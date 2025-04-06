WTF?! U.K. Authorities Deny Asylum to Afghan Woman, Says Taliban Doesn't 'Pose a Threat' to Her Safety

The other day, we told you about the U.K. refusing to deport a migrant pedophile because he's an alcoholic and wouldn't 'cope well' in Pakistan.

It's one of the most ridiculous things this writer's ever heard, but it seems to be part for the course for Britain these days. This is the same country that just said white men will face harsher prison sentences than minorities and women for the same crimes.

But now the U.K. authorities have found someone they'll deport back to Afghanistan.

A woman. Who worked against the Taliban.

Excuse me, WHAT?



We're not sending actual criminal men back because of the kind of chicken nuggets their kids like, or they're an alcoholic, or they've raped too many people, but we're sending women back to Afghanistan???



I am f**king done.



F**K THIS COUNTRY. pic.twitter.com/sUEhSYLOWi — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 5, 2025

No, really.

Here's more from The Guardian:

An Afghan woman who risked her life to defend human rights in her home country before fleeing to the UK has been told by the Home Office it is safe for her to return after officials rejected her asylum claim. Mina (not her real name) worked for western government-backed projects and was involved in training and mentoring women across Afghanistan, which left her in grave danger even before the Taliban took over in 2021. 'I assumed my asylum claim would be granted – I am from Afghanistan, I’m a woman, I worked with western governments,' said Mina. 'The refusal was an absolute shock. Now every day I fear being sent back to my home country. Having a normal life here looks like a dream for me. I’m really suffering mentally.'

Absolutely vile.

This writer would love for someone to explain to her how the U.K. government doesn't hate women. It lets men who assault women stay in the country, it forces women to undress in front of men, and now it doesn't see the threat the Taliban poses to a woman who worked with Western governments.

Misogyny is flourishing in London.

This is what the noble goal of human rights legislation has become - in the aftermath of horror, conventions and standards were set up. Today, they have become playthings and toys for criminals and Grifters. The system does not exist for the broken, and needy. It exists for… — Maya Sia (@MayaSia1543004) April 5, 2025

Where's the lie?

I seriously can't deal with this anymore — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@AjaTheEmpress) April 5, 2025

Seriously.

It’s breath taking in its cruelty & absurdity. — Dalriada Temple (@DalriadaTemple) April 5, 2025

Yes it is.

The cruelty is the point.

So the one time there is a legitimate asylum seeker, with a real claim thats the one time the reject it?



But you're not liking the chicken nuggets of your home country is WORSE than what she'll face? — liz t (@lizt77646036) April 5, 2025

It was never about legitimate asylum claims. It was never about bettering the lives of women like Mina.

It was about destroying Western culture.

The Taliban are a threat to all women who encounter them. https://t.co/O6OOAo0oHf — Violet Mar (@GlobeCats) April 6, 2025

Yes they are.

They banned women from speaking in public and being seen in windows.

But no, they're not a threat to Mina.

Something is fundamentally broken in the UK. https://t.co/67T3UduT2c — Allie Snyder, a.k.a. Rosie the RivetTERF (@SnydeNotSnarky) April 5, 2025

Absolutely, fundamentally, irreparably broken.

What The Actual F@$k?!



The UK won't deport proven MALE afghani criminals but a FEMALE afghani, whose rights are completely denied in Afghanistan, doesn't qualify for refugee status in the UK?



If this doesn't prove the system isn't fit for purpose, I don't know what will! 🤬🤬 https://t.co/j3IT4uPftA — Liane (@LianeJuneRicha1) April 6, 2025

The system is working exactly as it's designed to.

And that's the scary part.

