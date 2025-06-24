NPR’s Tearjerker Flop: Spins Illegal Immigrant’s Arrest as a Sob Story, Ignores His Street-Blocking Stunt

Example number 6,302,903,231 of what is wrong with American 'journalism'.

No. Mario Guevara, a Salvadoran national, is in ICE custody because he is in our country ILLEGALLY.



Guevara was arrested by Dekalb County, Georgia police for willful OBSTRUCTION after he REFUSED to comply with local police orders to move out of the middle of the street.… pic.twitter.com/R2Ty7kGMr0 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 24, 2025

NPR writes a sob story about a guy who was covering immigration and just like that, was deported. The real truth was much more nuanced.

This is exactly why @NPR needs to be defunded https://t.co/VsqWbrxIbs — Andrea Kaye (@andreakayeshow) June 24, 2025

They certainly can't be trusted to share the truth with the American people.

There is perhaps no area where the media is more willing to lie, mislead, and obfuscate than when it comes to immigration enforcement.



I’ve lived with this for years. Constant lies, half-truths, biased reporting that leads the audience far away from the truth.



I could name… https://t.co/auiMV1sIly — Gene Hamilton (@GeneHamiltonUSA) June 24, 2025

😂 Reason #1267 why we don't need NPR. https://t.co/RMeo2gQWhA — Kevin (@knewenigma) June 24, 2025

Surely, we can put Big Bird on another channel.

Articles like this is why I don't want to fund npr https://t.co/dAS1bJrFAR — Nerdy Liberty Fan (@nerdylibertyfan) June 24, 2025

A picture speaks a thousand words.

In case you haven't noticed, @NPR continuous to lie for a living! https://t.co/EXVpiP5Avn — Letta Libre - Maverik (@Lettalibre) June 24, 2025

This type of lie-posing as news- is why npr needs defunded. And all illegal aliens need deported. Its past time to take our country back. https://t.co/PHFYRHemU9 — Not an 11th Hour Convert (@BrianCook98664) June 24, 2025

If someone is in America illegally, their occupation should not matter. They should be deported.

PSA: There was no wrongful use of force. There's no conspiracy to harm anyone. However, there's an app to get you home, safe and sound.



It also gives you a $1000 exit bonus! https://t.co/AzkQ7BD3jK — Avin (@cmd_alt_delete) June 24, 2025

Self-deport using their app and there won't be more stories like this.

Dang. The National Propaganda Reporters are just getting called out left and right. https://t.co/8oxO16oFXL — one (doge)coin to rule them all. (@dane_hidden) June 24, 2025

It's about time.

NPR has zero credibility. Their headline is totally misleading. The arrested "journalist" is illegal and was arrested by doing something else that was illegal. https://t.co/ELHneh8kvP — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) June 24, 2025

If you want truth. I'd recommend ending your contributions to NPR https://t.co/u73LjSwETs — Chris "Jasper" Roads 🇺🇸 (@JasperRoads) June 24, 2025

Don't waste your money!

Oops…It sounds like he should have self-deported.

Illegal aliens, please read, “Illegal Aliens can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App.” https://t.co/rhAAOJPHOF — Wanda Evans (@Jpbwgf5475Evans) June 24, 2025

He should have used the app.