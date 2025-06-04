WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Libraries

If the words of a book aren't appropriate to read on the floor of the Connecticut state house, they're not appropriate for an elementary school child.

Yet -- in CT and elsewhere -- graphic books with LGBTQ themes are readily available to grade school kids despite content that gets an adult chided for reading it to other adults.

Advertisement

WATCH:

🚨WATCH: Connecticut GOP lawmaker quotes book found in public schools: "Are you gonna eat her p*ssy?"



She is then SCOLDED for her use of the phrase.



She replies: "You're telling me that this language is inappropriate in this chamber, this is in elementary school libraries." pic.twitter.com/xYJErag0pe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2025

And Lefties see no problem with giving this book to kids.

This tells us everything we need to know.

Yikes — Jewish Zionist (i will followback) (@SpoiltheG5) June 4, 2025

Putting it mildly.

If it's good enough to be in a school library, it's good enough to spoken in the chamber. Now, if you have an issue with that, maybe you should take a look at the books in the library. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) June 3, 2025

Bingo.

If you can't say it in the chamber, it shouldn't be in school. — GenXTex (@ProudTx76) June 3, 2025

The other side of that argument.

Hypocrisy at its finest! Schools allow it, but lawmakers can't say it? What's wrong with this picture? — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) June 4, 2025

So many things.

The language is not appropriate for Congress but it’s appropriate for kids in schools? This is the problem. — Rightsideandfree (@rightsidefreee) June 3, 2025

It's the CT legislature, and not Congress (but we're sure that would happen in Congress, too).

That makes it a big problem.

Hypocrisy on display. If it's not fit for the chamber, why for kids? — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) June 4, 2025

We all know why.

‘Don’t say that word, children might be listening!’



Yeah, that’s kinda her entire point, nimrod. https://t.co/RqwV2Isg5G — Conor Coutts (@_CCoutts_) June 3, 2025

The ENTIRE point.

“Keep decorum” in the chamber, but not in your kids school. https://t.co/WcsEEseJZG — Sam Romain (@Sam_Romain) June 3, 2025

Just incredible.

The hypocrisy on the left is stifling. It would be comical if it wasn’t dangerous. https://t.co/rrmJgUFsxn — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) June 4, 2025

All of this.

“Banning books” has never gone well.



Some things are inappropriate for certain age kids in schools.



Both things can be true. https://t.co/HwfCEN2Gnl — Erik Gibson (@DrGib_Gibson) June 4, 2025

Not a single book is banned.

Schools choose not to carry them, but they are readily accessible elsewhere.

This is like saying math is banned if a school doesn't teach 2 + 2 = 5.

Grown adults demanding her to stop with the "inappropriate" language in the chamber, and yet they are ok with it in the schools and being read to children? These people are insane. https://t.co/Q3LaFZl5QG — Faith1nHim (@CHRISTDSOKC) June 4, 2025

Absolutely insane.

Beyond all doubt.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.