The U.K. Is Lost: Starting Tuesday, White Men Will Face Harsher Criminal Penalties Than Other Groups

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 28, 2025
Twitchy

A century ago, it was a world superpower and a formidable empire.

Today, it bans samurai swords and enacts blatant discrimination in its court system. As of Tuesday, per guidelines from the Sentencing Council, white men in Britain will face harsher sentences for their crimes.

WATCH:

It sounds like Keir Starmer -- hardly a Right-winger -- opposes this sentencing guideline change. As the news reports said, he has the power to dissolve the Sentencing Council but can't overrule it.

Will he?

It's not looking good.

Would anyone be surprised?

The preferred treatment doesn't extend to sending troops into war.

This sort of thing always goes south. Quickly and badly.

And the equity advocates are silent.

Yes. We must remain vigilant.

It really is a shame.

