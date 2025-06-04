WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Libraries

If the words of a book aren't appropriate to read on the floor of the Connecticut state house, they're not appropriate for an elementary school child.
Yet -- in CT and elsewhere -- graphic books with LGBTQ themes are readily available to grade school kids despite content that gets an adult chided for reading it to other adults.
WATCH:
🚨WATCH: Connecticut GOP lawmaker quotes book found in public schools: "Are you gonna eat her p*ssy?"— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2025
She is then SCOLDED for her use of the phrase.
She replies: "You're telling me that this language is inappropriate in this chamber, this is in elementary school libraries." pic.twitter.com/xYJErag0pe
And Lefties see no problem with giving this book to kids.
This tells us everything we need to know.
Yikes— Jewish Zionist (i will followback) (@SpoiltheG5) June 4, 2025
Putting it mildly.
If it's good enough to be in a school library, it's good enough to spoken in the chamber. Now, if you have an issue with that, maybe you should take a look at the books in the library.— Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) June 3, 2025
Bingo.
If you can't say it in the chamber, it shouldn't be in school.— GenXTex (@ProudTx76) June 3, 2025
The other side of that argument.
Hypocrisy at its finest! Schools allow it, but lawmakers can't say it? What's wrong with this picture?— rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) June 4, 2025
So many things.
The language is not appropriate for Congress but it’s appropriate for kids in schools? This is the problem.— Rightsideandfree (@rightsidefreee) June 3, 2025
It's the CT legislature, and not Congress (but we're sure that would happen in Congress, too).
That makes it a big problem.
Hypocrisy on display. If it's not fit for the chamber, why for kids?— rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) June 4, 2025
We all know why.
‘Don’t say that word, children might be listening!’— Conor Coutts (@_CCoutts_) June 3, 2025
Yeah, that’s kinda her entire point, nimrod. https://t.co/RqwV2Isg5G
Recommended
The ENTIRE point.
“Keep decorum” in the chamber, but not in your kids school. https://t.co/WcsEEseJZG— Sam Romain (@Sam_Romain) June 3, 2025
Just incredible.
The hypocrisy on the left is stifling. It would be comical if it wasn’t dangerous. https://t.co/rrmJgUFsxn— BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) June 4, 2025
All of this.
“Banning books” has never gone well.— Erik Gibson (@DrGib_Gibson) June 4, 2025
Some things are inappropriate for certain age kids in schools.
Both things can be true. https://t.co/HwfCEN2Gnl
Not a single book is banned.
Schools choose not to carry them, but they are readily accessible elsewhere.
This is like saying math is banned if a school doesn't teach 2 + 2 = 5.
Grown adults demanding her to stop with the "inappropriate" language in the chamber, and yet they are ok with it in the schools and being read to children? These people are insane. https://t.co/Q3LaFZl5QG— Faith1nHim (@CHRISTDSOKC) June 4, 2025
Absolutely insane.
Point proven. https://t.co/zpgZ3jHPxO— 1supremegoddess (@1SupremeGoddess) June 4, 2025
Beyond all doubt.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member