NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group

This is the least shocking news to come out of the ongoing pro-Hamas campus protest insanity.

It turns out one of the Columbia protesters is tied directly to Hamas (and that's one we know about).

Advertisement

Today's cover: Columbia protestor had direct link to Hamas’ deadly al-Qassam Brigades militant group: DOJ https://t.co/ePcL8QUrL1 pic.twitter.com/HHoCqYGixJ — New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

A “Jew hater” who protested against Israel on Columbia University’s campus and contemplated setting a student on fire allegedly had a direct link to Hamas’ deadly al-Qassam Brigades militant group, The Post can reveal. Tarek Bazrouk — currently awaiting trial charged indicted on three federal hate crimes against Jewish people — was “a member of a chat group that received regular updates from Abu Obeida,” the official spokesperson for the brigades, according to allegations in federal documents. The accusation is the first evidence of an agitator receiving information directly from Hamas and taking action during protests on the University campus. Bazrouk, 20, who was not a Columbia student, also frequently wore the green headband used by Hamas terrorists and boasted to friends about having relatives overseas who were part of the terror group, prosecutors claim in a court filed letter.

Just incredible.

Surprised?



Of course we're not... — Thick Shelled Egg 🥚 (@ThickShelledEgg) June 4, 2025

Not at all.

That is serious. — Eddy (@EddyMetaX) June 4, 2025

Very serious.

Anyone surprised by this is wearing a mask, socially distancing, & still believes Joe Biden is “sharp as a tack”. — Jactan1776 (@Jactan1776) June 4, 2025

Heh.

Trump needs to really regulate the foreign student policy, as promised. — Jessica Castillo (@Jessica39025486) June 4, 2025

And get Democrats on the record as fighting to welcome and keep these guys here. They'll never win another election.

Well of course he did…. We all knew that ffrom the beginning, but we didn’t know who they actually were. — Louisa Katalina 🏃🏽‍♀️🏄🏽‍♀️🚴🏽‍♀️ (@louisa_katalina) June 4, 2025

Nice to finally have some names.

Auto pen did a tremendous amount of damage — Nomin (@Nomin300333702) June 4, 2025

He sure did.

Lovely though he was not a student but a New York rando https://t.co/6Ipkb6fceK — Amanda Rivkin Häsler (@amandarivkin) June 4, 2025

Columbia let him on campus when they tolerated the protests.

They were never “just protesting against genocide” https://t.co/l16jR39ry0 — Rob Casapulla (@RobCasapulla) June 4, 2025

Nope. It's never just about the cause. The cause is an excuse for the chaos and violence.

Next Democrat icon just dropped. https://t.co/xbbd7IuEr2 — JWF (@JammieWF) June 4, 2025

Which Democrat will have drinks with him first?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.