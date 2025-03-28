The U.K. Is Lost: Starting Tuesday, White Men Will Face Harsher Criminal Penalties Than Other Groups

A century ago, it was a world superpower and a formidable empire.

Today, it bans samurai swords and enacts blatant discrimination in its court system. As of Tuesday, per guidelines from the Sentencing Council, white men in Britain will face harsher sentences for their crimes.

WATCH:

“White men are going to be treated a lot tougher by judges from Tuesday, compared to other groups.” Starmer



RIP UK. There is no coming back from this.



pic.twitter.com/R1gsay9VPx — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 28, 2025

It sounds like Keir Starmer -- hardly a Right-winger -- opposes this sentencing guideline change. As the news reports said, he has the power to dissolve the Sentencing Council but can't overrule it.

Will he?

UK better take it's country back. They're about to lose it, if they haven't already. — Dana Simmens 🇺🇲 (@simmens_dana) March 28, 2025

It's not looking good.

This was the goal of the EU. Even though England left the EU, the damage had already been done. There's no coming back. It will be fully run by Muslims by the end of this decade. — JcT (@txJCTtx) March 28, 2025

Would anyone be surprised?

The sad thing is that it’s going to be all of their military aged white men that are going to get sent to Ukraine when they decide to sent troops. But don’t worry, I’m sure all of those military aged “migrants” will take good care of the country when that happens. — PNW Independent (@PNWindependant) March 28, 2025

The preferred treatment doesn't extend to sending troops into war.

Two-tier justice system. That should work out well for them. — 1A GEN XER (@1A_GenXer) March 28, 2025

This sort of thing always goes south. Quickly and badly.

The UK has just implemented a two-tier justice system in which white males are punished more harshly than women or minorities for the same crimes. https://t.co/PAnNqTjufO — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 28, 2025

And the equity advocates are silent.

The eventual outcome of identity politics. Coming to America unless we are vigilant. https://t.co/cZPwB9UZox — Old Curmudgeon (@1oldcurmudgeon) March 28, 2025

Yes. We must remain vigilant.

State sponsored discrimination.



Welcome to Communist UK. https://t.co/rtijc4QyxX — WeThePeople (@people_wee) March 28, 2025

It really is a shame.

