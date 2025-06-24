Jasmine Crockett’s F-Bomb Fantasy: Thinks She’s America’s Bomb Czar

Jasmine Crockett thinks she should be the one who gets to make the decision about who America bombs. Yes, really.

Crockett on Trump's Iran moves: "I the one who meant to make these fckin decisions" pic.twitter.com/sZ1xE5vuM8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, she dropped a big f-bomb, too. Lots of that going around this week.

Can we please stop paying attention to this person? https://t.co/UVbNzUKUVO — Mimi (@MadMimi3) June 24, 2025

If only. Unfortunately, conservatives can't afford to do that as she is a rising star in the Democratic party.

It’s time politicians be required to take tests on our constitution to understand how our government works.



Either she’s lying or she’s just ignorant.



A simple GOOGLE would explain why Trump was allowed to do what he did. https://t.co/P7mekjmEcI — The Pugg (@The_Pug6) June 24, 2025

Allegedly, she is a lawyer who should have studied the Constitution and know better. When she speaks, it seems she has no idea though.

She represents everything that is wrong with our country today along with AOC, Omar, Jeffries and others that back and support them. https://t.co/uNzBHjm3O9 — RKessner (@rkessner1) June 24, 2025

She has got to go! https://t.co/bDB56hM7oC — Edward Jarmakowicz (@Eddie_Jarmako) June 24, 2025

The Democratic Party needs to promote more articulate leaders like Congresswoman Crockett to make the case to America why they should put them back in charge. https://t.co/fLDIxslWTP — Rick Shaftan -- Neighborhood Research and Media (@Shaftan) June 24, 2025

Yes, please. The Democratic Party should put her front and center way more often. That would be a gift to Republicans.

You have a vote, that’s it. https://t.co/av7BoyMPZ0 — Greg Griffin (@griffingreg13) June 24, 2025

Uh, like, like. She sounds so unprofessional 😳 https://t.co/hd6bWiN8cz — Mishjoem (@Mishjoem) June 24, 2025

Bet the media doesn’t say a word about her saying “f@ck”, just hours after Trump did.



As always, it’s okay, when they do it. https://t.co/grIpp7dnLN — Okay, I'm TeXT 💬 (@YouCantKillTXT) June 24, 2025

Of course they won't say anything. There is always a double standard. It's cool and edgy when Democrats do it. The grasp their pearls when Republicans do it!

This woman does not represent the Democrat party well. https://t.co/Pw66Ddgk0D — Clarence Scalia (@ScaliaClarence) June 24, 2025

Her and AOC might be the two most delusional people on earth. https://t.co/jowr0uK4Vs — Josh (@Th3LizardWizard) June 24, 2025

The 'Delulu Sisters'.

She’s not wrong. On an Earth 2.0, Madame President is praised for bombing Iran without Congress declaring war. https://t.co/4eG5ZjCP55 — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

Isn't it impressive.

Jasmine Crockett is the face and voice of the Democrat Party ... tell all your friends https://t.co/8MLg6FXkGF — Patrick Parsons (@realPParsons) June 24, 2025

How did Texans vote her into office? https://t.co/EYFwsIqu9y — Matt (@Now_I_get_it) June 24, 2025

That's an excellent question.

Another idiot. I declare today, idiot day. https://t.co/RxOnJ9KWtM — Teresa Adkins (@tkadkins4691) June 24, 2025

Crown her the queen of the day.