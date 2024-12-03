Tearing Down the Walz: Joe Rogan Describes Why Kamala’s VP Choice Forced Him From the Sidelines

Podcaster Joe Rogan says he wanted to stay out of the 2024 presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. But, something forced him to leave the sidelines and take a stand: Kamala’s insane running mate, Tim Walz.

He lays out the specific reasons here. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Joe Rogan got involved in the Presidential race because he was radicalized by Tim Walz:



“You’re telling me that you don’t care if someone is a liar? You don’t care if they lie about their military rank, where they served? You don’t care if they lie about being an assistant? You… pic.twitter.com/lb1EhyClgE — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 3, 2024

Kamala had a safe choice in Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, but opted for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz instead. The guy was a high kicking freak show.

Tim Walz will go down and the worst possible VP nominee in history. He was a disaster on all fronts. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 3, 2024

The good news is that Democrats loved him, I hope he runs again. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 3, 2024

Walz is a loon and not suitable for the national stage. But, the people in Minnesota like crazy and likely won’t send him packing anytime soon.

It's satisfying to finally have Walz exposed as the bloated, lying Maoist he is. Now we'll see if the national exposure comes back to haunt him if he dares to run for a third term in MN. — NorthStarRight (@NorthStarRight) December 3, 2024

Insane people still support Tim Walz. — Paratrooper Brady™️ 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) December 3, 2024

Yet he’ll be governor for as long as he wants in MN. — Ryan (@michael_ryan_23) December 3, 2024

Still, Rogan is right. Democrat voters hold average Americans who manage small businesses to a higher standard than they did Walz.

Joe insulted a lot of assistant managers at oil change companies by comparing them to Walz, who probably got zero votes from same. — @perk (@perk) December 3, 2024

Well, let’s be clear, Rogan said that the oil change folks are above Tim Walz. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 3, 2024

It makes you wonder if Kamala’s camp even did a background check on the guy or just didn’t care that his entire backstory was nothing but lies.

Exactly.



Tim Walz was a stolen valor nightmare in a country full of Veterans, military families, and downright patriotic people.



NO ONE likes a liar. NO ONE.



It transcends party lines. — The Real Deal (@Real_David_Deal) December 3, 2024

Watching him try and load that shotgun was hilarious — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) December 3, 2024

Crazy that people tried to say VANCE was the bad pick — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) December 3, 2024

It still amazing that the Kamala campaign tried to paint Vice President JD Vance as the weird one. That argument was permanently put to bed when Vance defeated self-admitted ‘knucklehead’ Walz in their VP debate.