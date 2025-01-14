Scott Jennings: Taxpayers Should Not Give California Democrats a ‘Blank Check’ to Fuel More Wildfires

'Thank You, Ron!' Trump Praises DeSantis Special Session on Immigration, Tells Other Gover...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:15 PM on January 14, 2025
Twitchy

It’s a no-brainer: American taxpayers should not be handing California Democrats a ‘blank check’ in the aftermath of wildfires caused by their incompetence. Of course, the ‘no brain’ Democrats at CNN can’t handle this obvious truth. Sometimes we don’t know how Scott Jennings deals with these fools.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Change needs to happen in California before a single dime is given. If not, then taxpayer dollars will go up in flames just like the Los Angeles area is doing right now under Democrat mismanagement.

It’s insane California residents are suffering while divisive Democrats (like they always do) are prioritizing illegal aliens.

Jennings talks about Dems finding $50 million to fight Trump deportations here. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a Democrat who will not step over their fellow Americans to help out illegal aliens.

Some posters are asking how many chances are we going to give California to get its act together and fix itself.

Giving money without strings attached only incentivizes California to make the same mistakes, or intentionally destructive choices, it keeps making. Hopefully, President-Elect Donald Trump can hold Democrats’ feet to the fire (pun intended) instead of giving them a blank check that will only be spent to create more chaos.

