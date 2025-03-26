Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has...
U.K. Has Lost Its Way: Pakistani Child Abuser Allowed to Stay As He'd Face 'Inhuman Treatment' Back Home

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 26, 2025
Meme screenshot

For a long time, this writer has argued the Left's compassion and sympathy for a person is inversely proportional to how innocent that person is.

And there's no better illustration of this principle than this story out of the increasingly insane United Kingdom: 

Seriously?

An innocent teenage girl is attacked, and the victim here is the man who attacked her? Britain won't deport him because his alcoholism won't fly in Pakistan?

There's a lesson here that the Leftists in England won't learn, of course. There are no alcoholics in Pakistan because they don't tolerate it. Imagine what England would be if the powers that be didn't tolerate migrant rapists in their country.

More from GB News (emphasis added):

A Pakistani paedophile who attacked a teenage girl has been allowed to remain in the UK after successfully arguing that deportation would violate his human rights due to his alcoholism.

The man, who has been granted anonymity for his protection, committed the assault after being released from prison for previous sex crimes.

Despite the Home Office issuing a deportation order, he appealed using the European Convention on Human Rights whilst serving a one-year sentence for assaulting the teenager.

He won his case after a judge ruled he would face 'inhuman or degrading treatment' in Pakistan because of his 'uncontrollable' drinking problem.

Pity the judge didn't think about the 'inhuman or degrading treatment' he showed the young girl.

And when his alcoholism leads to inevitable health problems, British taxpayers will foot the bill for his medical care.

Nope.

The rights of the victim depend on how many intersectionality boxes said victim checks off.

British girl? Not worthy of rights.

Her Pakistani attacker? He gets all the rights.

He wouldn't be deported if he didn't assault a girl.

Because Leftists have convinced Western nations to commit cultural suicide as atonement for being great world conquerors.

It's going to be fascinating to watch what happens to the LGBTQ community over there when this comes to fruition.

The sale and consumption of alcohol are heavily regulated in Pakistan. Sending him back might stop him from drinking and save his life.

They sure will.

Nor should you.

Very, very wrong.

It sure is.

