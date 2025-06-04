NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group

'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on June 04, 2025
ImgFlip

This is the least shocking news to come out of the ongoing pro-Hamas campus protest insanity. 

It turns out one of the Columbia protesters is tied directly to Hamas (and that's one we know about).

Here's more from the New York Post:

A “Jew hater” who protested against Israel on Columbia University’s campus and contemplated setting a student on fire allegedly had a direct link to Hamas’ deadly al-Qassam Brigades militant group, The Post can reveal.

Tarek Bazrouk — currently awaiting trial charged indicted on three federal hate crimes against Jewish people — was “a member of a chat group that received regular updates from Abu Obeida,” the official spokesperson for the brigades, according to allegations in federal documents.

The accusation is the first evidence of an agitator receiving information directly from Hamas and taking action during protests on the University campus.

Bazrouk, 20, who was not a Columbia student, also frequently wore the green headband used by Hamas terrorists and boasted to friends about having relatives overseas who were part of the terror group, prosecutors claim in a court filed letter.

Just incredible.

Not at all.

Very serious.

Heh.

And get Democrats on the record as fighting to welcome and keep these guys here. They'll never win another election.

Nice to finally have some names.

He sure did.

Columbia let him on campus when they tolerated the protests.

Nope. It's never just about the cause. The cause is an excuse for the chaos and violence.

Which Democrat will have drinks with him first?

