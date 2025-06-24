Trump’s Epic Takedown: Calls AOC ‘The Mouse,’ Roasts Her Squad, and Tells Her...
Elizabeth Warren Lectures Trump on 'Lives at Risk' While Standing Behind a Planned...

‘Gutless Losers!’: Trump Rips CNN and MSNBC Over Their Iran Coverage - Owe B-2 Bomber Pilots an Apology

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 AM on June 24, 2025
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump stopped outside the White House and spoke to the press before leaving for a NATO summit on Tuesday - and boy, did he have some choice words for CNN! Trump was livid with the network’s speculation about the effectiveness of Saturday’s bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump took this needling as an insult to the U.S. service members who carried out the dangerous nighttime mission.

Here are some Trump excerpts. (READ)

President Trump stares into CNN’s camera and calls them a bunch of “gutless losers” for not respecting the B-2 pilots.    Amazing.    

“You're real losers.”    

“I say that to CNN because I watch it. I have no choice. I got to watch that garbage.

It's all garbage. It's all fake news.”

“CNN is a gutless group of people.”

Now, here’s Trump’s full, unfiltered fury. (WATCH)

It’s a media cesspool that we here at Twitchy wade through every day so you don’t have to.

Many posters say Trump speaks for them while he blasts the legacy media’s biased bombing coverage and disrespect of our military.

In their quest to find fault with every Trump action, they invariably end up sounding and being anti-American.

Some posters look forward to the day that both CNN and MSNBC no longer exist. That day may be closer than we think. Have you seen their viewership numbers?

Our eyes deserve so much better than to see something that soulless and pathetic. Valid criticism doesn't phase them anyway.

