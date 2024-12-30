Taliban Continue Being 'Responsible Global Citizens' by Banning Women From Being Seen in Windows

If you listen to the Democrats, only they care about women.

Yeah, yeah: they can't always define women. And their definition of 'women's rights' is limited to unrestricted abortion on demand and not, you know, things like Title IX protections. But they care, y'all.

Unless you're a woman in Afghanistan. Then they'll leave you to the mercy of the Taliban and things won't go well for you:

New Taliban rule:



Women are no longer allowed to be visible from house windows under any circumstance. If the kitchen has a window, women can't even cook near it.



This comes after other rulings that women are forbidden from making sounds or even speaking to each other. pic.twitter.com/KeRQE96WBC — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) December 28, 2024

Good job, Joe and Kamala!

You really helped those women.

Remember them when the Left complains about the Trump administration and compares it to 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

Here's a list of previous Taliban decrees and rulings:https://t.co/qc72bqxsf1 — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) December 29, 2024

Absolutely dystopian.

The @POTUS Biden failed withdrawal from Afghanistan is one of the worst policy failures in American history with catastrophic consequences for millions of women and girls. A total tragedy. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 29, 2024

It is very tragic for the women of Afghanistan.

🇦🇫 How quickly things have turned since 2021. 'We will rule moderately this time'. They said. pic.twitter.com/coEmcV9Mey — Daniel Pawłowski (@pavvlovvsky13) December 29, 2024

If this is 'moderately', we'd hate to see what the alternative is.

It’s enslavement and an insult to humanity, yet the world is silent. Like cockroaches the Taliban defied extermination, and are having a field day. If they can’t be overcome militarily, the international community must think of other ways of defeating them. Where’s the UN in… — GlobeTrotter (@GlobexxTrotter) December 28, 2024

Because, ultimately, the people that scream the loudest they're morally superior on human rights don't care.

The whole West is still embarrassed that they spent 20 years to replace taliban with taliban. — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) December 28, 2024

As they should be.

This is actually worse then the middle ages.

Holy f**k next thing they'll start burning witches. — Ark (@ArkLupus) December 28, 2024

YUP.

So the men are going to cook now?

Sarcasm aside. If they could not deliver babies, they would just kill them all. — Skiesie 🎗️ 🇩🇪 (@fightInjustic_e) December 28, 2024

No lies detected.

Weren't we supposed to do something about the Taliban? https://t.co/xjHEXrDOlS — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) December 30, 2024

Allegedly.

While American leftists claim to be living the Handmaid's Tale because they might not be able to kill their baby at 9 months. https://t.co/LfzVrgxVaP — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) December 30, 2024

Priorities.

But when Kabul collapsed the Biden Administration assured us there was hope for the women of Afghanistan because the Taliban might want to be Responsible Global Citizens.



What happened? https://t.co/9CHBilBz7p — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 29, 2024

They lied.

Remember this when leftists scream and say American women have limited/no freedoms. https://t.co/mrhGu2IrlE — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 28, 2024

Because they're also lying. And dramatic.