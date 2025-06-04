'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and It Just Got WORSE)

NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
Doug P. | 3:40 PM on June 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

California's lefty politicians and the state's High Speed Rail Authority would really appreciate it if the federal government would keep shoveling billions of dollars of taxpayer money in their direction without any real results to show for it many, many years later. But that might be coming to an end

The California high-speed rail project may soon lose billions of dollars in federal funding.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy released the department's report on Wednesday following an investigation into the high-speed rail project.

The 300-page report says the project is in default of the terms of its federal grant awards and says the high-speed rail authority lacks the capacity to deliver the early operating segment by 2033.

Nearly $4 billion in federal funding is now at risk.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says so far $16 billion has been spent on the rail project. Well, maybe we should just call it "the project" because "rail" doesn't yet have anything to do with it: 

Right on cue, the California High Speed Rail Authority (that shouldn't have authority over anything judging from the super expensive lack of results) offered up a defense that actually makes things way worse: 

Seriously?

Yes, seriously: 

For some reason we're reminded of Dan Aykroyd's character in "Ghostbusters" when he said fondly "they gave us money and facilities and we didn't have to produce anything." 

Exactly.

This begs for a full audit of how every dollar has been spent, and we're sure the Democrats would fight to try and make sure that never happens. Gee, wonder why?

