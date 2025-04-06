We AREN'T Doing This Again! WATCH What Fauci Said About New Respiratory Virus...
HISTORY: Alex Ovechkin Breaks Wayne Gretzky's Record to Become the New NHL Goal-Scoring...
Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuali...
Tim Walz's Minnesota Debates Giving Wild Rice More Rights Than Unborn Children (No,...
Energy Secretary Chris Wright: U.S. Is the 'World’s Leading Exporter of Natural Gas'
ALL ABOARD: Watch the Transformation of a 'Rotting, Cat-Infested' Abandoned Rail Car Into...
John Cardillo Spotlights the 'Main Problem' for U.S. Manufacturing: 'Labor Unions'
Canceler CANCELLED: Oklahoma Softball Coach Scoffs at Reporter's 'Gotcha' Question About R...
Fueled By HATE --> SNL Still Sucks, Hits New Low Celebrating Violence Against...
WATCH Tim Walz SQUIRM When Jake Tapper (!) Asks Him About Dems Taking...
It Is SOOO On! Cue Corrupt Biden Administration WETTING Themselves After Reading THIS...
VIP
Like SO Many of Us, Trump's GAF Is Officially WAY Past Broken ......
HA! Almost As If Tariffs WORK: Guess How Many Countries Have ALREADY Bent...
Julie Kelly Drops NEW Transcript Busting Activist Judge Boasberg for DELIBERATELY Trying t...

WTF?! U.K. Authorities Deny Asylum to Afghan Woman, Says Taliban Doesn't 'Pose a Threat' to Her Safety

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 06, 2025
Twitchy

The other day, we told you about the U.K. refusing to deport a migrant pedophile because he's an alcoholic and wouldn't 'cope well' in Pakistan.

It's one of the most ridiculous things this writer's ever heard, but it seems to be part for the course for Britain these days. This is the same country that just said white men will face harsher prison sentences than minorities and women for the same crimes.

Advertisement

But now the U.K. authorities have found someone they'll deport back to Afghanistan.

A woman. Who worked against the Taliban.

No, really.

Here's more from The Guardian:

An Afghan woman who risked her life to defend human rights in her home country before fleeing to the UK has been told by the Home Office it is safe for her to return after officials rejected her asylum claim.

Mina (not her real name) worked for western government-backed projects and was involved in training and mentoring women across Afghanistan, which left her in grave danger even before the Taliban took over in 2021.

'I assumed my asylum claim would be granted – I am from Afghanistan, I’m a woman, I worked with western governments,' said Mina. 'The refusal was an absolute shock. Now every day I fear being sent back to my home country. Having a normal life here looks like a dream for me. I’m really suffering mentally.'

Recommended

Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuality Day'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Absolutely vile.

This writer would love for someone to explain to her how the U.K. government doesn't hate women. It lets men who assault women stay in the country, it forces women to undress in front of men, and now it doesn't see the threat the Taliban poses to a woman who worked with Western governments.

Misogyny is flourishing in London.

Where's the lie?

Seriously.

Yes it is.

The cruelty is the point.

It was never about legitimate asylum claims. It was never about bettering the lives of women like Mina.

It was about destroying Western culture.

Advertisement

Yes they are.

They banned women from speaking in public and being seen in windows.

But no, they're not a threat to Mina.

Absolutely, fundamentally, irreparably broken.

The system is working exactly as it's designed to.

And that's the scary part.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN ASYLUM BRITAIN DEPORTATION TALIBAN U.K.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuality Day'
Grateful Calvin
We AREN'T Doing This Again! WATCH What Fauci Said About New Respiratory Virus at New Orleans Book Fest
Amy Curtis
Canceler CANCELLED: Oklahoma Softball Coach Scoffs at Reporter's 'Gotcha' Question About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin
ALL ABOARD: Watch the Transformation of a 'Rotting, Cat-Infested' Abandoned Rail Car Into GORGEOUS AirBNB
Amy Curtis
HISTORY: Alex Ovechkin Breaks Wayne Gretzky's Record to Become the New NHL Goal-Scoring King
Grateful Calvin
It Is SOOO On! Cue Corrupt Biden Administration WETTING Themselves After Reading THIS Tulsi Gabbard Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuality Day' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement