeism. — Otto Alexander (@AmericanWokeism) January 14, 2025

2 Democrat Yes votes:

Vicente Gonzales (D-TX)

Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

Not a single Woman or non-Latino! — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) January 14, 2025

It baffles me that this is up for a vote and debate.



20 years ago, we would have laughed about it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 14, 2025

We weren't even beginning to talk about it 20 years ago, but now Democrats are going to the mat to allow boys to invade girls' spaces and claiming they support women.

