Elizabeth Bruenig Warns of 'More Lethal Confrontations' — Mission Accomplished for the Anti-ICE Left

Elizabeth Bruenig, lefty writer for The Atlantic, is very concerned the death of Renee Good will set the stage for more lethal encounters. What she isn't saying is that is what Democrats and Leftists actually hope happens.

Incidents such as Renee Nicole Good’s killing “set the stage for yet more lethal confrontations,” @ebruenig argues. https://t.co/YeUmrLgRqK — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) January 10, 2026

On an unseasonably warm Wednesday in Minneapolis, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a woman in the face. The many eyes of our everyday panopticon recorded the event from multiple angles. Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mom of three, had stopped her maroon SUV on a snowy street crawling with ICE officials. According to eyewitness reports, multiple men in masks shouted conflicting orders at her: At least one apparently demanded that she exit her vehicle and tried to open her door; another told her to drive away. Good seems to have moved slowly as she tried to maneuver around the agents surrounding her car. After appearing to first wave for someone to move, she reversed slightly and turned away from the agents to continue down the street. An ICE agent who appears to have been knocked back by her front bumper responded by shooting into her vehicle, and shot again as the SUV, suddenly without a conscious driver, careered into a parked car ahead.

Bruenig misrepresents quite a lot in her opening missive. First of all, Good sat on the street for minutes blocking traffic, dancing in her front seat as she honked her horn repeatedly. She was clearly following the directions taught by a group of subversives who train people to try and force ICE to release detainees. Her 'wife' jumped out of their vehicle and began taking videos while talking smack to ICE officers including informing them she was former military and beseeching one agent to 'come get some lunch, big boy'. So, this wasn't some innocent woman simply driving down a street.

As reported in @NRO, the group also shared this “De-Arrest Primer,” with tips on freeing people from law enforcement custody.



One action recommended is surrounding law enforcement vehicles so they cannot move. The primer assures people that this tactic carries the lowest level… pic.twitter.com/V7Q7aynP4r — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) January 9, 2026

In a training manual for the group that Reneé Good was reportedly involved with, it says the lowest level of risk out all the tactics is to totally surround the officers and block them and their vehicles. https://t.co/HofGTCZIxm pic.twitter.com/INIZWAAng8 — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) January 9, 2026

She was trained to harass ICE agents. That was her intent. She was told by this group (which is much like a cult with Leftism as their god and religion) what she was doing was 'low risk'. In her case, it went very wrong.

The media brainwashing mentally ill people to attack federal agents is wild. https://t.co/fU3051VhM7 — Lono (@LonoSG) January 10, 2026

This is what the left wants https://t.co/UmMbT57hp7 — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) January 10, 2026

Journalists are wishcasting for more violence and death https://t.co/ScuLivkIY2 — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) January 10, 2026

You'd like nothing more. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 10, 2026

Democrats hope this is just a start.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

