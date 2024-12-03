Heebie-CGs: Snow White Movie Dwarfs Reveal is the Stuff of Nightmares
WOKE Wipeout: Donald Trump, Jr. Says That DEI is DOA on Day One
Tearing Down the Walz: Joe Rogan Describes Why Kamala’s VP Choice Forced Him...
Media Consumption: One-Quarter of Americans Still Swallowing Legacy Media Slop
Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Color Blind? Legacy Media Ignoring Multiple Racial Firsts in Upcoming Trump Administration
Flashback: Leslie Stahl Laughed When Trump Talked About Hunter's Crimes (Wonder What She'd...
'Trunalimunumaprzure!' Twitter Ponders Possible Inscriptions for Hypothetical Joe Biden St...
CNN Discovers Journalism Again! KFile Does Deep Dive Into Karoline Leavitt's Old Tweets,...
South Korea Imposing Martial Law Reminiscent of Donald Trump and January 6
You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into...
Swing and a Miss! No One Is Happy With Proposed MLB 'Golden at-Bat'...
YOU'RE the Problem Here! Mean Midget Robert Reich Gets NO Support Dunking on...
Fani Willis Ordered to Release Communications With Jack Smith and the J6 Committee

But Crime Is Down, Right? Secret Service Open Fire on Carjackers Outside Janet Yellen's D.C. Home

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Democrats -- from local mayors and governors, all the way up to the White House -- insisted crime was down thanks to the Biden-Harris administration. It's a lie, of course, but you gotta admire their persistent refusal to acknowledge reality.

Advertisement

In D.C., carjackers stole a vehicle with an elderly woman inside and crashed it. That woman later died of her injuries, and the murder/kidnapping charges against the carjackers were dropped. In June, carjackers were shot by U.S. Marshals outside Justice Sotomayor's house.

Now Secret Service agents opened fire on more carjackers outside the home of Janet Yellen:

More from The New York Post:

A Secret Service agent fired a shot outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s home in the early hours of Tuesday morning after an altercation with suspects trying to break into unoccupied parked cars.

No one was hit — but the suspects drove off in their sedan from the Cabinet official’s neighborhood in Northwest Washington shortly after 1:30 a.m. and have not yet been apprehended.

“There was no threat to any protectees during this incident and no protectees were harmed,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The DC Metro Police Department is investigating the incident, he added, which will be overseen by the US Attorney Matthew Graves’ office.

Recommended

Heebie-CGs: Snow White Movie Dwarfs Reveal is the Stuff of Nightmares
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Wow.

But they have strict gun laws. That's not supposed to happen.

No, no. Not you.

You're not special.

And laws that will come down on you like a ton of bricks if you break them.

Ouch.

That's a good line.

Totes.

Advertisement

We're sure that'll reassure her.

Reality bites. Hard.

Yep. Cause Yellen's (D)ifferent.

Ask Daniel Penny.

And why the Left hates it.

Tags: CRIME JANET YELLEN SECRET SERVICE THEFT WASHINGTON D.C.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Heebie-CGs: Snow White Movie Dwarfs Reveal is the Stuff of Nightmares
Warren Squire
Tearing Down the Walz: Joe Rogan Describes Why Kamala’s VP Choice Forced Him From the Sidelines
Warren Squire
WOKE Wipeout: Donald Trump, Jr. Says That DEI is DOA on Day One
Warren Squire
Flashback: Leslie Stahl Laughed When Trump Talked About Hunter's Crimes (Wonder What She'd Say Now?)
Amy Curtis
'Trunalimunumaprzure!' Twitter Ponders Possible Inscriptions for Hypothetical Joe Biden Statue
Grateful Calvin
You Mad, Eh? Canadian Didn't Like Trump's 51st State Joke, Turns Himself Into the Joke Instead
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Heebie-CGs: Snow White Movie Dwarfs Reveal is the Stuff of Nightmares Warren Squire
Advertisement