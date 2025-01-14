Scott Jennings: Taxpayers Should Not Give California Democrats a ‘Blank Check’ to Fuel More Wildfires

It’s a no-brainer: American taxpayers should not be handing California Democrats a ‘blank check’ in the aftermath of wildfires caused by their incompetence. Of course, the ‘no brain’ Democrats at CNN can’t handle this obvious truth. Sometimes we don’t know how Scott Jennings deals with these fools.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨@ScottJenningsKY schools hostile panel that is shocked to hear there shouldn’t be a “blank check” heading to CA from US taxpayers:



"I am not for a blank check to a state that has clearly failed and doesn't know how to manage fires."



“If you but if you want to if you want us… pic.twitter.com/WSxe4Hbd9y — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2025

The conditions are an opportunity for real change, which benefits the people of California.

California needs complete change. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 14, 2025

Change needs to happen in California before a single dime is given. If not, then taxpayer dollars will go up in flames just like the Los Angeles area is doing right now under Democrat mismanagement.

It’s insane California residents are suffering while divisive Democrats (like they always do) are prioritizing illegal aliens.

A state that can go into emergency session for the sole purpose of allocating $50M in funds to fight Trump deportations of illegals, in the midst of devastating fires, doesn’t deserve a blank check. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 14, 2025

She never mentions the $50 million Newsom approved to Trump proof California. — William Devine (@WilliamDev87251) January 14, 2025

They discussed that on another segment — Dems all deflected and said it shouldn’t be the focus. LOL. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2025

Did they consider the idea of, I dunno, using the $50M to help their citizens who are suffering?



Of course not. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2025

Help their citizens? That’s crazy talk right there. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 14, 2025

Jennings talks about Dems finding $50 million to fight Trump deportations here. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a Democrat who will not step over their fellow Americans to help out illegal aliens.

Some posters are asking how many chances are we going to give California to get its act together and fix itself.

How many times does California have to screw up before we stop writing them checks?



Fix your forests, your finances, and your leadership before asking for another dime. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 14, 2025

I've lived here for over half a century. This is routine. It happens every year to some degree or another. The rest of the country has been paying for California's failures for decades. This is just a bigger one.



People need to realize liberal policies don't work.

End of story — Mike Tacular (@MikeTacular33) January 14, 2025

These people expect you and me to keep footing the bill for their leadership failures, mismanagement and the consequences of their ideologically driven policies.



Nope. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2025

Giving money without strings attached only incentivizes California to make the same mistakes, or intentionally destructive choices, it keeps making. Hopefully, President-Elect Donald Trump can hold Democrats’ feet to the fire (pun intended) instead of giving them a blank check that will only be spent to create more chaos.