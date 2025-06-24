Trump’s Epic Takedown: Calls AOC ‘The Mouse,’ Roasts Her Squad, and Tells Her...
‘Gutless Losers!’: Trump Rips CNN and MSNBC Over Their Iran Coverage - Owe...
Chuck Todd’s Biden Revelation: Finally Admits That Joe’s ‘Family Man’ Act Was a...
HAHAHAHAHA: Scott Jennings Bursts Out Laughing When Obama Aide Claims He Was an...
He Is NOT Happy: Trump Drops an Entirely Different 'Bomb' on Iran AND...
They're Not Hiding It: Chicago Teacher's Union President Proudly Says All Kids Are...
When Democrats Marry: Have a Seat for the Most Awful Wedding EVER (But...
No Way Jose’! JD Vance Trolls Dems on Bluesky by Posting About Trump’s...
DHS Debunks KTLA's Disgusting Spin on Migrant Arrest
Socialist Zohran Mamdani is Promising NYC Voters Government-Run Grocery Stores and Guarant...
Diggerland? Construction-Themed Amusement Park Must Be AI Because It’s Too Good to Be...
Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defyin...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Laments Small Businesses Bearing the Cost of Trump's...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Lectures Trump on ‘Lives at Risk’ While Standing Behind a Planned...

Jasmine Crockett’s F-Bomb Fantasy: Thinks She’s America’s Bomb Czar

justmindy
justmindy | 10:50 AM on June 24, 2025
Townhall Media

Jasmine Crockett thinks she should be the one who gets to make the decision about who America bombs. Yes, really. 

Advertisement

Yes, she dropped a big f-bomb, too. Lots of that going around this week. 

If only. Unfortunately, conservatives can't afford to do that as she is a rising star in the Democratic party. 

Allegedly, she is a lawyer who should have studied the Constitution and know better. When she speaks, it seems she has no idea though. 

Recommended

Chuck Todd’s Biden Revelation: Finally Admits That Joe’s ‘Family Man’ Act Was a 40-Year Con
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes, please. The Democratic Party should put her front and center way more often. That would be a gift to Republicans. 

Of course they won't say anything. There is always a double standard. It's cool and edgy when Democrats do it. The grasp their pearls when Republicans do it!

The 'Delulu Sisters'. 

Advertisement

Isn't it impressive.

That's an excellent question. 

Crown her the queen of the day. 

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IRAN JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Todd’s Biden Revelation: Finally Admits That Joe’s ‘Family Man’ Act Was a 40-Year Con
justmindy
HAHAHAHAHA: Scott Jennings Bursts Out Laughing When Obama Aide Claims He Was an 'Anti-War' President
Grateful Calvin
‘Gutless Losers!’: Trump Rips CNN and MSNBC Over Their Iran Coverage - Owe B-2 Bomber Pilots an Apology
Warren Squire
When Democrats Marry: Have a Seat for the Most Awful Wedding EVER (But First, There's Homework)
Grateful Calvin
He Is NOT Happy: Trump Drops an Entirely Different 'Bomb' on Iran AND Israel After Ceasefire Violations
Grateful Calvin
Trump’s Epic Takedown: Calls AOC ‘The Mouse,’ Roasts Her Squad, and Tells Her to Clean Up Queens
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chuck Todd’s Biden Revelation: Finally Admits That Joe’s ‘Family Man’ Act Was a 40-Year Con justmindy
Advertisement