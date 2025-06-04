NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Libraries

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on June 04, 2025
ImgFlip

If the words of a book aren't appropriate to read on the floor of the Connecticut state house, they're not appropriate for an elementary school child.

Yet -- in CT and elsewhere -- graphic books with LGBTQ themes are readily available to grade school kids despite content that gets an adult chided for reading it to other adults.

WATCH:

And Lefties see no problem with giving this book to kids.

This tells us everything we need to know.

Putting it mildly.

Bingo.

The other side of that argument.

So many things.

It's the CT legislature, and not Congress (but we're sure that would happen in Congress, too).

That makes it a big problem.

We all know why.

The ENTIRE point.

Just incredible.

All of this.

Not a single book is banned.

Schools choose not to carry them, but they are readily accessible elsewhere.

This is like saying math is banned if a school doesn't teach 2 + 2 = 5.

Absolutely insane.

Beyond all doubt.

