Scott Jennings to John Avlon: Did Dems Promote Unity by Voting $50 Million to Fight Trump’s Deportations?

Analyst John Avlon was on CNN Monday claiming that disinformation about the California wildfires on social media was dividing Americans along partisan lines. That’s when Republican Scott Jennings, who knows BS when he hears it, swooped in and asked Avlon about the California Democrats who just voted $50 million to Trump-proof the state against illegal alien deportations.

Advertisement

It’s hilarious how unprepared Avlon is here. (WATCH)

CNN Panelist Squirms as Scott Jennings Exposes Who’s Really Fueling Division Over LA Wildfires



John Avlon never saw this coming.



AVLON: “I think also in this environment right now, where immediately there’s disinformation flowing through social media networks that cleaves down… pic.twitter.com/Du04KHMbhN — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 14, 2025

Of course, the talking heads on CNN (Jennings excluded) only need to glance in a mirror to determine where misinformation and disinformation is coming from.

I find it funny that the MSM wants to address any misinformation when they’re the people creating the false narrative in the first place. — Elena (@PledgedAmerican) January 14, 2025

Disinformation and misinformation are often just labels for information that’s politically inconvenient for them. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 14, 2025

There’s a lot of information that is inconvenient for them. — Elena (@PledgedAmerican) January 14, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are in disarray right now. Their lies are being called out publicly in real time thanks to posters on X and Jennings on CNN.

The legacy media really cannot stand that they can no longer drive the conversation where they want it to go.



You can hear it in their voices. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) January 14, 2025

You can tell Avlon got frustrated when all he could do was smile and laugh.



Scott Jennings won that exchange, and Avlon knows it. pic.twitter.com/7ap6EsHJBI — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 14, 202

They’re definitely not used to being called out so loudly and decisively. Avlon didn’t get the memo, so he ignorantly waltzed on to CNN without doing any homework. Jennings dispatched him easily.

Wow. Scott Jennings shredded Avlon’s weak deflection with facts and precision. Democrats spent $50M playing politics while people were suffering.



Jennings just made sure we won’t forget. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 14, 2025

I think it’s a rather important detail. Kudos to Scott Jennings for making sure CNN didn’t forget it. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 14, 2025

Democrats have lost their ‘fact-checker’ attack dogs on X and Facebook. Social media is no longer under their tyrannical narrative control. It’s going to get harder and harder for them to survive if they don’t start telling the truth.