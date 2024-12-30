What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Meta to Add A.I.-Generated Users to Facebook and...
Ezra Klein Apparently Wakes Up from Coma, Shocked to Discover Biden's Presidency Was...
Thomas Massie Says History Won't Give Us a 'Do Over', Says He's Not...
Rob 'The Gronk' Gronkowski Pleads for an IRS Tax Code Simpler Than His...
Victory Lap FAIL! Kamala Harris DRAGGED for Bragging About Her Tie-Breaking Inflation Redu...
Official Ford Motor Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by Anti-Semitic Troll
2024 in Review: Part Two
AP Reports Biden Admin 'Working Quickly to Spend All the Money It Has...
Trump Makes Huge Announcement for Speaker of the House!
Movement Is DEAD: Guess How Many BLM Protesters Showed Up to Protest Death...
'The Unmitigated Gall': Biden Lectures About Decency After Death of Jimmy Carter
Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Jus...
'He Will Do the Right Thing': Donald Trump Endorses Mike Johnson for Speaker...
Jonathan Turley Does a Self-Awareness Check on Biden After Saying We Should Be...

Taliban Continue Being 'Responsible Global Citizens' by Banning Women From Being Seen in Windows

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 30, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

If you listen to the Democrats, only they care about women.

Yeah, yeah: they can't always define women. And their definition of 'women's rights' is limited to unrestricted abortion on demand and not, you know, things like Title IX protections. But they care, y'all.

Advertisement

Unless you're a woman in Afghanistan. Then they'll leave you to the mercy of the Taliban and things won't go well for you:

Good job, Joe and Kamala!

You really helped those women.

Remember them when the Left complains about the Trump administration and compares it to 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

Absolutely dystopian.

It is very tragic for the women of Afghanistan.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

If this is 'moderately', we'd hate to see what the alternative is.

Because, ultimately, the people that scream the loudest they're morally superior on human rights don't care.

As they should be.

YUP.

No lies detected.

Advertisement

Allegedly.

Priorities.

They lied.

Because they're also lying. And dramatic.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN TALIBAN WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ezra Klein Apparently Wakes Up from Coma, Shocked to Discover Biden's Presidency Was a Flop
justmindy
Victory Lap FAIL! Kamala Harris DRAGGED for Bragging About Her Tie-Breaking Inflation Reduction Act Vote
Amy Curtis
Honey, TAKE ALL the Seats! Jen Rubin Learns the HARD Way Trump Supporters Are DONE Putting UP With Her BS
Sam J.
Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW
Sam J.
Thomas Massie Says History Won't Give Us a 'Do Over', Says He's Not Voting for Mike Johnson As Speaker
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement