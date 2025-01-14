Scott Jennings to John Avlon: Did Dems Promote Unity by Voting $50 Million to Fight Trump’s Deportations?

Chillin’ Canine: Coyote Chased and Captured in Chicagoland Aldi Grocery Store in Viral...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:43 AM on January 14, 2025
Twitchy

Analyst John Avlon was on CNN Monday claiming that disinformation about the California wildfires on social media was dividing Americans along partisan lines. That’s when Republican Scott Jennings, who knows BS when he hears it, swooped in and asked Avlon about the California Democrats who just voted $50 million to Trump-proof the state against illegal alien deportations.

It’s hilarious how unprepared Avlon is here. (WATCH)

Of course, the talking heads on CNN (Jennings excluded) only need to glance in a mirror to determine where misinformation and disinformation is coming from.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are in disarray right now. Their lies are being called out publicly in real time thanks to posters on X and Jennings on CNN.

They’re definitely not used to being called out so loudly and decisively. Avlon didn’t get the memo, so he ignorantly waltzed on to CNN without doing any homework. Jennings dispatched him easily.

Democrats have lost their ‘fact-checker’ attack dogs on X and Facebook. Social media is no longer under their tyrannical narrative control. It’s going to get harder and harder for them to survive if they don’t start telling the truth.

