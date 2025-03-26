U.K. Has Lost Its Way: Pakistani Child Abuser Allowed to Stay As He'd Face 'Inhuman Treatment' Back Home

For a long time, this writer has argued the Left's compassion and sympathy for a person is inversely proportional to how innocent that person is.

And there's no better illustration of this principle than this story out of the increasingly insane United Kingdom:

Advertisement

Migrant paedophile who attacked teenage girl allowed to stay in Britain as he would face 'inhuman treatment' in Pakistan because he's an 'alcoholic'https://t.co/AeepnhpC43 — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 26, 2025

Seriously?

An innocent teenage girl is attacked, and the victim here is the man who attacked her? Britain won't deport him because his alcoholism won't fly in Pakistan?

There's a lesson here that the Leftists in England won't learn, of course. There are no alcoholics in Pakistan because they don't tolerate it. Imagine what England would be if the powers that be didn't tolerate migrant rapists in their country.

More from GB News (emphasis added):

A Pakistani paedophile who attacked a teenage girl has been allowed to remain in the UK after successfully arguing that deportation would violate his human rights due to his alcoholism. The man, who has been granted anonymity for his protection, committed the assault after being released from prison for previous sex crimes. Despite the Home Office issuing a deportation order, he appealed using the European Convention on Human Rights whilst serving a one-year sentence for assaulting the teenager. He won his case after a judge ruled he would face 'inhuman or degrading treatment' in Pakistan because of his 'uncontrollable' drinking problem.

Pity the judge didn't think about the 'inhuman or degrading treatment' he showed the young girl.

And when his alcoholism leads to inevitable health problems, British taxpayers will foot the bill for his medical care.

Is there ever a situation where Britain cares more for its British citizens more than its criminal, pedophile migrants? — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) March 26, 2025

Nope.

The rights of victims must supersede the rights of criminals.



The notion of human rights has been inversed by the feminised justice system to coddle those who deserve rightful retribution.



Reject emotional blackmail. Let them pay. — Jonathan Wong (@WGthink) March 26, 2025

The rights of the victim depend on how many intersectionality boxes said victim checks off.

British girl? Not worthy of rights.

Her Pakistani attacker? He gets all the rights.

What happens to him in his own country is his own problem.



Deport, deport, deport. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) March 26, 2025

He wouldn't be deported if he didn't assault a girl.

More telling about the culture in Pakistan that being an alcoholic is unacceptable, but being a pedophile is perfectly fine



Why are they allowed in Britain again? — Studibakre (@Studibakre) March 26, 2025

Because Leftists have convinced Western nations to commit cultural suicide as atonement for being great world conquerors.

Enjoy your Caliphate Britain. It’s over, over there. — Brian J Collins (@BrianJCollins53) March 26, 2025

It's going to be fascinating to watch what happens to the LGBTQ community over there when this comes to fruition.

Advertisement

He was obviously an alcoholic before he came so what’s the problem?

He should be sent back! — 💋Poodle™ (@NoNotamused) March 26, 2025

The sale and consumption of alcohol are heavily regulated in Pakistan. Sending him back might stop him from drinking and save his life.

Future historians will wonder at how a nation hated itself so much, so fast, and brought about its own destruction so gleefully. https://t.co/1jhplWFAPm — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) March 26, 2025

They sure will.

I actually don't care what happens to migrant paedophiles after we deport them. https://t.co/DioGCmYR72 — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) March 26, 2025

Nor should you.

If a paedophile doesn’t fear how they would be treated in your country something is very wrong https://t.co/CNOjztSDel — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 26, 2025

Very, very wrong.

So, Britain is a sanctuary country for alcoholic pedophiles. https://t.co/LT9Ej0ZJoJ — Woody P, Professional Designation®️ (@woodypanama) March 26, 2025

It sure is.