Fani Willis Ordered to Release Communications With Jack Smith and the J6 Committee

Tearing Down the Walz: Joe Rogan Describes Why Kamala’s VP Choice Forced Him From the Sidelines

Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitter

Podcaster Joe Rogan says he wanted to stay out of the 2024 presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. But, something forced him to leave the sidelines and take a stand: Kamala’s insane running mate, Tim Walz.

He lays out the specific reasons here. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Kamala had a safe choice in Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, but opted for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz instead. The guy was a high kicking freak show.

Walz is a loon and not suitable for the national stage. But, the people in Minnesota like crazy and likely won’t send him packing anytime soon.

Still, Rogan is right. Democrat voters hold average Americans who manage small businesses to a higher standard than they did Walz.

It makes you wonder if Kamala’s camp even did a background check on the guy or just didn’t care that his entire backstory was nothing but lies.

It still amazing that the Kamala campaign tried to paint Vice President JD Vance as the weird one. That argument was permanently put to bed when Vance defeated self-admitted ‘knucklehead’ Walz in their VP debate.

