Elizabeth Bruenig Warns of 'More Lethal Confrontations' — Mission Accomplished for the Anti-ICE Left

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on January 10, 2026
Elizabeth Bruenig, lefty writer for The Atlantic, is very concerned the death of Renee Good will set the stage for more lethal encounters. What she isn't saying is that is what Democrats and Leftists actually hope happens.

On an unseasonably warm Wednesday in Minneapolis, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a woman in the face. The many eyes of our everyday panopticon recorded the event from multiple angles. Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mom of three, had stopped her maroon SUV on a snowy street crawling with ICE officials. According to eyewitness reports, multiple men in masks shouted conflicting orders at her: At least one apparently demanded that she exit her vehicle and tried to open her door; another told her to drive away. Good seems to have moved slowly as she tried to maneuver around the agents surrounding her car. After appearing to first wave for someone to move, she reversed slightly and turned away from the agents to continue down the street. An ICE agent who appears to have been knocked back by her front bumper responded by shooting into her vehicle, and shot again as the SUV, suddenly without a conscious driver, careered into a parked car ahead.

Bruenig misrepresents quite a lot in her opening missive. First of all, Good sat on the street for minutes blocking traffic, dancing in her front seat as she honked her horn repeatedly. She was clearly following the directions taught by a group of subversives who train people to try and force ICE to release detainees. Her 'wife' jumped out of their vehicle and began taking videos while talking smack to ICE officers including informing them she was former military and beseeching one agent to 'come get some lunch, big boy'. So, this wasn't some innocent woman simply driving down a street.

She was trained to harass ICE agents. That was her intent. She was told by this group (which is much like a cult with Leftism as their god and religion) what she was doing was 'low risk'. In her case, it went very wrong. 

Democrats hope this is just a start.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

