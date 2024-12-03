But Crime Is Down, Right? Secret Service Open Fire on Carjackers Outside Janet Yellen's D.C. Home

The Democrats -- from local mayors and governors, all the way up to the White House -- insisted crime was down thanks to the Biden-Harris administration. It's a lie, of course, but you gotta admire their persistent refusal to acknowledge reality.

In D.C., carjackers stole a vehicle with an elderly woman inside and crashed it. That woman later died of her injuries, and the murder/kidnapping charges against the carjackers were dropped. In June, carjackers were shot by U.S. Marshals outside Justice Sotomayor's house.

Now Secret Service agents opened fire on more carjackers outside the home of Janet Yellen:

Secret Service agents fire on carjackers outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s home in DC https://t.co/pjR7ciz4La pic.twitter.com/wFmYbzmzfB — New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2024

More from The New York Post:

A Secret Service agent fired a shot outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s home in the early hours of Tuesday morning after an altercation with suspects trying to break into unoccupied parked cars. No one was hit — but the suspects drove off in their sedan from the Cabinet official’s neighborhood in Northwest Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m. and have not yet been apprehended. “There was no threat to any protectees during this incident and no protectees were harmed,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. The DC Metro Police Department is investigating the incident, he added, which will be overseen by the US Attorney Matthew Graves’ office.

Wow.

Seems like DC has turned into the wild-wild West full of criminals. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) December 3, 2024

But they have strict gun laws. That's not supposed to happen.

You can shoot at carjackers?

Thanks for letting me know. — Lazy Borden (@cagehead713) December 3, 2024

No, no. Not you.

You're not special.

Think about what’s its like to live there with no SS protection. 🤔 — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) December 3, 2024

And laws that will come down on you like a ton of bricks if you break them.

Car jackings will be transitory. Use of that ammo will be inflationary. All will be discussed at the next Fed meeting. — Rob🗽U.S.A. (@Alpine80s) December 3, 2024

Ouch.

Personal property is just transitory in DC — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) December 3, 2024

That's a good line.

The Secret Service walking around shooting carjackers. DC seems super safe and not like a corrupt third world country at all. https://t.co/y1pNLzi9dj — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 3, 2024

Totes.

I hope somebody reminded her that the crime in DC is transitory. Calm her fears https://t.co/TfUcVCGut7 — 𝐊𝐂 𝐎'𝐃𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 (@KCOnTheRadio) December 3, 2024

We're sure that'll reassure her.

Narrative: "but crime is down"



Reality: mfers are trying to carjack the Treasury Secretary. https://t.co/W1EBWLJPnH — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) December 3, 2024

Reality bites. Hard.

If this happened in NYS the carjacking would be given the car and the shooter (normal person) would be charged for endangering them https://t.co/qHbSR7F5bg — Shell💜💜 (@ShellyConfetti) December 3, 2024

Yep. Cause Yellen's (D)ifferent.

Secret Service can protect the elites assets but if you protect yourself from bodily harm in a democrat city you will go to jail… https://t.co/rrkxDbj3sR — 🇺🇸 (@twood9600) December 3, 2024

Ask Daniel Penny.

This is why we have the right to bear arms! https://t.co/CMElxu2mmn — Elom Nusk 🥷🏼 (@NotElonMusk639) December 3, 2024

And why the Left hates it.